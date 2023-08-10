Funtouch OS 14 Update: Will Your Vivo & iQOO Phone Get The Update?

By Abhijith S
Updated: 08/10/23 - 9 min read
Funtouch OS 14 Update: Will Your Vivo & iQOO Phone Get The Update? Pin

Vivo and iQOO still need to catch up to other brands with their software update policy. The flagship Vivo and iQOO phones only receive 3 Android version updates. So will your Vivo and iQOO phones get the Funtouch OS 14 or not?

Funtouch OS 14 is the upcoming version of Vivo’s custom skin, used by Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO. It will be based on Android 14, and not all Vivo and iQOO phones will receive the Funtouch OS 14 update. 

Most of the Vivo and iQOO phones launched in the past year will receive the update, and most premium phones from the last year will also get the update. As a rule of thumb, premium smartphones are more supported than budget phones. 

In this article, we look at all the Vivo and iQOO phones getting the Funtouch OS 14 update and all the phones that are not. 

Funtouch OS 14 Release Date

The Funtouch OS version is tied to the Android version. We can expect the launch of Funtouch OS 14 soon after the official release of Android 14.

Even though the Funtouch OS 14 skin will be released soon, it won’t be delivered just after the launch. It will take time for the brand to deliver the update to various smartphones. 

Funtouch OS 14 Expected Features

Extended Lock Screen Customizations 

Android 14 will come with more and more lock screen customization options. Android is following the way that iOS 16 paved for lock screen customizations. Funtouch OS 14 will also come with similar lock screen customization options. 

Extended Home Screen Widgets

Similar to lock screen customizations, iOS 16 also brought home screen widgets that bring extended functionalities to widgets. 

Android 14 Features

Android 14 Beta is out, revealing what the future of Android looks like. Funtouch OS borrows heavily from stock Android in terms of features, so we can expect the new features from Android 14 in Funtouch OS 14 update. Features such as:

  • Bigger fonts.
  • Granular media access.
  • App pair.
  • New widgets.
  • Predictive back gesture.
  • Forced-themed icons.
  • Partial screen recorder.
  • Drag and drop text across apps.

And more.

Funtouch OS 14 Update Status

Vivo X90 Series Funtouch OS 14 Update

Funtouch OS 14 Update: Will Your Vivo & iQOO Phone Get The Update? Pin

The Vivo X90 series of phones gets supported the most in the Vivo portfolio. Vivo updates its flagship phones in the X series for 3 Android versions and four years of security patches. Being launched with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box, the Vivo X90 series will be the first to be updated to FuntouchOS 14.

Vivo V27 Series Funtouch OS 14 Update

Funtouch OS 14 Update: Will Your Vivo & iQOO Phone Get The Update? Pin

The Vivo V27 series is part of the V series from Vivo, its premium midrange series. V series devices get updated to Funtouch OS 14 soon as the V series devices get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 

iQOO 11 Series Funtouch OS 14 Update

Funtouch OS 14 Update: Will Your Vivo & iQOO Phone Get The Update? Pin

The iQOO 11 series is the flagship iQOO series, including the iQOO 11 Pro and iQOO 11 Pro. As part of the flagship update policy from Vivo, iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro will be updated with 3 Android versions and four years of security updates. Both phones will soon receive the Funtouch OS 14 update soon.  

Vivo Update Policy

Vivo is part of BBK group, which owns Oppo group, including Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. But Vivo, the Vivo group, Vivo, and iQOO don’t offer the same kind of superior software support Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus currently have. 

  • Vivo X series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.
  • Vivo V series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Vivo Y series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Vivo T series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

iQOO Update Policy

iQOO follows a similar update policy as Vivo. 

