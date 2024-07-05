TL;DR Xiaomi 15 Release Date and Launch Details Xiaomi 15 series expected to launch in late 2024

Possible China release in October or December 2024

Global release potentially in March 2025

May feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

Limited global release likely, with Xiaomi 15 Pro possibly China-exclusive LATEST XIAOMI NEWS →

Anticipation Builds for Xiaomi’s Next Flagship

Pin

As anticipation builds, the buzz surrounding the Xiaomi 15 release has reached fever pitch. Positioned as a formidable challenger to Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, the Xiaomi 15 is set to introduce a slew of significant upgrades over its predecessor.

From revolutionary camera technology to lightning-fast charging capabilities, and the distinction of being among the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, this upcoming Android flagship is generating considerable excitement. So when’s it coming out? Let’s dig in because it’s not as straight forward as you might think…

China Release: Late 2024 Sources close to Xiaomi’s production chain suggest that the company is gearing up for an October 2024 launch in China. This aligns with Xiaomi’s typical release schedule for its numbered series. However, some reports indicate the release might be pushed to December 2024, possibly to coincide with the availability of Qualcomm’s next-generation chipset. Global Release: Early 2025 For international Xiaomi fans, the wait may be a bit longer. Current projections point to a global release around March 2025. This staggered launch strategy is not uncommon for Xiaomi, allowing the company to fine-tune its devices based on initial feedback from the Chinese market.