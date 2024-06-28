Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price Predictions: How Much Will It Cost? 

Google’s bringing a new high-end Pixel phone to the party in 2024 in the form of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. But how much will it cost? Let’s do some speculating…

The Pixel 8 Pro starts from $999, so it isn’t exactly a cheap phone. But then again, at $999 is it decidedly cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Part of the reason why Google’s Pixel phones are growing in popularity, however, is exactly for this reason: Pixel phones are cheaper than their iPhone or Samsung counterparts.

Google knows this which is why it isn’t killing the Pixel 9 Pro; instead, it is just adding in another option above it – the XL is basically Google’s Ultra / Pro Max model.

So, how much will it cost? Here's my two cents: the base model will start at $1099. But there'll be a 1TB model, apparently, and if there is that phone will likely retail for $1199. That's my prediction and it keeps the price firmly inline with the competition. Here's a selection of price predictions from other tech writers to give you a broader idea of how much you can expect to pay for Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL once it lands in August. Some sources suggest that Google could maintain the $999 starting price of the Pixel 8 Pro for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Other sources claim Google might opt for a higher price point to differentiate the larger Pro XL model, with a potential starting price of $1099. This $1099 price would still be more affordable than some competitors' flagship phones, namely Apple and Samsung's, undercutting them by $100-$200, keeping Google's now-expected pricing edge. Traditional "Pixel-Style" Pricing Maintaining the $999 price keeps the Pixel 9 Pro XL in line with the Pixel 8 Pro.

Appeals to customers expecting similar price points year over year. Higher Pricing Strategy A starting price of $1099 would mark a $100 increase over the previous Pro model.

This price differentiation helps distinguish the Pro XL from the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. Competitive Positioning At $1099, the Pixel 9 Pro XL would still be more affordable than some top-tier competitors.

Undercuts flagship phones from other brands by $100-$200. Market Trends The pricing strategy is influenced by competitors’ actions, like Apple’s rumored price hikes which we’ll see the full extent of later this year with the launch and release of its iPhone 16 series .

. Google could leverage these trends to justify a higher price while remaining competitive.

TL;DR Google Pixel 9: What You Need To Know… Expected to launch in October 2024, this new generation of Pixel devices is rumored to include three models: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a new addition, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. These phones are anticipated to feature a redesigned exterior with flat sides and a refined camera visor, alongside internal upgrades including the new Tensor G4 chip Pixel 9 Series Overview Google appears to be shaking things up with the Pixel 9 series. There's talk of a new model, a more expensive "XL model, new AI features, design changes, and snappier processors. Things are looking good for Q4… — Richard Goodwin, Technology Editor Google Pixel 9 Series Models Pixel 9 – The Standard, Entry Level Model Pixel 9 Pro – The Premium, "Pro" Version Pixel 9 Pro XL – A Larger, Potentially More Expensive Version With Exclusive Features Pixel 9a – The Cheap and Cheerful Option That'll Be Perfect For Most People