  • Flagship iQOO smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. 
  • iQOO Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 
  • IQOO Z series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 

Funtouch OS 14 Update Status Of All Vivo Phones

Vivo PhoneFuntouch OS 14 Update
Viivo X90 Pro+Confirmed
Vivo X90 ProConfirmed
Vivo X90Confirmed
Vivo V29 Lite 5GConfirmed
Vivo V27 ProConfirmed
Vivo V27Confirmed
Vivo V27eConfirmed
Vivo Y27Confirmed
Vivo Y02tConfirmed
Vivo Y36Confirmed
Vivo Y26 5GConfirmed
Vivo Y25+Confirmed
Vivo Y78Confirmed
Vivo Y78+Confirmed
Vivo Y78Confirmed
Vivo T2Confirmed
Vivo T2xConfirmed
Vivo Y02AConfirmed
Vivo Y56Confirmed
Vivo Y100Confirmed
Vivo Y55s 2023Confirmed
Vivo Y35 5HWill not be updated
Vivo Y02Will not be updated
Vivo V21sConfirmed
Vivo Y73tWill not be updated
Vivo X80 LiteConfirmed
Vivo Y16Will not be updated
Vivo Y75sWill not be updated
Vivo Y22Will not be updated
Vivo V25eWill not be updated
Vivo Y22sWill not be updated
Vivo T1Will not be updated
Vivo Y35Will not be updated
Vivo V25 ProConfirmed
Vivo V25Confirmed
Vivo Y02sWill not be updated
Vivo Y30 5GWill not be updated
Vivo T1xWill not be updated
Vivo Y77Will not be updated
Vivo T2xWill not be updated
Vivo Y72tWill not be updated
Vivo T2Will not be updated
Vivo Y75Will not be updated
Vivo T1 ProConfirmed
Vivo T1Confirmed
Vivo Y55Will not be updated
Vivo X80 ProConfirmed
Vivo X80Confirmed
Vivo T1x 4GConfirmed
Vivo Y21GWill not be updated
Vivo Y01Will not be updated
Vivo Y33s 5GWill not be updated
Vivo T1 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y33Will not be updated
Vivo Y75 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y55 5GWill not be updated
Vivo V23 ProConfirmed
Vivo V23 5GConfirmed
Vivo Y33tWill not be updated
Vivo Y21tWill not be updated
Vivo Y21aWill not be updated
Vivo Y21eWill not be updated
Vivo Y21tWill not be updated
Vivo Y32Will not be updated
Vivo Y55sWill not be updated
Vivo V23e 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y76Will not be updated
Vivo Y54sWill not be updated
Vivo V23eWill not be updated
Vivo Y50tWill not be updated
Vivo Y15aWill not be updated
Vivo Y74sWill not be updated
Vivo Y76sWill not be updated
Vivo Y15sWill not be updated
Vivo Y71tWill not be updated
Vivo T1xWill not be updated
Vivo T1Will not be updated
Vivo Y3sWill not be updated
Vivo Y20tWill not be updated
Vivo Y21sWill not be updated
Vivo X70 Pro+Will not be updated
Vivo X70 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X70Will not be updated
Vivo Y33sWill not be updated
Vivo Y21Will not be updated
Vivo Y12aWill not be updated
Vivo Y73Will not be updated
Vivo Y72 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y53s Will not be updated
Vivo V21e 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y70tWill not be updated
Vivo X60sWill not be updated
Vivo Y52 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y12s Will not be updated
Vivo Y52s t1Will not be updated
Vivo V21 5GWill not be updated
Vivo V21Will not be updated
Vivo V21eWill not be updated
Vivo Y20sWill not be updated
Vivo X60tWill not be updated
Vivo Y30gWill not be updated
Vivo X60 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X60Will not be updated
Vivo Y72 5GWill not be updated
Vivo X60 Pro+Will not be updated
Vivo Y31Will not be updated
Vivo Y20gWill not be updated
Vivo Y31sWill not be updated
Vivo Y20aWill not be updated
Vivo Y20 Will not be updated
Vivo V20Will not be updated
Vivo Y30 Will not be updated
Vivo Y52sWill not be updated
Vivo Y51aWill not be updated
Vivo Y51Will not be updated
Vivo Y12sWill not be updated
Vivo Y12iWill not be updated
Vivo Y1sWill not be updated
Vivo X51 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y3sWill not be updated
Vivo Y11sWill not be updated
Vivo Y70Will not be updated
Vivo Y20sWill not be updated
Vivo 73sWill not be updated
Vivo X50eWill not be updated
Vivo V20Will not be updated
Vivo V20 SEWill not be updated
Vivo V20 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Y51Will not be updated
Vivo Y20iWill not be updated
Vivo Y20Will not be updated
Vivo S1 PrimeWill not be updated
Vivo S7Will not be updated
Vivo Y51sWill not be updated
Vivo V19 NeoWill not be updated
Vivo Z5xWill not be updated
Vivo X50 Pro+Will not be updated
Vivo X50 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X50 5GWill not be updated
Vivo X50Will not be updated
Vivo Y70sWill not be updated
Vivo X50 LiteWill not be updated
Vivo Y30Will not be updated
Vivo Y50Will not be updated
Vivo V19Will not be updated
Vivo S6 5GWill not be updated
Vivo V19Will not be updated
Vivo Z5 5GWill not be updated
Vivo X30 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X30Will not be updated
Vivo V17Will not be updated
Vivo Y9sWill not be updated
Vivo Z5iWill not be updated
Vivo S1 ProWill not be updated
Vivo S5Will not be updated
Vivo U20Will not be updated
Vivo Y3Will not be updated
Vivo Y5sWill not be updated
Vivo Y19Will not be updated
Vivo Y11Will not be updated
Vivo U3Will not be updated
Vivo U10Will not be updated
Vivo Y3Will not be updated
Vivo Y3Will not be updated
Vivo V17 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Z1xWill not be updated
Vivo Y90Will not be updated
Vivo V17 NeoWill not be updated
Vivo Z5Will not be updated
Vivo S1Will not be updated
Vivo Z1 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Z5xWill not be updated
Vivo Z3xWill not be updated
Vivo Y17Will not be updated
Vivo Y15Will not be updated
Vivo Y12Will not be updated
Vivo X27 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X27Will not be updated
Vivo V15Will not be updated
Vivo V15 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Y89Will not be updated
Vivo Y93Will not be updated
Vivo Y93sWill not be updated
Vivo Z1 LiteWill not be updated
Vivo Y95Will not be updated
Vivo Y91iWill not be updated
Vivo Y93Will not be updated
Vivo Y91Will not be updated
Vivo Y81iWill not be updated
Vivo V11 ProWill not be updated
Vivo V11Will not be updated
Vivo V9Will not be updated

