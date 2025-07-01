PewDiePie Tells 100+ Million Followers To Ditch Google

Richard Goodwin

·

pewdiepie tells followers to quit googlePin

Key Takeaways

  • PewDiePie left nearly all Google services for privacy, control, and DIY fun.
  • He now self-hosts his own cloud, notes, passwords, and email using Raspberry Pi and even his Steam Deck.
  • He uses open-source tools like GrapheneOS, Nextcloud, DuckDuckGo, and Firefox.
  • His setup is secure, affordable, and surprisingly achievable for tech-savvy users.
  • While privacy was the motivation, nerd dopamine kept him going.
Learn More About Data Privacy

YouTube legend PewDiePie has officially declared war on Google—and he’s doing it with open-source tools, self-hosted apps, and a healthy dose of geeky humor.

In a new video that’s part privacy rant, part how-to guide, PewDiePie walks viewers through his “De-Google” journey, revealing the services he ditched, the tools he replaced them with, and why he’s happier for it.

From swapping Gmail for a custom email domain to turning his Steam Deck into a private server, it’s one of the most entertaining deep-dives into digital autonomy you’ll see this year.

Let’s break down exactly what he did and why it matters.

Why PewDiePie Ditched Google

He doesn’t just hate the ads. PewDiePie had four key reasons for making the jump:

  • Privacy: “Why do I feel like I’m the product?” he jokes. Like many, he’s fed up with Google’s data collection.
  • Control: He dislikes how Google decides what you can do with your own data.
  • Cost: “I realized I don’t want to pay 20 bucks a year for 100GB of storage. Not happening.”
  • Fun: For tech-savvy users, running your own services can be surprisingly rewarding.

“It felt like I was finally breaking out of the matrix.”

What He Replaced (And With What)

PewDiePie didn’t just uninstall Chrome and call it a day. He overhauled nearly his entire digital life, replacing cloud services, core apps, and even his phone OS.

Google is everywhere, its tentacles reach across every aspect of your digital life. From its Chrome browser to Gmail and search, if you’re on the web, most of the time, Google knows what you’re doing.

Changes to how Google does search (and what it has done to thousands of publishers in the last 24 months) has initiated a backlash against the company. I’ve been using Google since it first came out and I’ve never seen so much disdain towards the brand.

Users hate its new focus on AI in search, other feel it plays it too fast and loose with data collection, while others (myself included) feel like it is now Public Enemy Number 1 of the open web.

I’m glad PewDiePie is using his influence to wake more people up. Google believes it is the web, that it has some kind of say in how it should work and function. And this is not the way it should be.

Here’s the full list:

Google ServiceWhat He Uses Instead
Search EngineDuckDuckGo (mentions Brave as another solid choice)
BrowserFirefox
EmailCustom domain & self-hosted email
Phone OSGrapheneOS on his Pixel 9
Password ManagerVaultwarden (self-hosted Bitwarden fork) on Raspberry Pi
Notes AppTried Joplin (ran into issues), now hosted on Steam Deck
Cloud StorageFileBrowser + SSH scripts
AI ToolsLocal LLM (Mixtral) running on his PC
Docs/Calendar/ContactsNextcloud
MapsStill a challenge—relies on car GPS for local data

“Just one day, [Google] can decide what happens with your data. I don’t want that.”

His Self-Hosting Setup

For anyone interested in doing something similar, here’s what PewDiePie’s self-hosted stack looks like:

  • Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5 + Steam Deck (yep, really)
  • Services Running:
    • Vaultwarden (password manager)
    • Joplin (notes)
    • FileBrowser (cloud file management)
    • Nextcloud (all-in-one productivity suite)
  • Security: Custom domain, Tailscale VPN, Fail2Ban, Zero Trust configuration

“My Steam Deck looks like a bomb detonator—and I love it.”

Not Just Privacy, It’s About Digital Autonomy

While the video leans into comedy—yes, there’s a tinfoil hat—PewDiePie makes a strong case for why regular users should think more critically about their digital choices. His message is simple: you don’t have to accept Big Tech’s rules if you’re willing to learn something new.

“Don’t call it privacy if the settings don’t do anything. That’s a toddler toy, not security.”

He’s Still On YouTube (For Now)

Despite the Google exodus, PewDiePie hasn’t ditched YouTube—yet. He acknowledges the irony but seems to view it as a necessary compromise. He ends the video gifting “tinfoil hats” to viewers ready to follow in his privacy-focused footsteps.

“Maybe you prefer everything you do online to be tracked and logged. I don’t know, maybe you’re into that.”

FAQs

What phone does PewDiePie use now?

He’s using a Google Pixel 9 running GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused Android fork.

What’s GrapheneOS, and should I use it?

It’s an open-source, security-hardened version of Android. Great for privacy geeks, but not beginner-friendly.

Is this setup for everyone?

Not really. It takes time, effort, and some Linux skills. But it’s a powerful option for those serious about control.

