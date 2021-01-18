What Is The Best App For Comparing Grocery Prices? Try These First!

After your rent or mortgage, what is your biggest monthly expense? Many people would probably answer their car payment. But while the average car lease payment in America is around $400 a month, the average grocery bill for a month can total up to $516 depending on what city you live in. Makes that monthly payment on the newest iPhone look pretty cheap, huh?

And given that that grocery expense isn’t something you can let go of (you gotta eat, after all), the best you can hope to do is reduce it by getting the best deals on your food. Thankfully, there’s a handful of apps that let you do just that. Here are four of the best apps we’ve found that let you compare grocery prices or save on your weekly shop. BTW – if you’re looking to save even more, check out our deals on ALL models of the iPhone 12.

Basket – Grocery Shopping

Save

Our take: A terrific app that lets you easily see where you can get the best prices on the groceries on your shopping list.

A terrific app that lets you easily see where you can get the best prices on the groceries on your shopping list. The app’s official description: “On your last grocery trip, did you pay the best price for items in your Basket? Did you find everything you needed or did you have to go to more than one store? Join Basket now and never overpay for groceries again! By starting your shopping trip with Basket, you can search local stores to compare prices of everyday products, find in store unadvertised sales, coupons and save up to 60% on your shopping trip. Basket is a community of smart shoppers that are tired of shopping blind and that love saving time and money every time they go shopping. Our community shares the prices and deals they find on everyday items with each other to make sure you find your favorite products at stores you love at the best prices possible.”

“On your last grocery trip, did you pay the best price for items in your Basket? Did you find everything you needed or did you have to go to more than one store? Join Basket now and never overpay for groceries again! By starting your shopping trip with Basket, you can search local stores to compare prices of everyday products, find in store unadvertised sales, coupons and save up to 60% on your shopping trip. Basket is a community of smart shoppers that are tired of shopping blind and that love saving time and money every time they go shopping. Our community shares the prices and deals they find on everyday items with each other to make sure you find your favorite products at stores you love at the best prices possible.” Download: iOS

Flipp – Weekly Shopping

Save

Our take: This app sends your local grocers’ weekly ads right to your phone so you can easily compare which shops have the best prices for the items you need.

This app sends your local grocers’ weekly ads right to your phone so you can easily compare which shops have the best prices for the items you need. The app’s official description: “Browse thousands of weekly ads and circulars digitally with the Flipp app, and find deals from over 2000 stores including Walmart, Dollar General, Walgreens and more. Flipp makes it easy to save money on groceries, pharmacy, and other household essentials. Download the Flipp app for free and see what’s on sale this week at stores near you.”

“Browse thousands of weekly ads and circulars digitally with the Flipp app, and find deals from over 2000 stores including Walmart, Dollar General, Walgreens and more. Flipp makes it easy to save money on groceries, pharmacy, and other household essentials. Download the Flipp app for free and see what’s on sale this week at stores near you.” Download: iOS

IntelliList – Shopping List

Save

Our take: This app does it all–from comparing prices to managing your shopping lists. No wonder it was named the best app of the year by Apple.

This app does it all–from comparing prices to managing your shopping lists. No wonder it was named the best app of the year by Apple. The app’s official description: “Browse hundreds of preloaded items, scan a barcode or insert your own items. For each item you can save all the prices you want and compare prices of various stores. Share and synchronize your lists on multiple devices by enabling the sync. Or send your lists via email, WhatsApp, SMS or iMessage. Add a photo to your items and never be confused about what to buy. Reuse archived lists, add items to your favorites and browse your purchase history.”

“Browse hundreds of preloaded items, scan a barcode or insert your own items. For each item you can save all the prices you want and compare prices of various stores. Share and synchronize your lists on multiple devices by enabling the sync. Or send your lists via email, WhatsApp, SMS or iMessage. Add a photo to your items and never be confused about what to buy. Reuse archived lists, add items to your favorites and browse your purchase history.” Download: iOS

Grocery Pal

Save

Our take: An oldie but goldie, Grocery Pal is one of the original apps that let you compare prices across multiple stores. Best of all you can email yourself the coupon the apps present and print them off on your printer at home.

An oldie but goldie, Grocery Pal is one of the original apps that let you compare prices across multiple stores. Best of all you can email yourself the coupon the apps present and print them off on your printer at home. The app’s official description: “This amazing app helps you find weekly sales at your local supermarkets and discount stores. Download Grocery Pal today and find savings from stores such as SAFEWAY, Kroger, Food Lion, CVS/pharmacy, Walmart, Walgreens, RiteAid, Target, ALDI, Kmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, any many many more!”

“This amazing app helps you find weekly sales at your local supermarkets and discount stores. Download Grocery Pal today and find savings from stores such as SAFEWAY, Kroger, Food Lion, CVS/pharmacy, Walmart, Walgreens, RiteAid, Target, ALDI, Kmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, any many many more!” Download: iOS