How To Delete Snapchat PROPERLY (#1 Simplest Method)

How To Delete Your Snapchat Account

As with many other social media apps, such as Instagram, you can’t delete your Snapchat account from inside the application on your phone or tablet. Instead, you have to log on to your account on a web browser.

From a web browser on your computer, tablet, or phone, head over to this section of the Snapchat accounts page. Enter your username and password, check the “I’m not a robot” box, and click “Login”. You’ll then be prompted to re-enter your username and password. At the bottom of the page, click “Delete My Account”. This completes the deletion of the account. You could then uninstall the Snapchat application from your device(s).

However, note that Snapchat will keep your account data for 30 days from this point in case you change your mind and want to re-activate your account. You can do this by logging in.

After the 30 days if you have not re-activated your account it is gone for good, meaning if you want to use Snapchat again you’ll need to create a brand new account and start from scratch.

Why Should You Delete Your Snapchat Account?

There’s a lot of interest just lately in the concept of disconnecting from social media. It’s been exacerbated by the recent high-profile controversy surrounding Facebook, privacy, and user data.

However, the truth is that such notions started before all this, as more and more studies and articles have emerged over time suggesting that people, in general, might be a bit too attached to their smartphones and a bit too engrossed in social media.

In short, there’s some pretty strong evidence that people can get addicted to these things and that instead of making you happier, they can actually have a negative impact on your mental health and quality of life.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying you should immediately delete all your social media accounts to avoid having some kind of breakdown – it’s not that extreme.

However, at the same time, it might be worth taking a step back and looking at how you actually use certain applications; do you use them too much? Are they a distraction? Do they stop you from doing other things or using your time to do other stuff you enjoy? Are they actually making you happy to use or are they just a big trigger for FOMO (fear of missing out)? Do you go back to them repeatedly to get a “fix” of some good feeling, or even compulsively just to “check”?

There are many reasons why you might decide to ditch certain social media applications. If you’ve decided you want to drop Snapchat, just use the steps above to remove yourself from the application properly – you don’t want to leave any data behind!

