Why Fixing Your Cracked iPhone Screen Isn’t Worth It

Key Takeaways

  • Cracked screen repairs are pricey and often not worth it
  • DIY fixes are risky and don’t boost resale value
  • Selling your broken iPhone gets you cash without the hassle
  • You can still get up to £300, even with screen damage

That spiderweb crack on your iPhone screen? It’s not just annoying — it could cost you hundreds to fix.

Here’s why you’re better off selling it instead.

The True Cost of Screen Repairs

Unless you’ve got AppleCare+ (and even then, it’s not always cheap), screen repairs can burn a hole in your wallet:

  • iPhone 11 or newer: Expect to pay £200–£300 for a genuine screen replacement
  • iPhone XR, XS, or older: Still around £100–£150, depending on where you go
  • DIY repair kits: Cheaper, but risky — and you could void any warranty

And that’s just the cost.

Add in the hassle of booking an appointment, waiting days for a repair, or worse, dealing with dodgy third-party shops.

⚠️ Pro Tip: Replacing the screen doesn’t increase the resale value enough to make it worth the cost — especially for older models.

What You Can Do Instead

Sell it — cracked screen and all.

You can get a solid chunk of cash even if the screen’s completely shattered. No repairs, no faff.

Here’s How It Works:

  1. Get a free quote from us in 30 seconds right here
  2. Send your phone for free (we’ll cover the cost)
  3. Get paid fast, usually within a day or two

Seriously, it’s that easy.

How Much Can You Get for a Cracked iPhone?

It depends on your model, but here’s a rough idea:

  • iPhone 14 Pro with cracked screen – up to £250
  • iPhone 13 series with cracked screen – up to £200
  • iPhone 11 with screen damage – around £100
  • iPhone XR or older – still fetches £50–£100

Newer models, of course, have higher resale value; an iPhone 16 Pro Max with a smashed screen could go for as much as £400 for instance.

Conversely, the cost of fixing screens on newer models is more – the screen tech is more advanced. In this respect, it’s very much a case of swings and roundabouts.

Compare that to spending the same amount just to fix it? Not worth it.

🎯 Don’t waste time or money fixing it — get a quote in 30 seconds and send it off for free.

FAQ

Can I sell an iPhone with a cracked screen in the UK?
Yes, absolutely — even badly cracked phones can be sold for cash.

Will a cracked screen affect the value?
Yes, but not as much as you think. You can still get a solid payout.

Is it better to repair or sell a cracked iPhone?
Selling is usually better, especially if your iPhone is over a year or two old.

Do I need to remove iCloud before selling?
Yes — make sure Find My iPhone is turned off and the device is removed from your iCloud account.

What about water damage and screen cracks?
You can still sell it — check your phone’s value here.

