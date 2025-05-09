Why Fixing Your Cracked iPhone Screen Isn’t Worth It

Key Takeaways Cracked screen repairs are pricey and often not worth it

DIY fixes are risky and don’t boost resale value

Selling your broken iPhone gets you cash without the hassle

You can still get up to £300, even with screen damage

That spiderweb crack on your iPhone screen? It’s not just annoying — it could cost you hundreds to fix.

Here’s why you’re better off selling it instead.

The True Cost of Screen Repairs

Unless you’ve got AppleCare+ (and even then, it’s not always cheap), screen repairs can burn a hole in your wallet:

iPhone 11 or newer : Expect to pay £200–£300 for a genuine screen replacement

: Expect to pay for a genuine screen replacement iPhone XR, XS, or older : Still around £100–£150 , depending on where you go

: Still around , depending on where you go DIY repair kits: Cheaper, but risky — and you could void any warranty

And that’s just the cost.

Add in the hassle of booking an appointment, waiting days for a repair, or worse, dealing with dodgy third-party shops.

⚠️ Pro Tip: Replacing the screen doesn’t increase the resale value enough to make it worth the cost — especially for older models.

What You Can Do Instead

Sell it — cracked screen and all.

You can get a solid chunk of cash even if the screen’s completely shattered. No repairs, no faff.

Here’s How It Works:

Get a free quote from us in 30 seconds right here Send your phone for free (we’ll cover the cost) Get paid fast, usually within a day or two

Seriously, it’s that easy.

How Much Can You Get for a Cracked iPhone?

It depends on your model, but here’s a rough idea:

iPhone 14 Pro with cracked screen – up to £250

– up to iPhone 13 series with cracked screen – up to £200

iPhone 11 with screen damage – around £100

– around iPhone XR or older – still fetches £50–£100

Newer models, of course, have higher resale value; an iPhone 16 Pro Max with a smashed screen could go for as much as £400 for instance.

Conversely, the cost of fixing screens on newer models is more – the screen tech is more advanced. In this respect, it’s very much a case of swings and roundabouts.

Compare that to spending the same amount just to fix it? Not worth it.

