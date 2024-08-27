Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price: Is It TOO Expensive? Possibly…

Google’s bringing a new high-end Pixel phone to the party in 2024 in the form of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. But it might just be a little too expensive for some…

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL isn’t cheap, with the base model starting at $1,099. But, here’s the kicker: when compared to its competitors, it offers a more affordable entry point into the premium smartphone market.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra are both priced higher, often starting at $1,199 or more.

This pricing strategy has been part of Google’s approach, positioning the Pixel lineup as a premium yet more budget-friendly alternative to other flagship devices.

Is The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Too Expensive? Google’s Pixel phones have always been kind of compelling, from a price perspective. Once Google figured out it needed to focus on value for money and useful features, its Pixel phones grew and grew in popularity. Traditionally, Google has always had a Pro and a base model. But it has always been missing an ultra-flagship model, one aimed squarely at content creator types. Apple and Samsung have been doing this for years with their respective Pro Max and Ultra models, so consumers are already acclimated to the higher prices of these phones. Well, these creative types now have a new option to consider: Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL. But is it too expensive, seeing that it is a newer, untested model in this niche? The Tensor G4 Lacks The Performance Required At This Price Point And then there’s the (potentially problematic) Tensor G4 chipset. It’s not a beast with performance like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon or Apple’s A-Series chipsets, and this – at least for some power users – will be a massive problem. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL runs on the Google Tensor G4 chip, which likely contributes to its long battery life. Based on the approximate 19-hour runtime, the processor is quite energy efficient. The downside, however, is that the performance figures, based on Geekbench 6, isn’t very impressive. With a multi-core score of just 4,569, it’s less powerful than even the Google Pixel 8 Pro that dropped last year. Mashable With respect to pricing, the Pixel 9 Pro XL does undercut both Apple and Samsung – prices start from $1099. But that’s for the base model storage (128GB) which any content creator worth their salt would burn through within a matter of weeks. In this context, I think the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is not only fair but it also gives Google something of a competitive advantage over both Apple and Samsung. The hard part, as always, will be convincing legacy Apple and Samsung users to give the phone a chance – and that is no mean feat, especially with Apple users. On top of this, we have the prospect of the iPhone 16 series looming. I’d wager most current iPhone users – meaning those running the iPhone 14 or lower – will now be eyeing an upgrade, and most will be sticking put with iPhone. That said, reviews for the Pixel 9 series – including the new Pixel 9 Pro XL – have been very positive, so perhaps this is the year that Google starts stealing some of Apple’s legacy users from under its nose…

Pixel 9 Pro XL Price Comparison Pin The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL launched on August 22nd with a starting price of $1,099 USD, which gets you the 128GB storage model. Here’s the complete breakdown of pricing based on storage options: 128GB: $1,099

$1,099 256GB: $1,199

$1,199 512GB: $1,319

$1,319 1TB: $1,549 The crux of the issue here, though, relates to the massive increase in cost from the base model (which I’d argue is far too low for a “creator’s phone” at 128GB) to the 1TB version which tops out at $1549. Now, for a 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll pay $1599.99, so slightly more than you would for the Pixel 9 Pro XL – but only by 50 bucks. Convincing creators en masse to switch to a completely new platform – Android, or Google’s Pixel phone – from iPhone is going to be a touch argument for Google’s PR team to make. I’d also have liked to seen the series start at 156GB; 128GB just isn’t enough base storage, not for a phone of this type and for the audience it is pitched at – photographers, influencers, content creators, etc. All the models come with 16 GB of RAM, which is decent, and are available in several colors, including black, white, green, and pink. But I do see many legacy Samsung and Apple users balking at the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL for the 1TB version.

Why This Pricing Works for Google Maintaining Competitive Pricing: Despite a slight increase in price compared to previous models, the Pixel 9 Pro XL remains more affordable than some top-tier competitors, undercutting them by $100-$200. This pricing strategy appeals to consumers looking for premium features without paying the full premium price.

Despite a slight increase in price compared to previous models, the Pixel 9 Pro XL remains more affordable than some top-tier competitors, undercutting them by $100-$200. This pricing strategy appeals to consumers looking for premium features without paying the full premium price. Market Trends Influence: With competitors like Apple reportedly raising prices for their upcoming iPhone 16 series, Google could justify its pricing strategy by staying competitive while delivering a high-end experience.

Pros and Cons of the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Pricing Strategy Pros: Affordable for a Flagship: Even at $1,099, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is more budget-friendly than some of its direct competitors, making it a smart choice for those seeking flagship features without breaking the bank.

Even at $1,099, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is more budget-friendly than some of its direct competitors, making it a smart choice for those seeking flagship features without breaking the bank. Variety of Options: With multiple storage variants, including the possibility of a 1 TB model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL caters to different user needs and budgets.

With multiple storage variants, including the possibility of a 1 TB model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL caters to different user needs and budgets. Consistent with Pixel’s Value Proposition: Google’s decision to price the Pixel 9 Pro XL competitively while offering top-tier specs ensures it remains a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Cons: Only Slightly Cheaper Than Competitors: Although the Pixel 9 Pro XL is cheaper than its rivals, the difference isn’t as significant as it once was, especially as flagship phone prices continue to rise across the board.

Although the Pixel 9 Pro XL is cheaper than its rivals, the difference isn’t as significant as it once was, especially as flagship phone prices continue to rise across the board. Potential for Price Increases: Promotional pricing on higher storage options might not last, meaning the Pixel 9 Pro XL could become more expensive as demand grows.

Bottom Line?

For me, Google’s got two major problems when it comes to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The first relates to its Tensor G4 chipset – it’s just not powerful enough for modern content creators. And the second relates to storage: the base model is too low and the 1TB is too expensive for someone to take a punt on the phone.

Apple and Samsung, for better or worse, have carved out a niche for themselves at the top of the market with their ULTRA FLAGSHIP models. People know they’re expensive, way more expensive than the standard models, but they also know what they’re getting: market-leading performance and best in class camera systems.

I don’t think Google can make the same claims about its Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Tensor G4 CPU just isn’t as powerful as Apple’s A-Series of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 4 platform – in fact, it’s not even close. Even if the camera systems are comparable, which they are, the performance deficit will almost certainly put a large number of potential users off from switching.

TL;DR Google Pixel 9: What You Need To Know… Expected to launch in October 2024, this new generation of Pixel devices is rumored to include three models: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a new addition, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. These phones are anticipated to feature a redesigned exterior with flat sides and a refined camera visor, alongside internal upgrades including the new Tensor G4 chip Pixel 9 Series Overview Latest Pixel Phone Deals Pin Google appears to be shaking things up with the Pixel 9 series. There’s talk of a new model, a more expensive “XL model, new AI features, design changes, and snappier processors. Things are looking good for Q4… — Richard Goodwin, Technology Editor Google Pixel 9 Series Models Pixel 9 – The Standard, Entry Level Model Pixel 9 Pro – The Premium, “Pro” Version Pixel 9 Pro XL – A Larger, Potentially More Expensive Version With Exclusive Features Pixel 9a – The Cheap and Cheerful Option That’ll Be Perfect For Most People