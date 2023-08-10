Funtouch OS 14 Update: Will Your Vivo & iQOO Phone Get The Update?

Pin

Vivo and iQOO still need to catch up to other brands with their software update policy. The flagship Vivo and iQOO phones only receive 3 Android version updates. So will your Vivo and iQOO phones get the Funtouch OS 14 or not?

Funtouch OS 14 is the upcoming version of Vivo’s custom skin, used by Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO. It will be based on Android 14, and not all Vivo and iQOO phones will receive the Funtouch OS 14 update.

Most of the Vivo and iQOO phones launched in the past year will receive the update, and most premium phones from the last year will also get the update. As a rule of thumb, premium smartphones are more supported than budget phones.

In this article, we look at all the Vivo and iQOO phones getting the Funtouch OS 14 update and all the phones that are not.

The Funtouch OS version is tied to the Android version. We can expect the launch of Funtouch OS 14 soon after the official release of Android 14.

Even though the Funtouch OS 14 skin will be released soon, it won’t be delivered just after the launch. It will take time for the brand to deliver the update to various smartphones.

Funtouch OS 14 Expected Features

Extended Lock Screen Customizations

Android 14 will come with more and more lock screen customization options. Android is following the way that iOS 16 paved for lock screen customizations. Funtouch OS 14 will also come with similar lock screen customization options.

Extended Home Screen Widgets

Similar to lock screen customizations, iOS 16 also brought home screen widgets that bring extended functionalities to widgets.

Android 14 Features

Android 14 Beta is out, revealing what the future of Android looks like. Funtouch OS borrows heavily from stock Android in terms of features, so we can expect the new features from Android 14 in Funtouch OS 14 update. Features such as:

Bigger fonts.

Granular media access.

App pair.

New widgets.

Predictive back gesture.

Forced-themed icons.

Partial screen recorder.

Drag and drop text across apps.

And more.

The Vivo X90 series of phones gets supported the most in the Vivo portfolio. Vivo updates its flagship phones in the X series for 3 Android versions and four years of security patches. Being launched with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box, the Vivo X90 series will be the first to be updated to FuntouchOS 14.

The Vivo V27 series is part of the V series from Vivo, its premium midrange series. V series devices get updated to Funtouch OS 14 soon as the V series devices get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

The iQOO 11 series is the flagship iQOO series, including the iQOO 11 Pro and iQOO 11 Pro. As part of the flagship update policy from Vivo, iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro will be updated with 3 Android versions and four years of security updates. Both phones will soon receive the Funtouch OS 14 update soon.

Vivo is part of BBK group, which owns Oppo group, including Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. But Vivo, the Vivo group, Vivo, and iQOO don’t offer the same kind of superior software support Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus currently have.

Vivo X series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

– 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. Vivo V series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Vivo Y series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Vivo T series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

iQOO follows a similar update policy as Vivo.

