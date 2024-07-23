Google Breaks “4-Year Promise” on Third-Party Cookies In Chrome

Cookies in Chrome ain’t going anywhere, Google confirms – advertisers can rest easy, for now…

In a surprising turn of events, Google has announced that its ambitious plan to eliminate tracking cookies from Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, has hit a major roadblock. This setback marks a significant blow to the tech giant’s four-year-old promise to phase out third-party cookies, leaving privacy advocates and users alike questioning the company’s commitment to online privacy.

The Cookie Conundrum

For the uninitiated, cookies are small text files that websites store on your device to remember your preferences and track your online behavior. While they can enhance user experience by keeping you logged in or remembering your shopping cart, they’ve become a major privacy concern.

Third-party cookies, in particular, allow advertisers to track users across multiple websites, building detailed profiles of their online activities.

Privacy advocates have long criticized the use of these tracking cookies, arguing that they infringe on user privacy and can be used for invasive targeted advertising. This criticism has led to a push for more privacy-focused browsing experiences, with Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox blocking third-party cookies by default since 2020.

Google’s Failed Cookie Jar

Google’s struggle to find a solution that balances regulatory requirements, user privacy, and its own business interests highlights the complexity of the issue.

The company’s Privacy Sandbox initiative, which aimed to develop privacy-preserving alternatives to cookies, has faced significant challenges and criticism.