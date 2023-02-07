How to Design Badass Cover Photo for Facebook

Learn how to design a badass cover photo for Facebook with this step-by-step guide. Discover the best tools and tips to make your profile stand out.

A Facebook cover photo is an important aspect of your personal or business profile on the platform. It is the first thing people see when they visit your profile, and a well-designed cover photo can make a great impression.

With the right tools and a bit of creativity, you can design a cover photo that will grab attention and make your profile stand out.

Let’s dive into how you can design a captivating cover photo for a Facebook business page and a list of free tools that can help you get started.

The Importance of Cover Photo for Facebook

Save

Let’s start with the basics. Why do you even need a cover photo on Facebook?

First, you need to set the tone for your entire Facebook presence. After all, this is the first glimpse of your business that many people will see. So, you need to grab their attention and convey the company’s brand personality.

A bad cover photo does just the opposite: It drags the company’s image down.

“When you set up a new business account on Facebook, your cover photo should be the first impression your customers get.” This is why a bad cover photo can be such a drag. It’s like a failed first impression.

Beyond that, a cover photo on Facebook is the best place to showcase your brand’s visual identity. You can use it to set a theme for your company, introduce your products and services, and inspire potential customers.

You can also use it to establish your brand’s image as an authority.

How to Change Cover Photo on Facebook

Steps to update cover photo on Facebook business page:

Log in to your Facebook account and go to your business page.

Click on the “Add a Cover” button at the top of the page, or click on your current cover photo to edit it.

Select “Upload Photo” and choose an image from your computer.

Crop the image to fit the cover photo space using the crop tool provided by Facebook.

Click on “Save Changes” to set the new cover photo for your business page.

Check the cover photo to make sure it looks correct on both desktop and mobile devices.

Repeat the process as needed to change or update your cover photo in the future.

You can use any of the following tools for creating a cover photo:

Canva: Canva is a popular graphic design tool that allows users to create designs for various platforms including Facebook cover photos. You can choose one of their wide range of free/paid templates, images, and design elements to help users create an attractive cover photo. PicMonkey: PicMonkey is a free online photo editor that allows users to design Facebook cover photos and other graphics. It offers a user-friendly interface, customizable templates, and a variety of design elements and fonts to choose from. Fotor: Fotor is a free online photo editor that provides users with a variety of tools and templates to design custom Facebook cover photos. It offers a drag-and-drop interface, basic photo editing tools, and a library of design elements to help users create a stunning cover photo. Adobe Spark: Adobe Spark is a free graphic design tool that allows users to create custom Facebook cover photos. It provides templates, images, and design elements, and offers a user-friendly interface and basic photo editing tools. BeFunky: BeFunky is a free online graphic design tool that provides users with a variety of templates and design elements to create custom Facebook cover photos. It offers a user-friendly interface, basic photo editing tools, and a library of design elements to help users create a unique cover photo.

How to Design a Facebook Cover Photo in Canva

Create a Canva account or log in to an existing one

Click on the “Create a design” button, then select the “Facebook Cover” option from the drop-down menu

Choose a template or start from scratch

Upload or select images, graphics, and icons to include in the design

Add text or overlay elements as needed

Customize the design to match your brand aesthetic and style

Download the design in the preferred format (JPG, PNG, etc.)

Go to your Facebook Business Page and click on the “Change Cover” button

Upload the design you created in Canva and adjust the placement if needed

Click on “Save” and your new cover photo will be live on your Facebook Business Page.

[/snippet]

4 Tips to Create the Perfect Facebook Cover Photo

Save

Here’s how to create the perfect Facebook cover photo for your business:

a. Use a Timelapse Effect or Mockup Image as Your Background

You can use a timelapse effect if you’re looking for the perfect cover photo for a company that sells time-based products or services. A timelapse is a sequence of photographs of an event that shows the passage of time. A great cover photo can show off the timelapse effect beautifully.

You can also create your own background using a mockup image. This is a stock photo of a blank wall with no objects painted on it. However, you need to paint your product or service’s logo on the wall to create your mockup image. In both cases, ensure your mockup image is at least 1,500 pixels wide and is free of any objects blocking your image’s background.

b. Choose a Strong Colour Scheme

A strong colour scheme should complement the cover photo and your brand. You can use any colour, as long as it’s not too bright or too dull. If your brand landing pages or other online presence has a color scheme, follow that while designing Facebook cover photo.

You need to find a balance between the two extremes for the best result. A key to a successful cover photo is a strong colour scheme. Pick a colour scheme that’s easy to spot but still visually balanced. Make sure to use a variety of shades and hues, so it doesn’t get too busy and blend in with other images.

c. Use a Simple Design Language

Facebook users expect a simple design language in cover photos. You don’t want your cover photo to be too busy, but you also don’t want it to be too simple.

A cover photo that’s simple and minimalist is a good balance. It’s visually balanced and won’t get too busy. At the same time, it’s also memorable enough to be noticed and clicked on.

That’s why a simple design language in your Facebook cover photo is ideal. It’s visually balanced, doesn’t get too busy, and is memorable.

d. Include a Call to Action

A call to action is your best friend in Facebook cover photos. It’s an effective way to inspire customers and drive conversion rates. A call to action can be anything from a short sentence to a short video.

It should be interesting enough to draw customers’ attention and provide some value. At the same time, it should be short enough to not overwhelm your cover photo.

Your call to action can go anywhere in your cover photo. It can be at the bottom, center, or even in the middle of your cover photo. You can also add multiple calls to action in your cover photo.

Conclusion

In conclusion, designing a badass cover photo for Facebook is all about having a clear idea of what you want to achieve, using the right tools, and showing your creativity. With the right approach, you can create a cover photo that will grab your audience’s attention, make a great impression, and help your brand stand out from the crowd.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More