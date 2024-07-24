Google’s Q1 2024 Earnings Report: Let’s Break It Down…

Despite making a slew of awful changes to its core product, Search, Google’s financials have never looked better with increases across the board…

Google is Making A Killing With Its AI Investments

Google’s parent company Alphabet has not only crushed Q1 expectations but also dropped a dividend bombshell. The tech behemoth’s latest earnings report reads like a sci-fi novel where AI is the protagonist, and spoiler alert: the robots are winning.

$80.54 billion in Revenue

Alphabet reported a staggering $80.54 billion in revenue, up 15% year-over-year, with net income soaring to $23.66 billion—a 57% increase that’s making Wall Street algorithms overheat.

But the real headline? Google is finally sharing the wealth, announcing its first-ever quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. It’s as if the tech giant looked at its Scrooge McDuck-sized money bin and decided to make it rain on shareholders.

Google Cloud

The star of this financial blockbuster is undoubtedly Google Cloud, which saw its revenue rocket by 28% to $9.57 billion. It seems the cloud is no longer just for storing cat pictures; it’s where serious business happens. And with $900 million in operating income, it’s clear that Google’s head is no longer stuck in the clouds—it’s profiting from them.

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room: AI. Google’s been betting big on artificial intelligence, and it’s paying off like a rigged slot machine.