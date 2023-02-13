Xiaomi 13 Lite Leaked: To Come With iPhone 14 Pro-Like Pill Cut-Out!

Images of the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi have leaked; also, its unboxing video is here. Let’s talk about it!

Xiaomi previously teased the official launch of Xiaomi 13 Pro on February 26. But it seems like that phone would be accompanied by Xiaomi 13 Lite, as it has leaked in full glory.

Xiaomi 13 Lite sits much below in terms of pricing in the Xiaomi 13 series. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are the flagships from Xiaomi, while the Lite version should sit in the budget segment like its predecessors.

Let us talk about Xiaomi 13 Lite with all the details that have leaked currently.

Xiaomi 13 Lite Leaked Images & Specifications

The leaks say that Xiaomi 13 Lite is a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2. Hands-on images of Xiaomi 13 Lite have leaked, confirming this rumour. Take a look at the leaked images:

The images themselves confirm the phone’s key specifications as it lists them on the plastic protection.

These are the specifications listed on the phone:

Flagship 50MP Triple camera

120Hz AdaptiveSync AMOLED display

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Let’s look at the complete specifications and features Xiaomi 13 Lite will offer, as it’s basically Xiaomi Civi 2.

Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched back in September 2022 in China. It stood out from the other Xiaomi phones as it came with an iPhone 14 Pro-esque pill cut-out for its dual cameras. The phone also impresses with its design. Take a look at Xiaomi Civi 2:

The phone was also unboxed early by a Vietnamese Youtuber, Khôi Ngọng. Take a look:

Xiaomi 13 Lite will come with a curved AMOLED display, a 6.55-inch panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification and can go up to 1,000 nits. It is a slight upgrade to Xiaomi 12 Lite, with its curved display and slightly brighter. Even though it comes with a pill-type cut-out, the phone doesn’t come with a Dynamic Island like the latest iPhones.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 778G from the previous two Lites from Xiaomi.

In terms of camera, it still comes with a triple camera, but it is a different camera setup from that of the previous phone. The primary camera is a 50MP one, with a 20MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro as secondary cameras. On the front, though, it is a selfie powerhouse with dual 32MP selfie cameras, one for wide and the other for ultra-wide. It even has a dual-tone LED flash on the front!

Xiaomi 13 Lite is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W super fast charging. All isn’t well with the phone, as it still comes with Android 12 out of the box; you read that right, a phone releasing in 2023 is coming with the outdated Android 12, just like many other phones Xiaomi recently released, such as Redmi Note 12 series. It’s too early to call, as the phone is yet to release, and there’s time for it to change.

