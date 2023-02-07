Learn about privacy settings on Twitter and whether your followers can see what you like. Find out the answer and tips for managing your likes on the platform.

Twitter is a platform that has become increasingly popular over the years, with millions of users worldwide.

It’s a great place to connect with friends, family, and share your thoughts and ideas with others. However, not all your tweets or interactions on Twitter may be things you want to share with everyone.

This is where the option to hide likes on Twitter comes in handy.

Learn more about who can see your liked tweets and how you can hide them with your followers.

Who Can See My Twitter Likes?

When you like a tweet, it shows up on your profile under the “Likes” tab. It’s a public action, meaning anyone who visits your profile can see the tweets you’ve liked. This includes your followers, but also anyone who stumbles upon your profile.

Can You Hide Your Likes on Twitter?

The short answer is no. Twitter doesn’t allow users to hide Likes on the platform. The only way to hide your liked posts is to do so manually, unlike all the tweets you have ever liked. This can be a long process but if you want to hide any of the liked tweets, better get started now.

How To Hide Likes On Twitter [Using Apps]

The easiest way to hide Likes on Twitter is to use one of the many tools that let you make your Likes private. These tools let you hide Likes on multiple platforms simultaneously, so you can do that with one click if you want to hide Likes on Twitter.

Here are some of the tools to unlike tweets in bulk:

1. TweetDeleter

TweetDeleter is a popular tool that helps you to manage and delete tweets easily. With this tool, you can filter your tweets based on specific keywords, dates, and mentions. You can also delete tweets in bulk, so you don’t have to spend time deleting tweets one by one. TweetDeleter also provides a scheduling feature, so you can schedule tweets to be deleted at a later time.

2. Circleboom

Circleboom is another useful tool for managing your Twitter account. With Circleboom, you can delete multiple tweets at once, or schedule tweets to be deleted in the future. This tool also provides a variety of analytical features, so you can track the performance of your tweets and see which ones are getting the most engagement.

3. TweetEraser

TweetEraser is a user-friendly tool that helps you to quickly delete tweets that you no longer need. You can search for tweets based on specific keywords or dates, and then delete them with just a few clicks. TweetEraser also provides a timeline view, so you can easily see all of your tweets in one place and delete them.

4. Social Oomph

Social Oomph is a powerful tool for managing your Twitter account. With this tool, you can schedule tweets, delete tweets in bulk, and even track your Twitter activity. Social Oomph also provides a feature for cleaning up your Twitter account, removing old tweets and keeping your profile looking fresh.

5. TweetDelete.net

TweetDelete.net is a simple tool for deleting tweets. With this tool, you can easily delete tweets in bulk, or schedule tweets to be deleted at a later time. TweetDelete.net also provides a feature for filtering your tweets, so you can quickly find the tweets that you want to delete.

Conclusion

Hiding your likes on Twitter is a simple process that can help you maintain your privacy. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that your liked tweets are only visible to you, and not to your followers or anyone else. Whether you’re looking to maintain your privacy or simply prefer to keep your likes private, hiding them on Twitter is a quick and easy solution.