Funtouch OS 14 Update Status Of All iQOO Phones

iQOO PhoneFuntouch OS 14 Update
iQOO 11 ProConfirmed
iQOO 11Confirmed
iQOO Neo 8 ProConfirmed
iQOO Neo 8Confirmed
iQOO Neo 7 ProConfirmed
iQOO Neo 7Confirmed
iQOO Z7sConfirmed
iQOO Z7Confirmed
iQOO Z7xConfirmed
iQOO Z7iConfirmed
iQOO Neo 7 RacingConfirmed
iQOO Neo 7 SEConfirmed
iQOO Z6 LiteConfirmed
iQOO Z6xConfirmed
iQOO Z6Confirmed
iQOO 9TConfirmed
iQOO 10 ProConfirmed
iQOO 10Confirmed
iQOO Neo 6Confirmed
iQOO Neo 6 SEConfirmed
iQOO Z6 ProConfirmed
iQOO Z6 44WConfirmed
iQOO Z6Confirmed
iQOO 9Confirmed
iQOO Neo 5SWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 5 SEWill not be updated
iQOO Z5Will not be updated
iQOO 8 ProWill not be updated
iQOO U3xWill not be updated
iQOO 8Will not be updated
iQOO Neo 5 LiteWill not be updated
iQOO 7Will not be updated
iQOO U3xWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 5Will not be updated
iQOO U3Will not be updated
iQOO U1xWill not be updated
iQOO 5 ProWill not be updated
iQOO Z1xWill not be updated
iQOO Z5xWill not be updated
iQOO Z1Will not be updated
iQOO Neo 3 5GWill not be updated
iQOO 3 5GWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 855 RacingWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 855Will not be updated
iQOO Pro 5GWill not be updated
iQOO ProWill not be updated
iQOO NeoWill not be updated
Vivo iQOOWill not be updated
Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
