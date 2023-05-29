Apple ProRes: What It Is, Why It Matters (And How To Use It)

Pin

Apple ProRes is a name that’s been buzzing around the video production world for a while now. But what exactly is it, and why should you care?

During the past several years, our eyes have grown accustomed to high-quality video content, and not just on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. No, people now demand high-quality video on platforms like YouTube which means the bar, for content creators of all sizes, has been raised considerably.

Producing actionable, engaging content just isn’t enough anymore, it has to look good too – this is why YouTube channels that invest in quality production tend to have more subscribers. And this means, as a content creator, whether you’re working at big multinational companies or out of your bedroom, you need to embrace new technologies and standards.

And one of the latest additions to the world of video editing is Apple’s ProRES and ProRES Raw. If you shoot video for a living or you’d like to, you’ll want to know what ProRES and ProRES RAW are – both will make a huge difference to your workflow.

This guide will break down everything you need to know about Apple ProRes, from what it is to why it’s a game-changer in the industry. Let’s dive in!

What is Apple ProRes?

Apple ProRes is a codec, or a method of compressing and decompressing video, developed by Apple. In simple terms, a codec is what allows the vast amount of information coming from your camera sensor to be compressed into manageable file sizes.

Without codecs, you’d be dealing with gigabytes or more per second of data!

ProRes stands out from other codecs due to its flexibility and the way it compresses video. Most small large sensor cameras today use codecs like XAVC or H.264. These codecs are decent at retaining a good amount of information while keeping file sizes small. But they can be taxing on your computer when it comes to editing, as your system has to work hard to decompress the video.

This is where ProRes steps in. ProRes creates larger files than H.264, but it’s much easier on your system. This is why many video creators convert or transcode their H.264 files to ProRes before editing. Unfortunately, most cameras can’t record video directly to ProRes internally, but this is possible with external recorders.

The Power of ProRes RAW

Now, let’s talk about ProRes RAW. ProRes RAW combines the flexibility of ProRes with the power of RAW video. But what does that mean?

RAW video, like RAW photography, captures all or most of the sensor data from your camera. When you shoot a RAW photo or video, you’re capturing every possible ISO setting, white balance setting, and more, all with one click of the shutter button or one second of video.

This gives you incredible flexibility in post-production, allowing you to change values like exposure and white balance in extreme ways without losing quality which is important and also a massive time saver as it means, if you made a mistake or something isn’t quite right, you don’t have to do a reshoot.

However, traditional RAW video has two main drawbacks: 1) it requires a ton of storage space, and 2) it often requires a more complex workflow. ProRes RAW, on the other hand, lets you import and edit right away without any special workflows. You get the benefits of RAW video, but with a standard workflow and manageable file sizes.

ProRes RAW Benefits

ProRes RAW has been a game-changer in the field of video production. This revolutionary codec has effectively democratized the power of RAW video, enabling creators to film and edit RAW footage on a broader range of computer systems, regardless of their age or specs, without the usual concerns of stuttering or gigantic file sizes. It offers an unprecedented combination of the high quality and superior flexibility of RAW video with an impressively manageable file size, making it a compelling tool in video production.

Here’s just a few benefits and uses of ProRes RAW in video editing: Superior Quality : ProRes RAW captures all the data straight from your camera sensor, thereby retaining the full dynamic range and color accuracy. This results in superior image quality, enhancing the overall visual aesthetics of your videos.

: ProRes RAW captures all the data straight from your camera sensor, thereby retaining the full dynamic range and color accuracy. This results in superior image quality, enhancing the overall visual aesthetics of your videos. Enhanced Flexibility : With ProRes RAW, you get the flexibility of adjusting key image parameters like exposure, color balance, and tone mapping, all during post-production. This allows for greater creative control and better end results.

: With ProRes RAW, you get the flexibility of adjusting key image parameters like exposure, color balance, and tone mapping, all during post-production. This allows for greater creative control and better end results. Efficient Storage : Unlike traditional RAW formats that capture an overwhelming amount of data, ProRes RAW is highly efficient. It selectively captures necessary information, leading to significant storage savings. This allows you to manage your resources better and work on more projects simultaneously.

: Unlike traditional RAW formats that capture an overwhelming amount of data, ProRes RAW is highly efficient. It selectively captures necessary information, leading to significant storage savings. This allows you to manage your resources better and work on more projects simultaneously. Broad Compatibility : ProRes RAW is supported by an array of video editing software, making it a universally acceptable format. This ensures you won’t face compatibility issues while using different editing platforms.

: ProRes RAW is supported by an array of video editing software, making it a universally acceptable format. This ensures you won’t face compatibility issues while using different editing platforms. High Performance : ProRes RAW files are optimized for real-time editing performance, meaning you can work with multiple RAW video files without lag or stuttering, enhancing your workflow efficiency.

: ProRes RAW files are optimized for real-time editing performance, meaning you can work with multiple RAW video files without lag or stuttering, enhancing your workflow efficiency. Versatile: From high-end film productions to independent projects, ProRes RAW fits into any production pipeline. Its scalability makes it a suitable choice for both professional filmmakers and amateur video enthusiasts.

The efficient nature of ProRes RAW, combined with the unparalleled power of RAW video, makes it a potent tool in any video creator’s arsenal. It’s an innovative solution that supports the drive for creativity and quality in video production, without the storage concerns that have traditionally accompanied RAW formats.

Wrapping Up…

Apple ProRes, and especially ProRes RAW, offers the flexibility and ease of use of ProRes, combined with the incredible power and post-production flexibility of RAW video. Whether you’re a professional videographer or an aspiring filmmaker, understanding ProRes and ProRes RAW is a crucial step in creating high-quality videos.