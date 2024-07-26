Apple Pay Stats: 25% of US Expected To Use It By 2030

Here’s an overview of Apple Pay usage and adoption rates in the USA, including market share stats, POS transactions, and more…
🍎 Apple Pay Usage in the United States
📊 Market Penetration and Usage
- 🥇 43.9% market share in U.S. mobile payments
- 💳 92% of U.S. mobile debit wallet transactions
- 🏪 60% of POS transactions
- 🌐 38% of online transactions
- 👥 45.4 million users in the U.S. (2023)
🏬 Retail Acceptance
85%
of U.S. merchants accept Apple Pay
👥 User Demographics
- 👶 73.1% of Gen Z mobile wallet users use Apple Pay for in-store purchases
- 📱 48.7% of Americans own iPhones (2022)
💰 Transaction Volume
$199 billion
in consumer goods purchased via Apple Pay (Q1 2022)
📈 Growth and Trends
- 🚀 18.5% increase in American Apple Pay users since 2022
- 📊 8.86% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
- 🔮 Estimated 21.2% of American consumers (14+ years) will use Apple Pay by 2024
Crunching The Numbers…
The recent data on Apple Pay’s performance in the United States reveals a service that’s not just succeeding, but reshaping the entire mobile payments ecosystem.
Let’s dive into the numbers and unpack what they mean for consumers, businesses, and the future of digital transactions.
Market Stranglehold
The most striking statistic is Apple Pay’s 92% share of mobile debit wallet transactions. This isn’t just market leadership; it’s market dominance.
With 43.9% of the overall mobile payment market share, Apple Pay has positioned itself as the de facto standard for digital wallets in the U.S.
This level of market penetration is reminiscent of other tech giants like Google in search or Amazon in e-commerce.
The Generation Gap
Gen Z is leading the charge in Apple Pay adoption, with 73.1% of Gen Z mobile wallet users choosing it for in-store purchases. This trend suggests a generational shift in payment preferences.
As Gen Z’s purchasing power grows, we can expect Apple Pay’s market share to further solidify, potentially creating a long-term competitive moat for Apple in the financial services sector.
The $199 Billion Quarter
In just one fiscal quarter, American consumers used Apple Pay to purchase $199 billion in goods.
By 2024 estimates, the number of global Apple Pay users has increased 26.2% since 2020 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00%.
The number of American Apple Pay users has increased 18.5% since 2022 for a CAGR of 8.86%.
These staggering figures (source) not only demonstrates the scale of Apple Pay’s operations but also hints at the potential for Apple to leverage this transaction data for future financial products or targeted services.
Retail Acceptance
The Network Effect in Action With 85% of U.S. merchants now accepting Apple Pay, we’re witnessing the power of the network effect.
This wide acceptance reduces friction for users, encouraging more frequent use and, in turn, attracting more merchants. This cycle of adoption could make it increasingly difficult for competitors to gain a foothold in the market.
Growth Trajectory
The 18.5% year-over-year increase in American Apple Pay users, coupled with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.86%, indicates robust and sustained growth.
If this trajectory continues, over 25% of consumers will use Apple Pay by 2030.