What is Tello Mobile: Everything You Need To Know (PROS & CONS)

02/05/24 • 8 min read

Here’s everything you need to know about Tello Mobile, a popular MVNO mobile operator that runs on T-Mobile’s network (including the pros and cons of using it and things you’ll need to keep in mind)

Tello Mobile is an MVNO mobile operator. It runs on T-Mobile’s network, so you get access to the fastest and most robust 4G and 5G speeds in the USA.

The main reason anyone switches to an MVNO like Tello Mobile is cost: MVNO plans are orders of magnitude cheaper than plans for mainstream carriers like Verizon of T-Mobile.

This is why MVNO carriers like Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Boost Mobile (as well as Tello) are becoming increasingly popular in our cash-strapped, modern times.

What follows is a quick overview of Tello Mobile, a primer if you will on everything you need to know about the carrier before making the switch.

Each section covers the basics but there are links out to supporting articles that will provide more in-depth information, so check them out for the full picture.

Tello Mobile Plans

Plan Type Minutes Data Text Price/Month Additional Features Build Your Own Custom Custom Unlimited $5 (min.) + data cost Choose any mix of minutes, data, and unlimited text Economy Unlimited 1 GB Unlimited $9 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling Value Unlimited 2 GB Unlimited $10 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling Smart Unlimited 5 GB Unlimited $14 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited $25 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling, International Calls to 60+ Countries Family Plans Varies Varies Unlimited $5/line (min.) Separate lines for each family member, each with customizable plans For Grandparents 500 1 GB Unlimited $8 Ideal for light phone users For Teens 300 5 GB Unlimited $12 Moderate data and talk for everyday use For Students Unlimited 10 GB Unlimited $19 Great for data-hungry students For Parents Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited $25 Full coverage for unlimited talk, text, and data

Tello Mobile Phones: What Phones Does It Have?

Tello Mobile offers a range of mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones, with a focus on providing affordable options rather than the latest high-end models. While Tello does offer iPhones, the selection is limited to older models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13, primarily available as refurbished units.

For Android enthusiasts, Tello presents a variety of competitively priced Motorola phones. The selection includes both new and certified refurbished models, catering to different budget needs.

Here’s a quick overview of Tello’s current Android offerings:

Motorola G Play 2023 : Priced at $169 for a new model.

: Priced at $169 for a new model. Motorola G Power 2021 : Originally $169, now discounted to $149 for a certified refurbished Grade A model.

: Originally $169, now discounted to $149 for a certified refurbished Grade A model. Motorola Moto G 5G : Available for $199 as a certified refurbished Grade A device.

: Available for $199 as a certified refurbished Grade A device. Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 : A newer model priced at $249.

: A newer model priced at $249. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 : This new model is available at $399.

: This new model is available at $399. Motorola Moto G Pure: Originally priced at $159, now available for $139 as a new device.

This selection underscores Tello’s commitment to offering cost-effective mobile solutions, particularly suitable for users seeking practicality and value over high-end specifications.

Perks and Extras

Tello Mobile sets itself apart as a highly affordable choice in the mobile carrier market, perfectly tailored for you if you’re watching your budget.

Starting from as low as $5 per month, Tello’s prepaid plans are among the most cost-effective options available.

Imagine having an Economy Plan at just $9 per month, where you get 1GB of data, unlimited minutes, and texts – a deal that’s hard to beat.

What’s more, Tello Mobile adds value to your experience by rewarding you for referrals. Every friend you bring to Tello can earn you up to $10 Tello Dollars in account credit. This credit is yours to use towards your monthly bill or for buying extra data, making your mobile experience even more economical.

When it comes to getting the most out of your dollar, Tello is a front-runner. As a user, you’ll find it difficult to find another MVNO that matches Tello’s blend of affordability, service quality, and reliable data speeds.

Customer Support and Services

Embracing a digital-first approach, Tello Mobile simplifies your life by handling everything online, via its website and a user-friendly app. This is a refreshing change from the often frustrating customer support experiences with big carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint, which typically garner poor feedback.

But with Tello Mobile, your experience is set to be different and much more positive. Joining the ranks of over a million satisfied customers, you’ll be part of a community that has given Tello an impressive average rating of 4.6 on Google Reviews.

Your interactions with Tello’s customer support are likely to be swift and effective. Imagine getting in touch with a well-informed and pleasant representative in just three minutes or less. These representatives are there to answer all your questions, offering authentic, non-scripted responses without any pushy upselling.

For you as a Tello user, this level of customer service excellence significantly enhances your overall mobile experience.

