iPhone Battery Health Below 80%? It’s TIME to Cash In & Sell It

Key Takeaways iPhone battery replacements are expensive and rarely worth it

Low battery health doesn’t mean your phone is worthless but the cost of replacing it doesn’t make sense – you’ll get more by selling (especially with newer models)

Selling it “as-is” gets you fast cash with zero effort

Battery replacements can cost over £100 — and barely boost your phone’s value.

Don’t Waste Money Replacing a Failing Battery

Once your iPhone battery health dips below 80%, you’ll start noticing sluggish performance, random shutdowns, and battery life that barely gets you through lunch.

It’s not quite as annoying as an iPhone with a cracked or broken screen, but it still sucks – especially if you’re a heavy user.

Apple will happily replace the battery — but you’ll pay up to £105 for the privilege. And if you’re using an older model, that’s just not worth it.

Instead of sinking money into a battery replacement, sell your iPhone as-is, pocket the cash, and put it toward your next upgrade—no hassle, no downtime.

Here’s What a Battery Replacement Costs:

iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11 – £105

– iPhone SE, 8, 7 and older – £79

– Third-party repairs – Cheaper, but often void warranties and use lower quality parts

⚠️ Heads-up: Replacing the battery won’t significantly increase resale value — especially on older models. Most buyers still consider it “used with wear.”

Why Selling As-Is Makes More Sense Don’t stress if your iPhone’s battery health has dipped below 80%. It’s a common issue, especially in older models, and you don’t need to replace the battery to sell it. 💡 Pro Tip: Don’t bother going to Apple or a repair shop just to boost battery health — the cost usually outweighs the resale value boost. Here’s why your low battery iPhone is still worth cash: We factor in battery wear when making offers — we’re used to swapping out old cells.

when making offers — we’re used to swapping out old cells. You’ll save time and money by skipping the battery replacement process (which can cost £70 to £100+).

What’s Your iPhone Worth with a Weak Battery?

Here’s a rough idea of what you can get without doing any repairs:

iPhone Model Battery Health Estimated Recycle Value (UK) Notes iPhone 13 78% £250–£300 Battery below Apple’s 80% threshold; value reduced for trade-ins. iPhone 11 Poor battery life £150–£200 Still in demand despite battery issues; lower trade-in value. iPhone 8 / SE (2020) Weak battery £50–£100 Low resale value; private sales may yield better returns.

Compare that to spending £79–£105 just to improve battery life? Doesn’t make sense financially.

