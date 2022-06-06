FREE STUFF

Bose Solo 5 Reviews: Is It Worth A Buy?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/06/22 •  8 min read
Reviews

The Bose Solo 5 is a well-priced, ultra-compact soundbar for your TV. But is it worth buying one, or are you better off looking elsewhere? Let’s find out…

If you’re looking to improve the audio quality of your TV, getting a soundbar is one of the easiest ways to do it. You have plenty of options when it comes to soundbars from brands like SONOS, LG, and Sony, as well as loads of other smaller, lesser well-known brands. And the price of a soundbar varies massively – you can pay $200 to $2000.

The Bose Solo 5, however, is positioned as a budget-conscious option. It retails for just $200/£200, is extremely compact measuring just 548 x 70 x 86mm, and it comes with its very own dedicated remote. If you’re looking to boost your TV’s sound performance, and you don’t want to spend a lot of money, is the Bose Solo 5 worth a buy in 2022 and beyond, or should you spend a little extra and get something more costly?

To answer this question, we’ll talk a look at the Bose Solo 5’s specs, a selection of Bose Solo 5 reviews from around the web, and at the end analyze whether or not the Bose Solo 5 is worth buying. Again, this product is positioned as an entry-level soundbar, a soundbar that nearly everyone can afford, unlike SONOS’ extremely expensive SONOS Arc.

First, let’s take a look at what specs the Bose Solo 5 runs. After that, we’ll examine some Bose Solo 5 reviews.

Bose Solo 5 Specs

  • Bluetooth Wireless Audio Streaming
  • 548 x 70 x 86mm
  • 1 x Optical
  • 1 x Digital Coaxial In
  • Bose Videostage and TrueSpace
  • 1/8″ AUX In
  • Bass Control & Dialogue Modes
  • Includes Optical Cable
  • Includes Universal IR Remote
  • Wall Mountable

As you can see, the specs for the Bose Solo 5 are pretty spartan. There isn’t too much fancy stuff going on here. But you do have all the requisite I/O to get up and running quickly. There are plenty of customization options, though, and the inclusion of Bose Videostage and TrueSpace, which bring surround-sound effects to a single speaker, are welcome additions, especially at this price point.

The Bose Solo 5 is not going to be able to hold its weight against more premium soundbars like the SONOS Arc, but that’s almost a given – the Arc costs nearly four times as much as the Bose Solo 5. The point of the Bose Solo 5 is actually rather simple: it is positioned as an inexpensive way to upgrade your TV’s sound quality. If you have a small-to-medium-sized living room, it will be more than adequate.

At this price point, though, corners will have been inevitably cut. The Bose Solo 5 lacks the sound separation, overall power, and features of more expensive options on the market. But for those that just want to upscale their TV’s audio capabilities, adding in more dynamic range and making things like dialogue clearer, is the Bose Solo 5 worth a look? Let’s find out…

Bose Solo 5 Reviews

60

Expert Reviews

Sound quality when watching movies was pretty good. Dialogue even without the specific mode turned on was crisp and easily comprehensible. the Dialogue mode will be useful for anyone hard of hearing as it not only emphasizes spoken word but also decreases the bass to improve intelligibility.

Inside the Solo 5 are only two speakers that are both located towards the center of the speaker. There isn’t as much stereo separation as we would have liked and the soundstage is very narrow. It meant sound effects lacked directionality when watching films and you don’t get the enveloping audio that larger soundbars can provide.

If you find your television’s built-in speakers are a little quiet, you’ll be pleased to find the Bose Solo 5 can reach a loud enough volume to fill a medium-sized room easily. Listening to music, the Solo 5 performed well. Mids and trebles were nice and crisp but you might find you’ll want to dial the bass up from its factory setting as the lower frequency sounds lack presence otherwise. This was also the case when watching movies. You’ll want to turn up the bass to make movie explosions have more impact.

