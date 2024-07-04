TL;DR: Samsung Galaxy Ring Is Coming on July 10 – Here’s The Lowdown on How It Works Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024

Expected launch : July 10, 2024, at Galaxy Unpacked event

: July 10, 2024, at Galaxy Unpacked event Key features : Advanced sleep tracking, health monitoring, and integration with Samsung Health app

: Advanced sleep tracking, health monitoring, and integration with Samsung Health app Available in three finishes : Ceramic Black, Gold, and Platinum Silver

: Ceramic Black, Gold, and Platinum Silver Sizes range from US 5 to 13, weighing 2.3-29g

from US 5 to 13, weighing 2.3-29g

Pricing not yet announced, but expected to be competitive with high-end smartwatches

Samsung took the wraps off its Galaxy Ring back at MWC 2024 but it was something of a soft-launch, more a “hey, this thing is real, it’s coming out eventually”. The actual launch event, which will detail it properly and cover off things like its release date and price, is happening on July 10.

If, like me, you’d kind of forgotten all about Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, a quick refresher on what makes it tick, its potential USPs, and why it matters is most likely in order. I got to see the launch at MWC 2024, so what follows is a write-up of my notes from the event and chats with Samsung reps.

By the end, you’ll know everything you need to know about the Galaxy Ring ahead of its July 10 launch.

The Galaxy Ring is designed to work seamlessly with an upcoming major update to the Samsung Health app. This integration will introduce new features such as “My Vitality Score,” which uses machine learning to assess physical and mental readiness based on various health metrics. The app will also offer smart sleep analysis and personalized insights, leveraging data collected by the ring. The idea here is simple: the Galaxy Ring will be able to pull more biometric data, so Samsung needs to ensure that its Samsung Health app is fit for purpose and can illustrate this data in easy to understand ways. As with Garmin watches, once users experience the power of having actionable health data on tap, they kind of get addicted to it. It’s powerful stuff too with things like stress monitoring, in my experience, being able to predict when you’re about to get ill. I’ve got young kids and my Garmin watch, via its stress measurement abilities, pretty much tells me 24 to 48 hours in advance of when I’m about to get ill. The stress levels spike, but I feel fine, the next day, the big or virus kicks in. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring will be able to do all of this, just from your finger. And for people that don’t like wearing watches, that’s a pretty cool idea and something I can see people trying out simply because it is A) pretty novel and B) also rather useful.

Why It Matters Smartwatches aren’t going anywhere, but the most popular option – Apple Watch – is hampered by its sub-par battery life (even on the Ultra models). To really get actionable, reliable data, you need constant readings. If you have to charge your device every night, you’re missing out on a lot of useful sleep tracking data. On top of this, some people – as noted above – just don’t like wearing watches. Or, they forget to put it on in the morning. I do this ALL the time with Apple Watch. With a ring, it stays on your finger and you can kind of just forget about it. And with battery life, Samsung says the Galaxy Ring will do between five and nine days on a single charge. That’s still a good couple of weeks less than some Garmin watches, but it is a damn sight better than Apple Watch. The Galaxy Ring’s focus on sleep health aligns with increasing awareness of sleep’s importance in overall well-being. By offering more detailed sleep metrics and potential sleep apnoea detection, Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Ring as a valuable tool for proactive health management.