13 Epic Newsletters That Use Beehiiv (And Make Bank) 

Here’s 13 ultra-successful newsletters that run on Beehiiv, ranging from million-dollar enterprises to up-and-coming brands and creators

Beehiiv is rewriting the newsletter playbook with its array of growth-focussed tools, ease of use, and full stack monetization tools. It’s part blog, part newsletter and it is beloved by VC investors; it recently scored $33 million in funding (based on the above KPIs).

The platform grew 10x between 2022 and 2023, reaching a $6.5 million ARR. In July 2022, it was valued at $65 million. Two years later, it is worth between $100 and $150 million.

This rapid growth was, of course, driven by mass adoption of the platform by creators.

In 2022, some 402 million emails were sent using Beehiiv. In 2024, the figure reached 4.5 billion.

Add in some of the best average open-rates in the industry (5.49%) and it is easy to see why both VC investors and content creators are flocking to this platform.

To get you even more inspired to start creating, here’s some of the most successful newsletters that run on Beehiiv.

13 Newsletters That Use Beehiiv 🚀 Fastest Growing Newsletters On Beehiiv 📩 📊 Marketing Pulse 👨‍💼 Founder: Chris Myles 📈 Subscribers: Over 10,000 🎯 Topics: SEO, marketing advice 🐦 Twitter: @ChrisMyles 💡 Description: Focuses on SEO and marketing strategies. Offers tactics used by content creators to grow and monetize websites. 🌟 The Influencer Club 👨‍💼 Founder: Sorav Jain 📈 Subscribers: Not specified 🎯 Topics: Instagram growth, AI, GenZ preferences 🐦 Twitter: @SoravJain 💡 Description: Provides daily insights on Instagram growth hacks. 🔮 Future Social 👨‍💼 Founder: Jack Appleby 📈 Subscribers: Not specified 🎯 Topics: Social media strategy, content creation 🐦 Twitter: @JackAppleby 💡 Description: A weekly newsletter on social media strategy, content, and creators. 🚀 The Growth Tribe 👥 Founder: Growth Tribe team 📈 Subscribers: Over 100,000 🎯 Topics: E-commerce marketing strategies, industry updates 💡 Description: Focuses on e-commerce marketing strategies, catering to a large audience. 🤖 Synthetic Mind 📈 Subscribers: Over 30,000 🎯 Topics: AI applications in business 💡 Description: Covers making money with AI, focusing on the intersection of AI and business opportunities. ☕ AI Breakfast 📈 Subscribers: Over 34,000 🎯 Topics: AI news and insights 💡 Description: Breaks down the latest developments in AI weekly. 🏃‍♂️ The Rundown 📈 Subscribers: Over 140,000 🎯 Topics: AI developments 💡 Description: Shares the latest AI developments and news. Specific subscription link not available. 🧠 Big Brain 📈 Subscribers: Over 100,000 🎯 Topics: AI news 💡 Description: Provides high-level AI news and insights in a concise format. 🥛 Milk Road 👨‍💼 Founders: Shaan Puri and Ben Levy 📈 Subscribers: Approximately 250,000 🎯 Topics: Cryptocurrency news, market trends, Web3 insights 🐦 Twitter: @ShaanVP, @BenLevy74 💡 Description: Daily newsletter focusing on the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. Provides a mix of news, insights, and entertaining content. 💪 The Hustle 📈 Subscribers: Large and growing audience 🎯 Topics: Business, tech, and cultural news 🐦 Twitter: @TheHustle 💡 Description: Offers a mix of business, tech, and cultural news, providing a unique perspective on trending stories. Specific subscription link not provided. There’s Multiple Reasons Why Beehiiv is So Popular With Creators Pin Newsletter platforms are not anything new or revolutionary, the first ever, The Boston News-Letter, was printed and distributed in 1704. And with digital newsletters, there are innumerable options on the market for the budding content creator. You have ConvertKit (now rebranded as Kit), MailChimp, and GetResponse which are established, trusted platforms aimed at bloggers, brands, and ecommerce businesses. Newer players like Beehiiv and Substack, however, are shaking things up, hybridising things by merging traditional blogging / publishing in with the personal-nature of newsletters. Substack is kind of in its own, unique world. It’s an email platform, sure, but it is more focussed on less commercially-focussed endeavors – think authors, artists, and researchers. Creators make money via paid subscriptions but other methods are limited, and affiliate marketing is generally frowned upon. And this is where Beehiiv comes into play with its unique, VC-baiting take on the humble newsletter. But how is Beehiiv different from, say, ConvertKit or Substack? Let’s unpack this for a second… Key differentiators include advanced analytics, a dynamic referral system, and integrated monetization options. Beehiiv main MO is on ease of use and it provides a full-stack solution for creators looking to scale their content distribution and revenue streams without needing additional third-party tools.

