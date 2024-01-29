Tello Mobile Review: Should You Make The Switch In 2024?

01/29/24 • 8 min read

TL;DR: Tello Mobile Review 📝 Flexibility 🔄: Build Your Own Plan 🛠️: Starting at $5/month, customize minutes, data, and texts.

🛠️: Starting at $5/month, customize minutes, data, and texts. Variety of Plans 🌈: Options like Economy, Value, Smart, Unlimited from $9-$25/month.

🌈: Options like Economy, Value, Smart, Unlimited from $9-$25/month. Easy Changes ⏫⏬: Upgrade or downgrade anytime without fees. Value 💸: No Extra Fees 🚫💰: No contracts, activation, or maintenance fees.

🚫💰: No contracts, activation, or maintenance fees. Free Nationwide Coverage 🇺🇸: Use T-Mobile’s network across the US.

🇺🇸: Use T-Mobile’s network across the US. Wi-Fi Perks 📶: Free Wi-Fi calling and hotspot.

📶: Free Wi-Fi calling and hotspot. International Calling 🌍: Free or low-cost calls to over 60 countries. Additional Benefits ✨: BYOD Compatibility 📲: Bring your own unlocked GSM phone.

📲: Bring your own unlocked GSM phone. No SIM Card Fees if you choose a plan above $14 🎫

if you choose a plan above $14 🎫 Online Management 💻: Manage your account and top up easily online or via the app.

💻: Manage your account and top up easily online or via the app. Customer Support 🆘: Accessible phone and online help. Things To Keep In Mind 🧐: Network Coverage 🗺️: Dependent on T-Mobile’s coverage.

🗺️: Dependent on T-Mobile’s coverage. Data Cap on The Unlimited Plan 🔚: High-speed data cap exists before throttling. Overall: Tello Mobile is a versatile, cost-effective choice for those who value flexibility, affordability, and a rich set of features.

Tello Mobile is an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that uses T-Mobile’s network (like Ultra Mobile and Mint Mobile), so you’re getting access to some of the best coverage and the fastest data speeds in the US.

Tello’s plans are prepaid, which means you pay for your service in advance, and you can change your plan at any time which means, should you see a better deal elsewhere or discover you need more data, you can simply switch out your plan for a new one.

What I like about Tello Mobile is that, while it is a low-cost carrier, its focus is on making its data and services as accessible as possible – you can basically get everything you need (data-wise) and nothing more for very little per month.

If you want unlimited, it has you covered. But if you only need 1GB, it has that too. You can even build your own plan from scratch, making it completely bespoke to your exact needs.

Additionally, Tello doesn’t charge any fees for activation, overages, or early termination, which makes it a transparent and affordable option for those who want to save money on their phone bill.

Overall, Tello Mobile is a great option for those who are looking for a low-cost wireless provider that offers flexibility and transparency. With its customizable plans, affordable prices, and reliable coverage, Tello is a great choice for those who want to save money on their phone bill without sacrificing quality or features.

Tello Mobile Services Overview & FAQs Pin Plan Options Plan Type Minutes Data Text Cost (PM) Build Your Own Choose amount Choose amount Unlimited from $5 to $25/month Economy Unlimited 1 GB Unlimited $9 Value Unlimited 2 GB Unlimited $10 Smart Unlimited 5 GB Unlimited $14 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited $25 Family Plans Varies Varies Unlimited Starts at $5/line Tello Mobile offers customizable plans that allow customers to choose the amount of data, minutes, and texts they need each month. Customers can also choose from pre-made plans that include unlimited talk and text with varying amounts of high-speed data. The company offers data plans with 4G LTE/5G speeds, which are suitable for heavy data users. All plans include free mobile hotspot and international calling. Network Coverage and Data Speeds Pin Because Tello runs on T-Mobile’s network, you get access to some of the best 4G and 5G speeds in the US, as well as its extensive coverage. Tello has a coverage map on its website so you can see if your area is covered. Unless you live in a seriously rural area, you should be covered. Tello Mobile Features No Hidden Fees: In a world where hidden fees are the norm, Tello’s straightforward approach is a welcome change. I was tired of unexpected charges and overages with previous carriers. With Tello, what’s promised is what’s delivered – no activation fees, no overage charges. It’s this kind of transparency that builds trust and loyalty.

In a world where hidden fees are the norm, Tello’s straightforward approach is a welcome change. I was tired of unexpected charges and overages with previous carriers. With Tello, what’s promised is what’s delivered – no activation fees, no overage charges. It’s this kind of transparency that builds trust and loyalty. Customized Plans: The customization options with Tello are impressive. Whether you’re a heavy data user or someone who prioritizes texts and calls, there’s a plan for you. Personally, the ability to tailor my plan to include more data without unnecessary extras has been a game-changer. Plus, all Tello plans come with free mobile hotspot and international calling.

