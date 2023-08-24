OPPO Reno10 5G: Specs, Updates & Camera Tech Detailed

Pin

The OPPO Reno10 5G has just launched; here’s everything you need to know about its camera, specs, design, price and availability…

OPPO has recently launched its newest smartphone, the Reno10 5G, for the UK market. Is it any good? Does it bring anything new to the party? Let’s unpack everything OPPO just announced, so you can make a decision about whether this phone is something you should be looking at in 2023.

OPPO Reno10 5G Specs Design and Build Thickness : 7.89mm

: 7.89mm Weight : 185g

: 185g Body : 3D curved design

: 3D curved design Color: Silvery Grey Display Type : 120Hz 3D Curved Screen

: 120Hz 3D Curved Screen Screen-to-Body Ratio : 93%

: 93% Size : 6.7 inches

: 6.7 inches Color Support: 1 billion colors Camera Main Camera : Triple camera setup

: Triple camera setup Telephoto Portrait Camera : 32MP with Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor

: 32MP with Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor Optical Zoom : 2X

: 2X Portrait Mode: Upgraded Battery and Charging Battery Capacity : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Charging : 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge

: 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge Full Charge Time : Approximately 47 minutes

: Approximately 47 minutes Battery Health Engine: Yes Performance Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G mobile platform

: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G mobile platform Cooling System: Ultra-Conductive Cooling System Storage RAM Expansion: Up to 16GB additional RAM through unused ROM space Software Operating System : ColorOS 13.1

: ColorOS 13.1 Multi-Screen Connect: Yes Additional Features Smart AOD : Control Spotify without unlocking the phone

: Control Spotify without unlocking the phone Auto Pixelate: Privacy feature for chat screenshots

Design

The OPPO Reno10 5G is engineered with user comfort as a top priority. One of the first things you’ll notice is its slim profile. At just 7.89mm in thickness, the phone is incredibly easy to slip into a pocket or purse. But don’t let its slender build fool you; it’s packed with features that make it a powerhouse in the smartphone market.

Weight is another factor that contributes to the phone’s comfort. Weighing in at a mere 185g, the Reno10 5G is light enough to carry around all day without feeling cumbersome. Whether you’re texting, browsing, or taking photos, the phone’s lightweight design ensures that your hand won’t tire easily, even after extended use.

But what truly sets the Reno10 5G apart in terms of user comfort is its 3D curved design. This isn’t just an aesthetic choice; it serves a functional purpose as well. The curves fit naturally into the palm of your hand, providing a secure and comfortable grip. This design feature is particularly useful for one-handed operation, making it easier to reach all corners of the screen without straining your hand.

The 3D curved design also adds a touch of elegance to the phone. Its smooth, flowing lines catch the light in a way that flat surfaces simply can’t, giving the device a premium look and feel. So, not only does the curved design make the phone more comfortable to hold, but it also enhances its visual appeal, making it a device you’ll be proud to show off.

In summary, the Reno10 5G’s slim profile, lightweight build, and 3D curved design come together to create a device that’s as comfortable to hold as it is pleasing to the eye.

High-Quality Display

When it comes to the display, the Reno10 5G doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen, providing smooth visuals. The screen-to-body ratio is an impressive 93%, and the 6.7-inch display supports up to 1 billion colors, offering vibrant and lifelike images.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Reno10 5G’s camera setup. The phone comes with a triple camera system, including a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera equipped with a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor. This camera offers 2X optical zoom and an enhanced Portrait Mode, allowing for high-quality photos in various settings.

The 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera offers a unique photography experience, especially for portrait shots. It comes with 2X optical zoom and allows for high-resolution photos at a 47mm portrait focal length. This results in natural and realistic portraits without distortion.

Additionally, the lens has undergone a BG spin-coating process to include an infrared light-absorbing film, reducing glare and enhancing image quality. The IMX709 RGBW sensor captures more light, making it possible to take bright and sharp portraits even in low-light conditions.

When you’re trying to photograph a friend in a crowded or complex background, the telephoto camera can isolate the subject, making them the clear focus of the image.

Using the telephoto camera’s professional focal lengths, you can also create a visual effect that makes the background appear larger, drawing attention to both the subject and the scenery behind them.

The Reno10 5G also introduces a new Portrait Expert Engine that fine-tunes the portrait shooting process. It uses OPPO’s AI super-resolution algorithms and other advanced techniques to improve subject recognition, skin tone accuracy, and overall image clarity.

The updated Portrait Mode gives users more control, offering a new 2X focal length option and adjustable aperture settings ranging from f1.4 to f16. This allows for customization of bokeh and bokeh flare effects, enabling users to create unique portrait styles while maintaining natural and lifelike images.

Quick and Efficient Charging

One of the standout features is the phone’s charging capabilities. The Reno10 5G is equipped with a 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, enabling users to fully charge the device’s 5,000 mAh battery in approximately 47 minutes. Additionally, the phone’s Battery Health Engine helps to prolong the battery’s lifespan.

Robust Performance

Under the hood, the Reno10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G mobile platform. This ensures strong performance and a faster 5G experience. The phone also features an Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, allowing for optimal performance even during heavy usage.

Enhanced Storage Options

The Reno10 5G offers a unique RAM Expansion technology. This feature allows the phone to convert unused ROM space into up to 16GB of additional RAM, making multitasking smoother and more efficient.

User-Friendly Software

Running on the latest ColorOS build, the Reno10 5G offers several convenient features. The Multi-Screen Connect function allows users to link their phone to a PC, making it easier to transfer files and multitask.

OPPO Reno10 5G will be available to purchase on August 24 at EE and the OPPO eStore, priced at £399 (RRP).

Additional Features

Smart AOD : This feature allows users to control Spotify without having to unlock the phone.

: This feature allows users to control Spotify without having to unlock the phone. Auto Pixelate: A privacy feature that automatically pixelates profile pictures and names in chat screenshots.

For more information, you can visit OPPO’s Official Website.