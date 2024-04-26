Proton Mail Adds in RAFT of New Features For Business Users

04/26/24 • 5 min read

Pin

Proton has released a slew of updates for its Proton Mail Business plan, brining calendar availability, custom branding and a whole lot more to its enterprise users

Key Takeaways: Proton Mail’s Business-Boosting Updates 🚀 🗓️ Proton Calendar’s availability tool simplifies meeting scheduling by displaying colleagues’ schedules within Proton Mail. 📅 Event summary integration allows users to manage calendar invitations directly from their inbox, streamlining the process of accepting invitations and checking availability. 🎨 Custom Business Branding enables companies to upload their logo to the web interface, creating a professional and cohesive experience for employees. 🔒 Proton Mail continues to prioritize privacy while introducing tools and services that enhance productivity and efficiency for businesses. 📈 Since the beginning of 2024, Proton Mail has released 15 features tailored for business users, including hide-my-email aliases, bulk email actions, enhanced mobile calendar functionality, and a desktop app included in business plans. You can check out all of Proton Mail’s current business plans here.

In a world where data breaches and privacy concerns are increasingly commonplace, Proton, the Swiss-based privacy champion, is taking a stand – and it has had a very busy 2024, releasing 15 massive updates to its Proton Mail service.

On April 25, 2024, Proton announced a suite of new features for its Proton Mail for Business plan. These features are designed to enhance productivity and streamline communication while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

Updates To Proton Mail For Business Pin Proton Calendar’s availability tool: Integrated with Proton Mail, this feature allows users to view colleagues’ schedules and easily find the best time for meetings.

Event summary integration: Users can now manage calendar invitations directly from their inbox, accepting invitations or checking availability with a single click.

Custom Business Branding: Companies can upload their logo to the web interface, creating a professional, branded experience for employees. Anant Vijay Singh, Product Lead at Proton Mail, stated, “Proton has spent years bringing privacy to the masses, and now we are extending the same protections to businesses, while adding tools and services that make it easier for them to be more productive and efficient.” Since the start of 2024, Proton Mail has released 15 features specifically tailored for business users, such as: Updates for Proton Mail for Business to date in 2024:

View attendees availability on Calendar web

Business logo support on Web apps

Event Summary on Mail iOS

Proton Mail and Calendar desktop app

Hide-my-email aliases on Proton Mail for web

Attachment previews on Mail iOS

Bulk actions (select all) on Mail Web and Mail iOS

Message swipe navigation on Mail iOS

Automatically jump to next message on Mail iOS

Add participants to events on Calendar iOS

Delete single event occurrence (within a series) on Calendar Web

Edit single event occurrence (within a series) on Calendar Web

Snooze on Mail iOS

Week view on Calendar iOS

Long press to create an event on Calendar iOS

The Best Gmail / Google Workspace Alternative Around

Pin

These features, combined with Proton’s commitment to end-to-end encryption, provide businesses with a secure and efficient communication platform – or, as I like to think of Proton: a truly viable alternative to Gmail and Google Workspace.

When it comes to privacy and security, Proton Mail is very, very good. End-to-end encryption? Check. Zero-access encryption? Check. Open source code? Check. Secure core architecture? Check. Proton Mail ticks all the boxes for what a truly secure email service should offer. But more than that, Proton Mail has proven time and again that they’re willing to stand up for their users’ privacy, even in the face of legal pressure. They’ve fought court orders, resisted government overreach, and even had their entire service blocked in Russia for refusing to play ball with the Kremlin. Extract From My Primer on Getting Started With Proton Mail

The recently launched desktop app, included in Proton Mail’s business plans, further enhances the user experience by allowing seamless access to secure email, whether at a desk or on the go.

As privacy concerns continue to grow in the business world, Proton Mail is well-positioned to start picking up new users left, right, and center. The only downside about Proton is that more people don’t know about it.