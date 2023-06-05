iPhone 11 Cost In 2023: How Much Should You Pay?

Pin

How much does the iPhone 11 cost in 2023? And – more importantly – is it actually worth buying? Here’s everything you need to know…

Key Takeaways iPhone 11 in 2023 : Despite being launched in 2019, the iPhone 11 remains a popular choice among smartphone users in 2023 due to its competitive performance, features, and affordability.

: Despite being launched in 2019, among smartphone users in 2023 due to its competitive performance, features, and affordability. US Pricing : As of May 2023, the average price of an iPhone 11 in the US is $321, with prices starting as low as $199 . Prices can vary depending on the model and the carrier.

: As of May 2023, the average price of an iPhone 11 in the US is $321, . Prices can vary depending on the model and the carrier. UK Pricing : In the UK, the prices for the iPhone 11 in 2023 are £429 for the 64GB model, £454 for the 128GB model, and £538 for the 256GB model.

: In the UK, the prices for the iPhone 11 in 2023 are £429 for the 64GB model, £454 for the 128GB model, and £538 for the 256GB model. Key Features : The iPhone 11 comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and a camera system featuring a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It supports up to 4K at 60fps video recording.

: The iPhone 11 comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and a camera system featuring a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It supports up to 4K at 60fps video recording. Software Support : The iPhone 11 runs on the latest iOS 16 and is expected to receive updates through 2025.

: The iPhone 11 runs on the latest iOS 16 and is Drawbacks : The iPhone 11’s display is an LCD panel , which doesn’t match the vibrant OLED displays found in newer iPhones. It also lacks some features introduced in later models, such as MagSafe accessories and 5G support.

: , which doesn’t match the vibrant OLED displays found in newer iPhones. introduced in later models, such as Alternative Option: The iPhone 13 offers additional upgrades including an OLED display, 5G connectivity, MagSafe compatibility, harder ceramic glass, better cameras, and a newer A14 Bionic processor.

In 2023, the iPhone 11, first released in September 2019, continues to be a popular choice among smartphone users. Despite being a few years old, it competes well in terms of performance and features. One of its key advantages over newer models is its more affordable price.

This article provides the latest pricing information from various retailers in the US and UK, helping you make an informed decision if you’re considering the iPhone 11 as your next smartphone.

iPhone 11 Price 2023 US Pricing for the iPhone 11 in 2023 As of May 2023, the average price of an iPhone 11 in the US is $321, with prices starting as low as $199. However, these prices can fluctuate depending on the model and the carrier. For example, the starting prices for a used iPhone 11 across various carriers as of January 2023 were: Verizon: $241

T-Mobile: $212

AT&T: $243

Unlocked: $263 These prices are for the 64GB model. The 128GB and 256GB models are slightly more expensive. Also, we’d advise that you buy the iPhone 11 unlocked – so, not from a carrier – as unlocked phones tend to be less of a headache to run. How & Where To Buy Refurbished iPhones: A Complete Beginner’s Guide UK Pricing for the iPhone 11 in 2023 In the UK, the iPhone 11 prices for different storage capacities are: 64GB: £429

128GB: £454

256GB: £538 These prices are consistent across platforms like Amazon.

Should You Buy The iPhone 11 In 2023?

PROS

Why Buy the iPhone 11 in 2023? There are several reasons to consider the iPhone 11 in 2023. It comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which, despite newer iterations, still delivers strong performance, ensuring the iPhone 11 remains fast and responsive.

The camera system, featuring a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, is also noteworthy. Even though it’s a few years old, it delivers solid performance for casual photography and video recording, supporting up to 4K at 60fps.

Apple’s software support for older iPhones is arguably unparalleled. The iPhone 11 runs on the latest iOS 16 and is expected to receive updates through 2025, ensuring you get the most out of your device for years to come. To understand how the iPhone 11 fits within the broader Apple ecosystem, you might want to check out our guide to the six best iPhones you can buy right now – it includes both old and new models.

Cons

There are, of course, a few downsides to consider. The iPhone 11’s display is an LCD panel, which, while still perfectly serviceable, doesn’t match the vibrant OLED displays found in newer iPhones, like the iPhone 14. Additionally, the iPhone 11 isn’t as durable as its successors, lacking the Ceramic Shield glass found on newer models. This makes it more susceptible to damage from falls.

The iPhone 11 also lacks some features introduced in later models. It does not support MagSafe accessories, and it is limited to 4G LTE connectivity, with no 5G support. If these features are important to you, you might want to consider a more recent iPhone model.

Finally, if you’re considering a cost-effective iPhone, you might want to consider the iPhone 13. As of 2023, it’s still being sold and it comes with additional upgrades, including an OLED display, 5G connectivity, MagSafe compatibility, harder ceramic glass, better cameras, and a newer A15 Bionic processor.

Final Word

In 2023, the iPhone 11 remains a compelling option for those in the market for a cost-effective, yet feature-rich smartphone. While it lacks some of the latest features found in newer models, its performance, camera capabilities, and enduring software support make it a worthy consideration. However, for those seeking the latest tech like 5G and MagSafe, newer models like the iPhone 13 might be a better fit. Ultimately, your choice will depend on your specific needs, preferences, and budget.

But if you do go the iPhone 11 route, make sure you get it from a proper refurb specialist and not “used” via Facebook or Amazon – the difference between used and refurbished is like night and day.