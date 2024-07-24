Samsung Might “Paywall” Future Galaxy Ring Features

Samsung made a big song and dance about Galaxy Ring users NOT having to pay for access to their data – but that could change

The Oura Ring is Samsung’s biggest rival in the smartring market. There are other players, of course, but most floating consumers will be drawn to either Samsung or Oura.

Oura charges a subscription fee on a monthly basis to access the data its Oura Ring models collect – it costs $5.99. At launch, Samsung said it would not be doing this. Offering data for free was an obvious marketing ploy that’d give it a significant edge over Oura. But Samsung has left the door open for paid-subscriptions. Here’s what you need to know. Samsung’s Probably Going To Paywall Future Galaxy Ring Updates But, as noted by Android Police, the Galaxy Ring – at some point in the future – could also use a paid subscription model. Now, this could mean anything but I suspect it’ll mean Samsung will paywall certain new features inside coming updates. Pin What features might these be? As of right now, no one knows for sure. But given the investment Samsung – as well as everybody else is making in AI – it will presumably relate to AI of some kind. Some standard Galaxy Ring features, like Energy Score and Wellness Tips, fall under the Galaxy AI umbrella.

And These “New Features” Will Most Likely Be AI Ones

But there’ll be more AI stuff in the coming months and year and it is this kind of stuff that will presumably be locked behind a paywall. As for what these features will be, it’s anybody’s guess really. But given the fitness-focus on the ring, the possibilities for AI and actionable fitness/health data and interpretation are massive.

Is this a deal-breaker for would-be Galaxy Ring users? Depends on what you want to use the Galaxy Ring for, I guess. But I bet a lot of people would be seriously angry if they bought the Galaxy Ring, under the proviso that there’d be no subscription fee, only to find, 12-18 months later, that new, innovative features were paywalled.

What do you think? Let us know below…