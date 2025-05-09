iPhone Battery Health Below 80%? It’s TIME to Cash In & Sell It

Richard Goodwin

·

Replacing the battery won't significantly increase resale value — especially on older models. Most buyers still consider it “used with wear.”Pin

Key Takeaways

  • iPhone battery replacements are expensive and rarely worth it
  • Low battery health doesn’t mean your phone is worthless but the cost of replacing it doesn’t make sense – you’ll get more by selling (especially with newer models)
  • Selling it “as-is” gets you fast cash with zero effort
  • Value barely increases with a new battery anyway
Find Out How Much Your iPhone Is Worth Today

Battery replacements can cost over £100 — and barely boost your phone’s value.

Don’t Waste Money Replacing a Failing Battery

Once your iPhone battery health dips below 80%, you’ll start noticing sluggish performance, random shutdowns, and battery life that barely gets you through lunch.

It’s not quite as annoying as an iPhone with a cracked or broken screen, but it still sucks – especially if you’re a heavy user.

Apple will happily replace the battery — but you’ll pay up to £105 for the privilege. And if you’re using an older model, that’s just not worth it.

Instead of sinking money into a battery replacement, sell your iPhone as-is, pocket the cash, and put it toward your next upgrade—no hassle, no downtime.

Here’s What a Battery Replacement Costs:

  • iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11£105
  • iPhone SE, 8, 7 and older£79
  • Third-party repairs – Cheaper, but often void warranties and use lower quality parts

⚠️ Heads-up: Replacing the battery won’t significantly increase resale value — especially on older models. Most buyers still consider it “used with wear.”

Why Selling As-Is Makes More Sense

Don’t stress if your iPhone’s battery health has dipped below 80%.

It’s a common issue, especially in older models, and you don’t need to replace the battery to sell it.

💡 Pro Tip: Don’t bother going to Apple or a repair shop just to boost battery health — the cost usually outweighs the resale value boost.

Here’s why your low battery iPhone is still worth cash:

  • We factor in battery wear when making offers — we’re used to swapping out old cells.
  • You’ll save time and money by skipping the battery replacement process (which can cost £70 to £100+).
  • You’ll get a decent payout, especially if the screen and body are in good nick.
Get A Quote For Your iPhone Today

What’s Your iPhone Worth with a Weak Battery?

Here’s a rough idea of what you can get without doing any repairs:

iPhone Model Battery Health Estimated Recycle Value (UK) Notes
iPhone 13 78% £250–£300 Battery below Apple’s 80% threshold; value reduced for trade-ins.
iPhone 11 Poor battery life £150–£200 Still in demand despite battery issues; lower trade-in value.
iPhone 8 / SE (2020) Weak battery £50–£100 Low resale value; private sales may yield better returns.

Compare that to spending £79–£105 just to improve battery life? Doesn’t make sense financially.

Find out how much you could get for your iPhone with low battery health – we’ll get you a quote within the hour.

FAQ

Is 80% battery health bad for an iPhone?
Yes — Apple considers anything under 80% “significantly degraded.”

Should I replace the battery before selling my iPhone?
No — it won’t increase the value enough to justify the cost.

Can I sell my iPhone with poor battery health?
Definitely. KnowYourMobile accepts them and still offer solid payouts.

How much does a new iPhone battery cost in the UK?
£79–£105 depending on your model — and that’s with Apple.

Will a battery replacement improve performance?
It might, but it’s rarely worth it if you plan to sell the phone soon anyway.

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

Latest New Phone Releases

Best Smartphones 2025

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…