iPhone Battery Health Below 80%? It’s TIME to Cash In & Sell It

Key Takeaways
- iPhone battery replacements are expensive and rarely worth it
- Low battery health doesn’t mean your phone is worthless but the cost of replacing it doesn’t make sense – you’ll get more by selling (especially with newer models)
- Selling it “as-is” gets you fast cash with zero effort
- Value barely increases with a new battery anyway
Battery replacements can cost over £100 — and barely boost your phone’s value.
Don’t Waste Money Replacing a Failing Battery
Once your iPhone battery health dips below 80%, you’ll start noticing sluggish performance, random shutdowns, and battery life that barely gets you through lunch.
It’s not quite as annoying as an iPhone with a cracked or broken screen, but it still sucks – especially if you’re a heavy user.
Apple will happily replace the battery — but you’ll pay up to £105 for the privilege. And if you’re using an older model, that’s just not worth it.
Instead of sinking money into a battery replacement, sell your iPhone as-is, pocket the cash, and put it toward your next upgrade—no hassle, no downtime.
Here’s What a Battery Replacement Costs:
- iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11 – £105
- iPhone SE, 8, 7 and older – £79
- Third-party repairs – Cheaper, but often void warranties and use lower quality parts
⚠️ Heads-up: Replacing the battery won’t significantly increase resale value — especially on older models. Most buyers still consider it “used with wear.”
Why Selling As-Is Makes More Sense
Don’t stress if your iPhone’s battery health has dipped below 80%.
It’s a common issue, especially in older models, and you don’t need to replace the battery to sell it.
💡 Pro Tip: Don’t bother going to Apple or a repair shop just to boost battery health — the cost usually outweighs the resale value boost.
Here’s why your low battery iPhone is still worth cash:
- We factor in battery wear when making offers — we’re used to swapping out old cells.
- You’ll save time and money by skipping the battery replacement process (which can cost £70 to £100+).
- You’ll get a decent payout, especially if the screen and body are in good nick.
What’s Your iPhone Worth with a Weak Battery?
Here’s a rough idea of what you can get without doing any repairs:
|iPhone Model
|Battery Health
|Estimated Recycle Value (UK)
|Notes
|iPhone 13
|78%
|£250–£300
|Battery below Apple’s 80% threshold; value reduced for trade-ins.
|iPhone 11
|Poor battery life
|£150–£200
|Still in demand despite battery issues; lower trade-in value.
|iPhone 8 / SE (2020)
|Weak battery
|£50–£100
|Low resale value; private sales may yield better returns.
Compare that to spending £79–£105 just to improve battery life? Doesn’t make sense financially.
FAQ
Is 80% battery health bad for an iPhone?
Yes — Apple considers anything under 80% “significantly degraded.”
Should I replace the battery before selling my iPhone?
No — it won’t increase the value enough to justify the cost.
Can I sell my iPhone with poor battery health?
Definitely. KnowYourMobile accepts them and still offer solid payouts.
How much does a new iPhone battery cost in the UK?
£79–£105 depending on your model — and that’s with Apple.
Will a battery replacement improve performance?
It might, but it’s rarely worth it if you plan to sell the phone soon anyway.