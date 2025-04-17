If this thing ever launches, it’ll likely make Meta’s privacy policy look like Edward Snowdon.

TL;DR – Hungry for ever more data (including your personal data), OpenAI is thinking about launching a social network

Big AI is going social. OpenAI is reportedly working on its own X-like social network, potentially setting the stage for a new tech rivalry—this time between Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

A ChatGPT-Powered Social Feed? It’s In The Works

Sources close to the company say OpenAI has already built an internal prototype of a social app with a live feed—think of it like Instagram meets ChatGPT. There’s no time frame for its release, however, according to reports.

Still, if current IP laws win out and tech bros like Jack Dorsey and Sam Altman do not get them killed in order to get unfettered, free access to whatever they want to train their AI models, well… you’re going to need another source of data.

And that is likely where this social media platform will come into play. Of course, if it does launch, Altman will frame it in the same way other social media oligarchs do when hawking their own respective platforms:

It’s for connecting with people;

It’s for sharing and making the world a better place;

It’s about “moving conversations forward”

Blah, blah, blah – it’s about harvesting your data. Nothing more.

The current version – apparently – leans into image generation features, suggesting that creativity and AI-generated visuals might be central to how users engage with the platform.

Whether this will be a standalone social network or something integrated directly into the ChatGPT app (which, by the way, just became the most downloaded app globally) remains unclear.

But either way, it’s a clear signal: OpenAI doesn’t just want to build the tools behind AI—it wants to own the platforms people use them on.