How do the Nokia Power EarBuds compare to the Nokia Power EarBuds Lite? Let’s investigate…

If you’re in the market for a cheap pair of wireless earbuds, and you don’t want to go with a non-brand option via Amazon, or something from Xiaomi, what are the Nokia Power EarBuds and Nokia Power EarBuds Lite like? Are they worth it?

For less than 85 EURO, they’re certainly cheap enough for even the tightest budgets. But how do they perform in practice and do they have enough going on under the hood to give Apple and Samsung any trouble this holiday season?

Let’s investigate…

Nokia Power EarBuds vs. Nokia Power EarBuds Lite – Design

The main difference between the Nokia Power EarBuds and the Nokia Power EarBuds Lite relates only to the charging case. The Nokia Power EarBuds comes with a larger charging case, so you have more available charging power.

The Nokia Power EarBuds Lite’s case is a 600mAh case, whereas the Nokia Power EarBuds is a 3000mAh, so it will last a lot longer. The earbuds themselves, however, are identical.

Both the Nokia Power EarBuds and the Nokia Power EarBuds Lite run on 6mm graphene drivers, so the sound quality – which is very good for this price point – is exactly the same.

I say, very good, but really the sound quality on display here, for the price, is exceptional. Nokia’s graphene drivers sound incredible, especially once you find the perfect fitting earbud (you get a selection in the box).

I found these headphones to be better than both the Urbanista London and the Samsung Galaxy Buds. And, to make matters even better, the Nokia Power EarBuds are a lot cheaper too.

Both of the earbuds use the exact same specs, so this round is a tie

Winner – Draw

Nokia Power EarBuds vs. Nokia Power EarBuds Lite – Specs

Winner – Draw

Nokia Power EarBuds vs. Nokia Power EarBuds Lite – Battery Life

With the internal batteries of the earbuds, each bud has a 60mAh battery inside it which provides around five hours of continuous usage – again, not too shabby. With the Nokia Power EarBuds case in play, however, you have a over 150 hours of charge at your disposal.

The Nokia Power EarBuds’ charging case is one of the largest in the business; it dwarfs Apple’s AirPods and all of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, so if having a lots of potential charge on the go is important to you, the Nokia Power EarBuds are the one to go for in this context.

Winner – Nokia Power EarBuds; you get a larger charging case (3000mAh versus 600mAh) and this allows for up to 150 hours of potential listening time.

Winner – Nokia Power EarBuds (VIEW PRICES)

Nokia Power EarBuds vs. Nokia Power EarBuds Lite – Audio Quality

As noted above, the Nokia Power EarBuds and the Nokia Power EarBuds Lite have great sound, a sound created by their innovative 6mm graphene drivers. The audio is crisp and full, packed with nice bass notes and crystal clear highs and mids.

I listen to A LOT of metal and a lot of podcasts and audiobooks, and they all sounded great on these earbuds. I’m mostly an over-ear headphones kind of guy, my Bose QC35 II headphones are my pride and joy, but as far as earbuds go, the Nokia Power EarBuds are damn good.

Are the Nokia Power EarBuds better than Apple’s AirPods? Yes. I have a pair of Apple’s second-generation AirPods, and the Nokia Power EarBuds wipe the floor with them – both with respect to sound quality and battery life. The Nokia Power EarBuds are also a lot comfier to wear too.

And because both the Nokia Power EarBuds and the Nokia Power EarBuds Lite are exactly the same with respect to sound quality and specs, the only choice you need to make here is which size charging case you want. Me? I like to have lots of juice on the go, so I’d always go with the Nokia Power EarBuds.

Winner – Draw

Wrapping Up…

The Nokia Power EarBuds might not be quite as well known as Apple’s AirPods or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, but they make a very impressive first impression. From the design of the earbuds to the audio quality, these inexpensive wireless impressive at every turn.

They’re comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time, they have great battery life, and they sound incredible, thanks to those 6mm graphene drivers. Honestly, if you don’t own a pair of wireless earbuds yet, and you’re thinking about getting a pair, do yourself a favor and check these EPIC wireless earbuds out – you’ll save money and love them to bits.