Pros of Tello Mobile

Ultra-Customizable Plans : Tello takes personalization to the next level, allowing you to craft a plan with the exact amount of minutes, texts, and data you require. This tailoring helps avoid overspending on unused services.

: Tello takes personalization to the next level, allowing you to craft a plan with the exact amount of minutes, texts, and data you require. This tailoring helps avoid overspending on unused services. Pay-as-You-Go Flexibility : For users with variable needs or light usage, Tello’s top-up feature is a game-changer. Easily replenish your minutes, texts, and data as needed.

: For users with variable needs or light usage, Tello’s top-up feature is a game-changer. Easily replenish your minutes, texts, and data as needed. Budget-Friendly Pricing : Starting as low as $5 per month without data, Tello is an attractive option for low-income users or those predominantly relying on Wi-Fi.

: Starting as low as $5 per month without data, Tello is an attractive option for low-income users or those predominantly relying on Wi-Fi. No Contracts or Hidden Fees : Tello promotes transparency and flexibility, freeing customers from the shackles of long-term commitments and unexpected charges.

: Tello promotes transparency and flexibility, freeing customers from the shackles of long-term commitments and unexpected charges. Reliable T-Mobile Network : Enjoy the perks of nationwide coverage and respectable network speeds courtesy of T-Mobile.

: Enjoy the perks of nationwide coverage and respectable network speeds courtesy of T-Mobile. Added Features: Tello caters to the modern mobile user by offering mobile hotspot capabilities and international calling options.

Cons of Tello Mobile

Lack of Physical Support: With no physical stores and phone support limited to online channels, some customers may miss the in-person assistance experience.

With no physical stores and phone support limited to online channels, some customers may miss the in-person assistance experience. Not Suited for Heavy Data Users: While customizable, Tello’s plans can escalate in cost for those requiring substantial data, but the unlimited plan is only $25 per month, offering 35GB at 4G/5G speed. Afterward, the speed gradually slows down to 256 Kbps.

Comparison with Other MVNOs or Major Carriers

When stacked against other budget-friendly MVNOs like Mint Mobile or Cricket Wireless, Tello’s unique selling point lies in its extreme plan customization and flexibility.

Tello vs Mint Mobile

Tello vs Boost Mobile

Tello vs US Mobile

In comparison to major carriers like Verizon or AT&T, Tello distinguishes itself through its affordability and no-contract approach, making it a compelling option for cost-conscious consumers.

Wrapping Up

Tello Mobile emerges as a potent contender in the budget-friendly mobile carrier space, especially appealing to those who prioritize flexibility, affordability, and no-frills connectivity.

It’s best suited for budget-conscious individuals, light data users, and those who value the freedom of pay-as-you-go services.

As with any MVNO service, there are caveats and things to keep in mind. The main one being data speed throttling on the unlimited plan, once you get above 35GB of data.

There’s also no freebies or extras thrown in, things like free access to streaming services and discounts on products like Apple Watch and AirPods, that you get with big name carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile. But you get unlimited texts, Wi-Fi calling, and international calls to 60+ countries for free with any Tello plan.

What you also get, is affordable data and calls, reliable service, and excellent customer support (a TrustPilot score of 4.6 for a carrier is insane, most have less than 2) and this, in my opinion, is more than enough to outweigh the downsides.

If you’re not a data-heavy user, Tello Mobile is a great option for reducing your monthly outgoings while still remaining connected to the web when you’re out and about.

Tello Mobile FAQs What Mobile Carrier is Tello? Tello Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that operates using the T-Mobile network. As an MVNO, Tello provides mobile services to its customers by leasing coverage and network capacity from T-Mobile. Does Tello Work Outside the US? Tello Mobile primarily operates within the United States. However, it offers international calling to over 60 countries, allowing you to make calls to international destinations from the U.S. For using your Tello service while traveling outside the U.S., you would need to rely on Wi-Fi calling, as Tello does not support international roaming. Who Owns Tello Mobile? Tello Mobile is owned by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company. KeepCalling, which was established in 2002, specializes in providing various telecommunication solutions and services, including Tello as its prominent MVNO brand in the U.S. Is Tello a Good Phone Service? Tello is considered a good phone service, especially for users seeking affordable, flexible, and no-contract mobile plans. It offers a range of customizable plans, starting as low as $5 per month, making it ideal for budget-conscious consumers. Additionally, Tello leverages the T-Mobile network, ensuring reliable coverage and decent data speeds. The service is highly rated for its customer support and user-friendly approach. However, it might not be the best fit for heavy data users or those seeking family plans or bundled deals