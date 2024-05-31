Best iPhone 13 Wallet Cases [2024]: Killer Style & Storage

Here’s 4 excellent iPhone 13 wallet case options for 2024. They’re all made from leather, have great protection, and plenty of storage

There’s two type of people in the world: those that use wallet phone cases and those that don’t. If you fall into the former category, we have some excellent new options for your iPhone 13 in 2024.

Crafted from premium leather materials, these iPhone 13 wallet cases offer an impressive combination of style, storage, and protection. With ample space for cards and cash, you can streamline your everyday carry without sacrificing convenience or the safety of your device.

Our collection caters to all models within Apple’s iPhone 13 series, ensuring a perfect fit for your specific device.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek and professional case for the office or a rugged and practical option for your weekend adventures, our curated selection of iPhone 13 wallet cases has something for every type of user.

Kill Two Birds With One Stone… Benefits of Using A Wallet Case It's all good storing all your cards inside Apple ID, but sometimes you'll need to use a physical card – like in a hotel, at your gym, or if you have specialist loyalty cards for your favorite stores. Still not convinced? Here's 4 additional benefits associated with using wallet cases: Convenience A wallet case eliminates the need to carry a separate wallet, allowing you to keep your essential cards, cash, and phone in one compact accessory. This streamlines your everyday carry and ensures you always have what you need on hand. Versatility With a wallet case, you can easily transition from work to play without the need to switch accessories. The professional appearance of many wallet cases makes them suitable for business settings, while the convenience factor is perfect for casual outings and travel. Protection Wallet cases provide an extra layer of protection for your iPhone, shielding it from scratches, dings, and everyday wear and tear. Many wallet cases also offer raised edges to protect your screen and camera lens from damage when placed on flat surfaces. Style Wallet cases come in a variety of materials, colors, and designs, allowing you to express your personal style while keeping your essentials organized. From sleek leather to vibrant patterns, there's a wallet case to suit every taste and occasion.

Which Case To Go For?

Best For Overall Protection Hybrid Card Holder Case With Ring Stand Best For: Multi-functional use and convenience This case combines multiple functionalities into one sleek design. It features a built-in ring stand, making it easy to prop up your phone for hands-free viewing. The hybrid design includes card slots for storing essential cards, providing unparalleled protection and convenience. This case is ideal for those who want a versatile accessory that enhances both usability and security. Pros: Built-in ring stand for hands-free use

Card holder slots for added convenience

Durable and protective design Cons: May add bulk to the phone GET THIS CASE →

Best For Storage Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone Best For: Premium feel and maximum storage If luxury and practicality are what you seek, the Leather Zipper Wallet Case is an excellent choice. Made from premium leather, this case features a zippered wallet section, ensuring your valuables are securely stored. It offers multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and even space for a few small items like keys or coins. Pros: Premium leather construction

Zippered wallet section for extra security Multiple card slots and cash compartment Cons: Bulkier than other options

Higher price point GET THIS CASE →

The Traditional / Professional Option Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone Best For: Organized storage and classic design The Magnetic Flip Wallet Case is perfect for those who prefer a classic, book-style case. This versatile case features multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and a magnetic closure to keep everything secure. The flip cover provides extra screen protection and can be used as a stand for media viewing. Pros Classic book-style design

Multiple card slots and cash compartment

Magnetic closure for added security Cons It’s a folio case, so you need to open it every time you use the phone. Bonus: this provides great protection for your screen. GET THIS CASE →

The Wild Card… Stick-On Phone Wallet For iPhone Best For: Minimalist and lightweight solution For those who prefer a minimalist approach, the Stick-On Phone Wallet is a sleek and simple solution. This adhesive wallet attaches directly to your phone or case, providing a slim and lightweight option for carrying essential cards. It's perfect for those who don't want to add much bulk to their phone but still need quick access to their cards. Pros: Slim and lightweight design, premium leather material

Easy to attach and use

Minimalist look Cons: Less protection compared to full cases GET THIS CASE →

Carry Your Cards On Your iPhone Without Using A Case

Pin

Some people don’t like spoiling the look of their iPhones. We get it; the iPhone is a thing of beauty and if you paid a premium for the design, why hide it?

Well, with The Stick-on iPhone Wallet, you can have wallet and cash storage on your phone WITHOUT a case.

Made from premium leather and available in a range of colors, the stick-on wallet for iPhone is a great option for anyone that wants to run their iPhone in its natural form but also carry around all your most important cards.

The downside? You don’t get any drop protection. But if you A) don’t have kids and B) aren’t clumsy, this is an ideal solution for anyone that wants card and cash storage on their iPhone without using a case.

