ExpressVPN Aircove Go: A Portable Router With Built-In VPN

03/14/24 • 4 min read

A VPN? Inside a router… that you can take anywhere with you? Meet the ExpressVPN Aircove Go Portable Router

Public WiFi like the kind you come across in airports, bars, and coffee shops are notoriously bad for security. Hackers hangout around these places, waiting to intercept your data.

VPNs are a great tool for dealing with this. But what about a dedicated, portable router with a built-in VPN? That’s taking things to a whole new level, and this is exactly what ExpressVPN’s Aircove Go is all about.

In a nutshell, it’s a compact Wi-Fi 6 router that packs built-in VPN protection, making it easier than ever to secure your internet connection wherever you go, and the best part? It’ll fit inside pretty much any backpack or satchel. Hell, even a roomy purse could accommodate the Aircove Go with its teeny dimensions (125 mm x 82 mm x 36 mm).

What Does It Do Exactly? Pin Designed with portability in mind, the Aircove Go is a palm-sized device that connects to the internet via USB-C power and creates a personal, encrypted Wi-Fi network. This way, you can safely access the web from any public hotspot, protecting your online activities from prying eyes and potential threats. “ExpressVPN has over a decade of experience protecting users all over the world. From helping them protect their entire homes to managing their passwords, our priority has always been to make digital security easy and accessible for all. We are delighted to provide more ways for users to protect themselves with the newest launch of Aircove Go. This is just our latest innovation and we will continue to expand our suite of offerings to help users take control of all aspects of their digital lives.”. ExpressVPN Unlike traditional VPN services that require installing apps on each device, this router lets you connect an unlimited number of gadgets to a secure network with just a few taps which is great if you frequently travel with friends, work colleagues or your family.

AircoveOS The router also introduces a new Wi-Fi Link feature in AircoveOS, ExpressVPN’s custom software. This allows the Aircove Go to connect to nearby Wi-Fi networks without an Ethernet cable, ensuring you can create a secure VPN connection from virtually anywhere. Under the hood, the Aircove Go packs a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and multiple Ethernet ports for wired connections. It also includes ExpressVPN’s advanced security features, like automatic kill switches, split-tunneling, and protection against DNS and IPv6 leaks. ExpressVPN Aircove Go 1 x WAN Ethernet port, 2 x LAN Ethernet ports, 1 x LED, 1 x reset button, 1 x USB Type-C power input, 2 x external antennas

Dual-band (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wi-Fi, ​​AX1800 MU-MIMO, Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi speeds* up to 600 Mbps (2.4 GHz), up to 1,200 Mbps (5 GHz) Wi-Fi coverage* up to 750 sq. ft. / 70 sq. m

1.2 GHz 64-bit Quad-Core CPU, 512 MB RAM, 128 MB flash storage

Ethernet connectivity: DHCP, PPPoE, Static IP

Wi-Fi Link** connectivity: DHCP

1 x two-piece power adapter (compatible with U.S., UK, European, and Australian outlets)

1 x Ethernet cable

1 x travel pouch

125 mm x 82 mm x 36 mm, 245 g

Built-in^ ExpressVPN protection with Network Lock kill switch

Advanced protection features: Threat Manager, parental controls, and ad blocking

WPA2/3 Wi-Fi security

Automatic updates

Custom DNS when VPN is disconnected

Multilingual user interface: Supports 17 languages

But the Aircove Go isn’t just about security – it’s also designed to be a versatile travel companion. It includes parental controls, ad blocking, and even supports smart home devices, making it a comprehensive solution for your digital life on the road.

The Aircove Go is available now on Amazon for $169.90, with a one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy. New ExpressVPN customers can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial to test out the router’s capabilities.