How Much Do Creators Make on Beehiiv? When it comes to monetizing an audience, Beehiiv is built with this in mind. This is the main reason why it has grown so rapidly and has so many $50K and $100K a month newsletters on its books. Not everybody that sets up a newsletter on Beehiiv is going to make six figures a month – or even ever. Quality matters, niche too. You need to pick a good niche to cover, something that isn’t too saturated, and deliver reliable, consistent and, most importantly, engaging content. And doing this is a whole other matter. It takes skill, time, and a broad knowledge of your subject matter. And if you have all of that, you’ve still got to A) market it to grow your audience, and B) once they’re subscribed, keep them engaged. If you can grow an audience, Beehiiv has the tools and capabilities to help you quickly monetize it. Here’s some of its core features which are aimed squarely at monetisation: Subscription Tiers : Creators can offer free and paid subscription tiers, providing exclusive content to paying subscribers.

: Creators can offer free and paid subscription tiers, providing exclusive content to paying subscribers. Sponsorship Management : The platform allows for seamless integration of sponsorships, enabling creators to partner with brands and include sponsored content in their newsletters.

: The platform allows for seamless integration of sponsorships, enabling creators to partner with brands and include sponsored content in their newsletters. Affiliate Marketing : Beehiiv supports affiliate links, allowing creators to earn commissions from promoting products or services.

: Beehiiv supports affiliate links, allowing creators to earn commissions from promoting products or services. Direct Sales: Users can also sell digital products or services directly through their newsletters, utilizing Beehiiv’s integrated payment processing capabilities.

What Features Make Beehiiv an Attractive Platform for Content Creators Pin Part of the reason creators (and VC investors) have gone bananas over Beehiiv is that it is designed to be super-simple to use. Anyone, claims the company, can setup a professional-looking newsletter, complete with a blog, and landing pages inside a day. By utilising things like a markdown editor, drag and drop page and template builders, Beehiiv offers a true, no-code means of creating a publishing platform. I’ve experimented with it a few times on other projects and, with tools like Figma and Canva, you can create platforms that look not only professional, but actually really, really impressive. Beyond this, Beehiiv’s customisation and organisation options are a huge boon, especially as your list grows. The analytics function built in is brilliant, giving you daily, actionable data to work with. And the growth tools? They’re brilliant and allow for rapid growth compared to similar platforms like ConvertKit and Substack. Key Takeaways Ease of Use : The platform’s intuitive interface allows users to easily create and manage newsletters without technical expertise.

: The platform’s intuitive interface allows users to easily create and manage newsletters without technical expertise. Growth Tools : Beehiiv includes built-in tools for audience growth, such as referral programs and viral marketing strategies.

: Beehiiv includes built-in tools for audience growth, such as referral programs and viral marketing strategies. Analytics : Detailed analytics help creators understand their audience better, track engagement, and optimize content strategies.

: Detailed analytics help creators understand their audience better, track engagement, and optimize content strategies. Customization : Users can customize their newsletters with various templates and design options, ensuring their brand’s aesthetic is maintained.

: Users can customize their newsletters with various templates and design options, ensuring their brand’s aesthetic is maintained. Community Engagement: Features like polls and reader feedback systems foster a strong community around the newsletter.

How Has The Beehiiv Platform Evolved: New Features, New Capabilities