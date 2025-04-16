If Big Tech Kills IP Laws, Everyone Loses

Big Tech used to rely on creators to line their pockets. Now, it’s actively working to replace them with AI – and, no, there will be no compensation.

In 2025, the battle over intellectual property has become one of the most defining (and dystopian) tech stories of the decade.

Companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google position themselves as innovators—but in the process, they’re steamrolling over musicians, artists, writers, and creators of every kind.

And let’s be serious: they’re not innovators for the most part. They are platforms; or, more precisely: middlemen that leverage other peoples’ IP, be it blog posts or images or videos, to generate billions in profits.

And now these billionaire middlemen think they no longer need creators. Why listen to Mastodon when you can get an AI to generate something that sounds the same? Why pay for a painting from an up and coming artist when DALL-E can do it?

Pretty soon the entire open web and social media universe will be 100% AI and these tech bros think you’ll love it.

This isn’t just serious, it’s an existential crisis – and it’ll have implications for pretty much everybody.

Because what’s at stake at stake here is ownership of your work, compensation when someone else profits from it, and the very future of human creativity.

The Open Push to Kill IP Laws

Let’s be clear: this isn’t a conspiracy theory. Top tech leaders are openly calling for the dismantling of IP protections.

Sam Altman has suggested that existing copyright laws may no longer be sufficient in an AI-driven world and that new frameworks will likely be needed.

Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, echoed the same sentiment, tweeting:

“All IP law should be abolished.”

Elon Musk agreed with him.

To them, copyright, trademarks, and the idea of ownership are outdated concepts—barriers to “progress.”

But for creators, these laws are protections. They’re how you get paid, credited, and protected from exploitation.