Can I do some of this without going full DIY?

Absolutely. Swapping to DuckDuckGo, Firefox, Proton Mail, and a secure password manager is a good start.

Want More Digital Freedom Like This?
We’re putting together a series on how to de-Google your life—with guides, product picks, and real-world setups you can actually follow.

🧠 Subscribe now to The I/O Newsletter and start taking back control of your digital life.

👉 Sign Up Here — You’ll Love It

LinkedInMessengerMix1PinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

Latest Smartphone Releases

View All Phones

  • Xiaomi 15S Pro

    The Xiaomi 15S Pro didn’t come with a flashy launch, but it brings some seriously heavy hardware to the table. A custom 10-core chip, Leica-engineered cameras, and one of the brightest displays on the market

    +

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

    At just 5.8mm thick, it’s one of the thinnest Android phones ever made—but don’t let the slim profile fool you. This phone is all flagship under the hood.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

    It’s got the same slick design and OLED display, but adds a periscope zoom camera and a 50MP front-facing shooter.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a)

    The Nothing Phone (3a) nails the formula: give people what they actually want, keep the price low, and make it look cooler than anything else in its class.

    +

  • Motorola EDGE 60 Pro

    With a bold design, flagship-like display, and surprisingly refined camera system, it’s one of the most interesting mid-range phones of 2025.

    +

  • Google Pixel 9

    I’ve been using the Pixel 9 for a few weeks now, and honestly? It nails all the basics—and a bit more. Killer stuff all round!

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro

    I’ve used the Pixel 9 Pro as my daily device, and it’s hands-down the best balance of power, practicality, and photography you’ll find on Android right now.

    +

  • OnePlus 13

    I’ve been using the OnePlus 13 as my daily driver for a few months now—and I’ve got to say, it’s easily one of the best Android phones I’ve tested this year.

    +

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra

    After using the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for over a week, I can confidently say: this phone is an absolute beast. It’s made for camera nerds, power users, and creators.

    +

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

    If you’ve been holding out for a truly complete iPhone, the 16 Pro Max delivers—hard. After using it daily, I won't be going back…

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Big screen, big battery, and even bigger brains—this is the Pixel to get if you want Google’s best hardware and longest support.

    +

  • Google Pixel 9a

    The Pixel 9a brings Google’s flagship-level smarts to a budget-friendly package, and it’s easily one of the best-value Android phones of 2025.

    +

Best SIM-Only Plans & Deals

View All Data Plans

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium Plan

    Boost’s top-tier option brings the heat: 50GB of premium data, hotspot, North America roaming, global talk & text, and $430 off select devices. All-in at $60/month with no contract.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (50GB premium speed)

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited+ Plan

    Level up with 40GB of premium data, hotspot access, global calling, and up to $300 in device savings. All for just $50/month. No contracts and flexible phone options included.

    +

    Data: Unlimited; Speed Caps After 40GB

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Plan

    Start strong with 30GB of premium data, unlimited everything, and a killer intro offer: just $15/month for the first 3 months, then $25/month forever. No contracts. No fluff. Big value.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (Speed Caps Over 30GB)

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    Another high-data, low-cost option with no contract. 108GB for just £9, full 5G access, and the same goodies you get with 12-month deals.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 20GB

    The lowest price option. 20GB for £6 with all the same perks as pricier plans. Great if you don’t use much data and want to save every penny.

    +

    Data: 20GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 110GB

    This plan gives you big data and zero commitment. 110GB for just £10 with all perks intact. If you need more data but want the freedom to cancel, this is the one.

    +

    Data: 110GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    More data, same price. For just £8/month, you get 60GB on a no-strings 1-month rolling plan. Ideal for users who stream often but don’t want long commitments.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 40GB

    Perfect if you want full flexibility. You get 40GB and all of iD Mobile's perks with no lock-in, annual increases, or setup fees. Great for short-term users.

    +

    Data: 40GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    One of the best pound-per-GB plans around. You get 60GB for £8 with £25 cashback, which means you’re effectively paying closer to £6/month. Includes roaming and data rollover.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    This deal gets you a healthy 108GB of 5G data for less than a tenner, with no upfront costs and £24 cashback. All the perks are included too: data rollover, roaming, and loyalty rewards.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: Unlimited Data

    This iD Mobile plan doesn’t just compete on price, it’s up there with the best of them. Unlimited everything, a year-long lock-in with no price rises, and £42 cashback straight to your pocket. It’s like getting nearly 3 months free.

    +

    Data: Unlimited, No Speed Caps

  • Mint Mobile 20GB Plan

    If you're looking to save some cash on your bills, this plan is an awesome option. You'll get 20GB of data per month and 20GB hotspot data allowance. For moderate to heavy users, that should be more than enough. I seldom use more than 10GB of data a month, and I'm always using my phone

    +

    Data: 20GB

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…