The customization options with Tello are impressive. Whether you’re a heavy data user or someone who prioritizes texts and calls, there’s a plan for you. Personally, the ability to tailor my plan to include more data without unnecessary extras has been a game-changer. Plus, all Tello plans come with free mobile hotspot and international calling. Freedom from Contracts: The no-contract policy of Tello is liberating. There’s a sense of freedom in knowing you’re not tied down. This aspect of Tello, in particular, resonated with me. It’s reassuring to know I’m staying with a service because I’m satisfied, not because I’m contractually obligated.

The no-contract policy of Tello is liberating. There’s a sense of freedom in knowing you’re not tied down. This aspect of Tello, in particular, resonated with me. It’s reassuring to know I’m staying with a service because I’m satisfied, not because I’m contractually obligated. Reliable Network Coverage: What good is an affordable plan if the network is unreliable? Fortunately, Tello delivers in this regard too. Leveraging the T-Mobile network, I’ve consistently experienced strong 4G LTE coverage. It’s this reliability that’s essential for anyone relying on their mobile phone for daily communication. For anyone looking for a blend of affordability, flexibility, and reliability, Tello Mobile stands out as a top contender. It’s rare to find a service that ticks all these boxes, and I can confidently say Tello does just that.

KEY POINTS: Value-Conscious Users 💰: The most popular plans among Tello customers are the 1GB, 2GB, 5GB, and Unlimited Data plans. These plans highlight the users’ focus on obtaining the best value for their money.

💰: The most popular plans among Tello customers are the These plans highlight the users’ focus on obtaining the best value for their money. Tech-Savvy Demographic 📱: Tello, being a digital-first company, attracts users who are comfortable with online account management and using the Tello app. This trend is indicative of a younger, more tech-oriented user base compared to traditional carriers.

📱: Tello, being a digital-first company, attracts users who are comfortable with online account management and using the Tello app. This trend is indicative of a younger, more tech-oriented user base compared to traditional carriers. High Customer Satisfaction 👍: Tello enjoys a high level of customer satisfaction, with an impressive average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. This indicates that users are generally pleased with Tello’s service quality and customer support.

Is Tello Mobile Right For You?

In terms of competitors, Tello is comparable to other mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) such as US Mobile, Mint Mobile, and Ultra Mobile.

Bottom line? Tello Mobile provides excellent customer service and its plans are affordable, with no hidden fees or charges. Tello’s coverage area is impressive, and the company offers basic plans that are perfect for those who do not use their phones frequently.

Overall, it’s a great option for families and individuals looking for an affordable prepaid cell phone plan.

My advice? If you’re looking to cut your phone bill in half this year, switching to Tello Mobile could be just what the doctor ordered.

T-Mobile Data & Coverage For Less Tello Mobile Plans 4.5 With some of the lowest cost plans on the market, Tello is a great fit for the right type of user Pros: Custom "Build Your Own" Plans, Very Affordable, Excellent Coverage, Fast Data Speeds, No Contracts Cons: Data Deprioritization, Data Throttling Over 25GB Best For: Budget Conscious, Low Data Users Data Types: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G Runs On: T-Mobile Network Pin VIEW LATEST PLANS

Tello Mobile Frequently Asked Questions How does Tello Mobile’s coverage compare to other carriers? Tello Mobile uses the T-Mobile network, which provides nationwide coverage. However, coverage can vary depending on location. T-Mobile has been expanding its coverage and improving its network in recent years, so Tello Mobile’s coverage is likely to improve as well. It is recommended to check Tello Mobile’s coverage map before signing up for their service. What are the most common complaints about Tello Mobile service? Some of the most common complaints about Tello Mobile include call quality issues, slow data speeds, and poor customer service. However, it is important to note that many customers have had positive experiences with Tello Mobile and have found the service to be reliable and affordable. Can I use my existing phone with Tello Mobile plans? Yes, Tello Mobile allows customers to bring their own compatible phone to their service. Customers can check if their phone is compatible on Tello Mobile’s website. Tello Mobile also offers a range of affordable phones for purchase on their website. What are the benefits of Tello’s eSIM technology? Tello Mobile offers eSIM technology, which allows customers to activate their service without a physical SIM card. This can be a convenient option for customers who want to switch to Tello Mobile without having to wait for a physical SIM card to arrive in the mail. eSIM technology also allows customers to have multiple phone numbers on one device. How do Tello Mobile’s costs and plans compare to Mint Mobile? Tello Mobile and Mint Mobile both offer affordable prepaid phone plans. Tello Mobile’s plans start at $5 per month for 100 minutes and 500 MB of data, while Mint Mobile’s plans start at $15 per month for 4 GB of data. Tello Mobile offers more flexibility with their plans, allowing customers to customize their plan to fit their needs. Mint Mobile offers more data with their plans, making them a good choice for heavy data users. Who is the parent company of Tello Mobile? Tello Mobile is owned and operated by KeepCalling, a telecommunications company based in Atlanta, Georgia.