Google Pixel Watch 3 & OnePlus Watch 2R Leak, Here’s How They Compare…

Two of the biggest Android-powered smartwatches have just leaked. Here’s how the Google Pixel Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 2R compare…

No brand has yet managed to do what Apple has done with its Apple Watch. There’s been a million and one Android-powered smartwatches over the last half-decade or so, but none have managed to capture a significant slice of the market.

Two, new contenders for the 2024 market, however, are Google’s Pixel Watch 3 and OnePlus’ Watch 2R. Both of these smartwatches have just leaked, so let’s take a look at the specs and updates for each to see how they compare…

OnePlus Watch 2R or Google Pixel Watch 3. Both Have Leaked, Both Share Similarities But OnePlus' Watch Promises MASSIVE Gains In Battery Life…

Google Pixel Watch 3: Expanding the Line

Google is breaking new ground with the Pixel Watch 3, offering two sizes for the first time – 41mm and 45mm. The smaller model boasts a 310 mAh battery, while the larger variant packs a hefty 420 mAh cell, promising improved battery life. Display sizes have increased to 32×32 mm and 36×36 mm respectively, with resolutions of 408×408 and 456×456. While maintaining its signature circular design, Google has managed to trim the bezels by 1mm, reducing them from 5.5mm to 4.5mm. The watch will also feature a significantly brighter display, with peak brightness doubling to 2,000 nits. Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 is rumored to use the Snapdragon W5 SoC paired with a custom co-processor. It will also include UWB support, potentially enabling precise device finding and even car key functionality.

OnePlus Watch 2R: A Refined Successor

OnePlus, on the other hand, is set to launch the Watch 2R alongside its Nord 4 smartphone. This wearable shares many similarities with its predecessor, the Watch 2, but with some key differences. The OnePlus Watch 2R features a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 1,000-nit peak brightness. It's powered by the Snapdragon Wear W5 chipset, coupled with a BES2700 low-power chip. The device boasts 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, promising up to 100 hours of battery life with support for fast VOOC charging. Unlike its predecessor, the Watch 2R comes with an IP68 rating and can withstand depths of up to 2.5 ATM, half that of the original Watch 2. It's expected to have a lighter build, likely due to an aluminum chassis replacing the stainless steel of the Watch 2.