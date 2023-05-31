How To Get Water Out Of iPhone Camera: All The Options…

Pin

If you get water inside your iPhone’s camera module, it can be bad – really, really bad. It is therefore SUPER IMPORTANT that you act FAST. Here’s a guide on how to get water out of iPhone camera…

Water damage to your iPhone camera can be a terrifying experience, especially if you don’t know how to deal with it properly. The camera module inside your iPhone, with its myriad sensors and advanced capabilities like RAW, is very, very fragile, so it needs to be looked after.

But life happens, right? So, whether you accidentally dropped your phone in a pool or got caught in a rainstorm, it’s essential to act quickly to minimize the potential damage.

This detailed guide will take you through the step-by-step process to effectively get water out of your iPhone camera.

Get Water Out Of iPhone Camera

Power Off Your Device

The first step when your iPhone comes into contact with water is to immediately power it off. Electrical components and water do not mix well, and leaving your iPhone on could cause further damage. Hold the power button and swipe to turn off.

Wipe Down Your iPhone

Use a soft, dry cloth to gently wipe down your iPhone. Pay extra attention to the camera lens and try to soak up as much water as possible. Be careful not to press down too hard, as you might push water further into the device.

Remove Your SIM Card

Water can easily seep into the SIM card slot, so remove the SIM card and tray to allow these areas to dry. This also opens up another avenue for the water to escape.

Use Silica Gel Packets

Silica gel packets, often found in shoe boxes or other packaged goods, are great at absorbing moisture. If you have some handy, place your iPhone in a Ziplock bag with a few packets and seal it. Leave your iPhone in the bag for at least 48 hours to draw out the moisture.

Utilize a Professional Drying Kit

There are professional drying kits available on the market, such as the Kensington EVAP Wet Electronics Rescue Pouch, that can effectively remove moisture from your device. These kits usually include a pouch and powerful drying agents that can get the water out of your iPhone.

Avoid Using Heat

It may be tempting to use a hairdryer, oven, microwave, or even direct sunlight to speed up the drying process, but heat can cause further damage to your iPhone’s internal components, particularly the camera. Instead, opt for a fan to circulate air around the device.

Consult a Professional

If you’ve tried all of the above steps and your camera is still showing signs of water damage (blurry photos, fog under the lens, etc.), it may be time to consult a professional. Reach out to Apple Support or visit an Apple Store to see if they can assist further.

Please note that water damage is not typically covered under Apple’s standard warranty, but it may be covered if you have an AppleCare+ plan.

Preventive Measures While it’s crucial to know how to deal with water damage, prevention is always the best strategy. Here are a few tips to keep your iPhone camera safe from water: Use a Waterproof Case: If you frequently find yourself in environments where your iPhone might get wet, consider investing in a waterproof case. These cases provide an additional layer of protection and can save your device from unexpected water damage. Avoid Moisture-Prone Areas: Be mindful of where you place your iPhone. Avoid leaving it in areas that are prone to getting splashed, such as near a sink or pool. Be Careful in Rainy Weather: If it starts raining, put your iPhone away to avoid unnecessary exposure to water. Use a Dry Bag: If you’re going to the beach, boating, or anywhere else where your iPhone might get wet, consider using a dry bag. These bags are designed to keep electronics dry even when submerged in water.