Google Breaks “4-Year Promise” on Third-Party Cookies In Chrome

Cookies in Chrome ain’t going anywhere, Google confirms – advertisers can rest easy, for now…
In a surprising turn of events, Google has announced that its ambitious plan to eliminate tracking cookies from Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, has hit a major roadblock. This setback marks a significant blow to the tech giant’s four-year-old promise to phase out third-party cookies, leaving privacy advocates and users alike questioning the company’s commitment to online privacy.
The Cookie Conundrum
For the uninitiated, cookies are small text files that websites store on your device to remember your preferences and track your online behavior. While they can enhance user experience by keeping you logged in or remembering your shopping cart, they’ve become a major privacy concern.
Third-party cookies, in particular, allow advertisers to track users across multiple websites, building detailed profiles of their online activities.
Privacy advocates have long criticized the use of these tracking cookies, arguing that they infringe on user privacy and can be used for invasive targeted advertising. This criticism has led to a push for more privacy-focused browsing experiences, with Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox blocking third-party cookies by default since 2020.
Google’s Failed Cookie Jar
Google’s struggle to find a solution that balances regulatory requirements, user privacy, and its own business interests highlights the complexity of the issue.
The company’s Privacy Sandbox initiative, which aimed to develop privacy-preserving alternatives to cookies, has faced significant challenges and criticism.
“We’ve been working on this for years, but it’s clear that we need more time to get it right,” said a Google spokesperson. “We’re committed to finding a solution that works for everyone, but we can’t compromise on user privacy or the health of the open web.”
A New Approach on the Horizon
In response to these challenges, Google has proposed a new approach that would allow users to choose between three options:
- Traditional tracking cookies
- Google’s Topics API, which aims to provide less granular targeting
- A semi-private browsing mode
This proposal, however, still requires regulatory approval and has already faced criticism from privacy advocates. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has been particularly vocal, arguing that Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative still allows advertisers to target users, just with a different methodology.
Privacy Sandbox might be less invasive than third-party cookies, but that doesn’t mean it’s good for your privacy. Instead of eliminating online tracking, Privacy Sandbox simply shifts control of online tracking from third-party trackers to Google. With Privacy Sandbox, tracking will be done by your Chrome browser itself, which shares insights gleaned from your browsing habits with different websites and advertisers
Apple Knew Google Would Backtrack And Its New Safari Advert Proves It
Adding fuel to the fire, Apple recently launched a campaign warning users that Chrome is constantly tracking them, promoting its own Safari browser as a more private alternative. This move has put additional pressure on Google to address privacy concerns and catch up with its competitors in the browser space.
“It’s becoming increasingly clear that Google’s business model is fundamentally at odds with user privacy,” said a privacy researcher who wished to remain anonymous. “They’re trying to square the circle, and it’s not working.”
The Road Ahead
As the dust settles on this announcement, industry experts and privacy advocates are eagerly awaiting further analysis of Google’s new proposal. The coming days are likely to bring a flurry of commentary and criticism as the tech world grapples with the implications of Google’s failed cookie-cutting mission.
One thing is certain: the battle for online privacy is far from over, and Google’s stumble may well be a turning point in how we approach data tracking and targeted advertising on the web. As users become more aware of their digital footprints, the pressure on tech giants to prioritize privacy will only continue to grow.
This is why both Brave and DuckDuckGo are experiencing record numbers of users. People value their privacy online, even if companies like Meta and Google do not.