62

RTINGS

The Bose Solo 5 is mediocre for mixed usage. Its balanced mid-range can reproduce dialogue-heavy content like podcasts and TV shows clearly. However, its integrated subwoofer struggles to create a low bass, which can be disappointing for some music fans. It doesn’t support Dolby Atmos content, and it downmixes surround sound into stereo.

60

What HiFi

Overall the Bose Solo 5 is a simplistic soundbar that ultimately achieves its two main aims – to boost your TV’s sound and look good while doing so.

The problem is that it doesn’t add a great deal more to the experience outside of that. It has more talented competition, which might not match its dimensions and convenience, but blow it out of the water when it comes to performance.

If you’re looking for a dinky soundbar to add a touch of weight and clarity to a smaller TV in your house, you might want to take a look. For anything more substantial than that, you can do better elsewhere.

HiFi Report

The Bose Solo 5 TV Sound system is an excellent soundbar for those looking to upgrade their TV speakers. While it may seem small at first glance, the size works in its favor as you can mount this under any diagonal of your television without worrying about blocking any ports or cables.

In addition, its simple design makes setting up and using this device very easy. All functions are controlled by an included remote control with minimal buttons- perfect for people who don’t want too many bells & whistles on their remotes.

The design of the Bose Solo 5 soundbar is elegant and straightforward with its matte black body. It can be mounted on the wall or placed on a table. The soundbar has an internal amplifier that provides precise audio performance with minimal distortion. It is a good choice for small living space and a limited budget.

50

Tech Gear Lab

The Solo 5 produced decent sound in our testing, but just not the kind of sound we would generally expect from a Bose speaker. It ended up scoring a 5 out of 10, which was just a bit below the average.

It was able to produce decently powerful bass considering its small size, but that bass often sounded muffled and indistinct, particularly in action movie scenes where explosions were going off and engines were roaring.

Its dynamic range was broad enough for loud noises to sound surprising and hushed dialogue to carry the requisite intrigue, but most of the models we tested had noticeable broader dynamic ranges. Overall it had good clarity, but the slightly cheaper Yamaha YAS-108 sounded a bit more crisp, which overall made for a more enjoyable listening experience.

The Solo 5 would definitely be a big upgrade from the built-in speakers on your TV, but models like the Yamaha YAS-108 and the Samsung HW-K450 provide better listening experiences in the same price range.

45

Soundbars Dot Com

Given its sub-$200 price tag, we already went in with diminished expectations. But the Bose Solo 5 failed to stand tall on whatever was left. It misses out on most major audio codecs, has no sound enhancement features, and has a limited number of connectivity ports.

To its credit, the sound profile is balanced and reproduces mid well, and handles treble with ease. But the lack of bass and HDMI In port can be a deal-breaker. Even if you are looking to upgrade your TV speakers, it is unlikely that it will act like one at all. We suggest looking at other options instead of the Bose Solo 5 soundbar to get better returns on the money spent.

Is The Bose Solo 5 Worth It?

Overall, the Bose Solo 5 appears to be something of a mixed bag. For the price, it is certainly passable. But the consensus about whether or not it is worth buying seems pretty clear with nearly all reviews suggesting that you’re probably better off looking elsewhere.

So what is a good Bose Solo 5 alternative? If you want to spend approximately the same amount of money, your best bet would be the Yamaha YAS-108. It costs about the same as the Bose Solo 5 but come with better audio performance, more features, and wider codec support.

If you want the best of the best when it comes to soundbar performance, you’ll need to be looking at the SONOS Arc. The Arc is very expensive but it is also one of the most advanced, powerful soundbar speakers on the market – it sounds incredible, adding huge amounts of depth thanks to its array of speakers and tweeters.

If you want something powerful but don’t want to spend the best part of $1000/£1000, the SONOS Beam is around half the price and packs in plenty of performance. That is over double the price of the Bose Solo 5 but you will notice where all that extra money went once you plug it into your TV and start using it – it runs rings around the Solo 5.

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