Flagship iQOO smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

– 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. iQOO Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. IQOO Z series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Vivo Phone Funtouch OS 14 Update Viivo X90 Pro+ Confirmed Vivo X90 Pro Confirmed Vivo X90 Confirmed Vivo V29 Lite 5G Confirmed Vivo V27 Pro Confirmed Vivo V27 Confirmed Vivo V27e Confirmed Vivo Y27 Confirmed Vivo Y02t Confirmed Vivo Y36 Confirmed Vivo Y26 5G Confirmed Vivo Y25+ Confirmed Vivo Y78 Confirmed Vivo Y78+ Confirmed Vivo Y78 Confirmed Vivo T2 Confirmed Vivo T2x Confirmed Vivo Y02A Confirmed Vivo Y56 Confirmed Vivo Y100 Confirmed Vivo Y55s 2023 Confirmed Vivo Y35 5H Will not be updated Vivo Y02 Will not be updated Vivo V21s Confirmed Vivo Y73t Will not be updated Vivo X80 Lite Confirmed Vivo Y16 Will not be updated Vivo Y75s Will not be updated Vivo Y22 Will not be updated Vivo V25e Will not be updated Vivo Y22s Will not be updated Vivo T1 Will not be updated Vivo Y35 Will not be updated Vivo V25 Pro Confirmed Vivo V25 Confirmed Vivo Y02s Will not be updated Vivo Y30 5G Will not be updated Vivo T1x Will not be updated Vivo Y77 Will not be updated Vivo T2x Will not be updated Vivo Y72t Will not be updated Vivo T2 Will not be updated Vivo Y75 Will not be updated Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed Vivo T1 Confirmed Vivo Y55 Will not be updated Vivo X80 Pro Confirmed Vivo X80 Confirmed Vivo T1x 4G Confirmed Vivo Y21G Will not be updated Vivo Y01 Will not be updated Vivo Y33s 5G Will not be updated Vivo T1 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y33 Will not be updated Vivo Y75 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y55 5G Will not be updated Vivo V23 Pro Confirmed Vivo V23 5G Confirmed Vivo Y33t Will not be updated Vivo Y21t Will not be updated Vivo Y21a Will not be updated Vivo Y21e Will not be updated Vivo Y21t Will not be updated Vivo Y32 Will not be updated Vivo Y55s Will not be updated Vivo V23e 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y76 Will not be updated Vivo Y54s Will not be updated Vivo V23e Will not be updated Vivo Y50t Will not be updated Vivo Y15a Will not be updated Vivo Y74s Will not be updated Vivo Y76s Will not be updated Vivo Y15s Will not be updated Vivo Y71t Will not be updated Vivo T1x Will not be updated Vivo T1 Will not be updated Vivo Y3s Will not be updated Vivo Y20t Will not be updated Vivo Y21s Will not be updated Vivo X70 Pro+ Will not be updated Vivo X70 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X70 Will not be updated Vivo Y33s Will not be updated Vivo Y21 Will not be updated Vivo Y12a Will not be updated Vivo Y73 Will not be updated Vivo Y72 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y53s Will not be updated Vivo V21e 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y70t Will not be updated Vivo X60s Will not be updated Vivo Y52 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y12s Will not be updated Vivo Y52s t1 Will not be updated Vivo V21 5G Will not be updated Vivo V21 Will not be updated Vivo V21e Will not be updated Vivo Y20s Will not be updated Vivo X60t Will not be updated Vivo Y30g Will not be updated Vivo X60 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X60 Will not be updated Vivo Y72 5G Will not be updated Vivo X60 Pro+ Will not be updated Vivo Y31 Will not be updated Vivo Y20g Will not be updated Vivo Y31s Will not be updated Vivo Y20a Will not be updated Vivo Y20 Will not be updated Vivo V20 Will not be updated Vivo Y30 Will not be updated Vivo Y52s Will not be updated Vivo Y51a Will not be updated Vivo Y51 Will not be updated Vivo Y12s Will not be updated Vivo Y12i Will not be updated Vivo Y1s Will not be updated Vivo X51 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y3s Will not be updated Vivo Y11s Will not be updated Vivo Y70 Will not be updated Vivo Y20s Will not be updated Vivo 73s Will not be updated Vivo X50e Will not be updated Vivo V20 Will not be updated Vivo V20 SE Will not be updated Vivo V20 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Y51 Will not be updated Vivo Y20i Will not be updated Vivo Y20 Will not be updated Vivo S1 Prime Will not be updated Vivo S7 Will not be updated Vivo Y51s Will not be updated Vivo V19 Neo Will not be updated Vivo Z5x Will not be updated Vivo X50 Pro+ Will not be updated Vivo X50 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X50 5G Will not be updated Vivo X50 Will not be updated Vivo Y70s Will not be updated Vivo X50 Lite Will not be updated Vivo Y30 Will not be updated Vivo Y50 Will not be updated Vivo V19 Will not be updated Vivo S6 5G Will not be updated Vivo V19 Will not be updated Vivo Z5 5G Will not be updated Vivo X30 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X30 Will not be updated Vivo V17 Will not be updated Vivo Y9s Will not be updated Vivo Z5i Will not be updated Vivo S1 Pro Will not be updated Vivo S5 Will not be updated Vivo U20 Will not be updated Vivo Y3 Will not be updated Vivo Y5s Will not be updated Vivo Y19 Will not be updated Vivo Y11 Will not be updated Vivo U3 Will not be updated Vivo U10 Will not be updated Vivo Y3 Will not be updated Vivo Y3 Will not be updated Vivo V17 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Z1x Will not be updated Vivo Y90 Will not be updated Vivo V17 Neo Will not be updated Vivo Z5 Will not be updated Vivo S1 Will not be updated Vivo Z1 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Z5x Will not be updated Vivo Z3x Will not be updated Vivo Y17 Will not be updated Vivo Y15 Will not be updated Vivo Y12 Will not be updated Vivo X27 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X27 Will not be updated Vivo V15 Will not be updated Vivo V15 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Y89 Will not be updated Vivo Y93 Will not be updated Vivo Y93s Will not be updated Vivo Z1 Lite Will not be updated Vivo Y95 Will not be updated Vivo Y91i Will not be updated Vivo Y93 Will not be updated Vivo Y91 Will not be updated Vivo Y81i Will not be updated Vivo V11 Pro Will not be updated Vivo V11 Will not be updated Vivo V9 Will not be updated

iQOO Phone Funtouch OS 14 Update iQOO 11 Pro Confirmed iQOO 11 Confirmed iQOO Neo 8 Pro Confirmed iQOO Neo 8 Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 Pro Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 Confirmed iQOO Z7s Confirmed iQOO Z7 Confirmed iQOO Z7x Confirmed iQOO Z7i Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 Racing Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 SE Confirmed iQOO Z6 Lite Confirmed iQOO Z6x Confirmed iQOO Z6 Confirmed iQOO 9T Confirmed iQOO 10 Pro Confirmed iQOO 10 Confirmed iQOO Neo 6 Confirmed iQOO Neo 6 SE Confirmed iQOO Z6 Pro Confirmed iQOO Z6 44W Confirmed iQOO Z6 Confirmed iQOO 9 Confirmed iQOO Neo 5S Will not be updated iQOO Neo 5 SE Will not be updated iQOO Z5 Will not be updated iQOO 8 Pro Will not be updated iQOO U3x Will not be updated iQOO 8 Will not be updated iQOO Neo 5 Lite Will not be updated iQOO 7 Will not be updated iQOO U3x Will not be updated iQOO Neo 5 Will not be updated iQOO U3 Will not be updated iQOO U1x Will not be updated iQOO 5 Pro Will not be updated iQOO Z1x Will not be updated iQOO Z5x Will not be updated iQOO Z1 Will not be updated iQOO Neo 3 5G Will not be updated iQOO 3 5G Will not be updated iQOO Neo 855 Racing Will not be updated iQOO Neo 855 Will not be updated iQOO Pro 5G Will not be updated iQOO Pro Will not be updated iQOO Neo Will not be updated Vivo iQOO Will not be updated