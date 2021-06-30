Why You (Probably) Shouldn’t Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a great wearable option, but given recent developments, you might want to think twice about buying one…

What recent developments am I talking about? Well, Google and Samsung – as well as FitBit – are now working together on a new version of Wear OS.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, ALL Samsung wearables going forwards will run on this new version of Wear OS – not Tizen.

The idea here is that by combining their collective resources and strengths together, Google, FitBit, and Samsung can build a platform that can eventually rival and overtake Apple Watch.

Samsung’s Commitment To Google’s New Wear OS

The good thing about this is that Samsung’s new wearables, starting with the Galaxy Watch 4, will run a brand new platform that is said to be very impressive.

The new Wear OS has been redesigned from the ground up with a brand new health and fitness tracking suite, improved performance and battery life, and more useful tools.

It will apparently feature elements of Wear OS and Tizen, as well as completely new stuff that previously hasn’t been seen.

The downside, however, is that Samsung’s older smartwatches – including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – will not be getting updated to this new operating system. They will remain on Tizen.

Samsung has confirmed that it will continue to supports its existing Samsung Galaxy Watch units for three years, meaning security patches and the like. But after that, they’ll be left out to pasture.

Is The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Worth It?

As always, it kind of depends on what you want to do with the watch. If you just want to do basic stuff and you’re not fussed about Google’s new Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is probably still worth it.

Samsung’s current fitness and health tracking inside Tizen, the operating system it uses on its smartwatches, is great – it is packed with useful features and is perfect for running, cycling, and all kinds of training.

But if you buy one now, it will be running on a dying operating system. Samsung is 100% committed to Wear OS. This means developments for Tizen OS will come to a standstill. And this is worth keeping in mind before buying one.

Why? Because the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is not a cheap device. Even in 2021, you’ll pay over £300/$300 for one. This makes it rather expensive given what we’ve just discussed.

Wait For The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Me? I’d hold out for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, see how that device plays out. I do think Google’s new Wear OS will be very impressive. It’ll take elements of Tizen and Wear OS and add in tons of additional features, as well as some key hardware and design updates.

For instance, the new Galaxy Watch 4 is said to come in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) and will feature military-spec ruggedization, 5ATM water resistance, GPS and Gorilla Glass display protection.

Leaked Image of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Source)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 can be seen donning a distinctively dissimilar design to the Galaxy Watch 3 in these renders. While the design language looks similar to that of Galaxy Watch Active 2, it is now clear that the company will be dropping the ‘Active’ moniker for its new series of smartwatches. At the back of the smartwatch, as you can see in the images, some of the key specifications of the watch have also been mentioned. These specs include 40mm and 44mm sizes, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability, GPS, and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 can be seen with black, silver, dark green, and rose gold finish in these renders. The two buttons are located on the right edge of the wearable. 91Mobiles

Both Google and Samsung have talked about battery life inside the new Wear OS platform. Apparently, battery life will be a big focus. As easy wins over Apple Watch go, improving battery life is about as easy as they get – Apple Watch has terrible battery life.

As for colors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be available in several color options: black, silver, dark green, and rose gold.

As for pricing, nothing is yet confirmed. We’ll have to wait until its July 28 release date to find out more about pricing and availability.

I’d imagine it’d cost around $350-$400 when it eventually lands.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE