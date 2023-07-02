F1 Live Stream: How To Watch Austrian Grand Prix Live Stream For FREE!

Pin

Formula 1 stream from Red Bull Ring this weekend for the 9th race of this season. Here’s how you can watch the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix live!

The Austrian Grand Prix is here, and it’s the home race of Red Bull Racing, which looks to bring home its ninth consecutive win. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen are looking stronger more than ever; with Max winning the Sprint Race this weekend and pole position for the race, we know who the favorite for this weekend is to be at the Red Bull Ring.

Ferrari seems to be on for a competitive race, with its drivers sitting in second and third positions. Charles Leclerc, who has been the championship contender for the first half of last year, seems to be struggling till now. With a strong starting position, we can expect some fireworks from LeClerc!

McLaren’s new upgrades seem to have worked beautifully for them, with Norris qualifying fourth, the best-ever position McLaren has been in all season. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are at fifth, but George Russel failed to make it to Q3 in qualifying. Aston Martin seems to have taken a step back, with its drivers falling behind Mercedes, Stroll taking the 6th position, and Alonso the 7th.

We are in for one of the most exciting races of the 2023 F1 season; the Sprint race was one of the, if not the best, races in this season. We can expect similar action from the Austrian Grand Prix, making it a must-watch for every Formula 1 fan.

But how to watch Formula 1 for free online? We talk about every free way to watch the Austrian Grand Prix; not only that, we also talk about how you can legally watch F1 live streaming on various locations as well in this article. Read on!

Free Austrian Grand Prix Live Streams

Formula 1 streams live for free in various countries. Fans in countries such as Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg can catch live streams and extended highlights for free!

Austria

Formula 1 live stream is split between ORF TVthek and Servus TV .

Formula 1 live stream is split between and . Belgium

Free F1 live stream is available from RTBF , with an email registration.

Free F1 live stream is available from , with an email registration. Luxembourg

Fans in Luxembourg can watch every F1 race for free on RTL Zwee .

Fans in Luxembourg can watch every F1 race for free on . UK

Fans in the UK can catch the British GP for free on Channel 4 and can also catch free highlights of every race.

Use A VPN To Access Free Live Streams

Formula 1 free stream featured above can only be accessed from the respective countries. If you’re not from those countries and try those links, you cannot watch as the content is locked to those regions. Luckily, there is a workaround; you can use a VPN to access this content by selecting a server from these locations. Here are some of the best VPNs for watching Formula 1 free live stream:

How To Watch F1 Live Stream?

How To Watch Formula 1 In The US?

Fans from the US can stream Formula 1 live on ESPN Plus and F1 TV Pro. ESPN is the official broadcasting partner for Formula 1 in the US. Viewers can catch Formula 1 live on TV on ESPN or catch it with an ESPN Plus subscription.

US viewers can watch ESPN through various live TV streaming services such as Hulu, Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All these services carry an ESPN channel to which you can tune in. These services are costly, but they carry more than just ESPN. So if you want to watch Formula 1 and don’t care about anything else, F1 TV Pro and ESPN+ are the way to go. Both F1 TV Pro and ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month. But ESPN+ also gives you access to other live sports such AS NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, Soccer, and more.

How To Watch Formula 1 In The UK?

Sky Sports doesn’t need an introduction to F1 fans, and as always, Sky Sports is the official broadcasting partner.

You must be a Sky Sports F1 subscription to watch the F1 stream online. Sky Sports F1 costs £15 a month. This will not give you access to 4K streams, costing you £45 a month. You’ll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass.

F1 TV Pro isn’t available in the UK. But Sky Sports F1 can also be accessed via Now TV app via its Sports membership, which costs £34.99 monthly. It will not only give you a Sky Sports F1 channel, but you will also get access to all 11 Sky Sports channels as well.

Fans in the UK can watch the British GP for free on Channel 4, as it’s held in the UK.

How To Watch Formula 1 In Canada?

In Canada, F1 fans can watch Formula 1 live using TSN Direct and F1 TV Pro. TSN broadcasts Formula 1 officially in Canada. TSN Direct costs CAD 19.99 per month, but F1 TV Pro is cheaper, coming in for CAD 9.99 per month.

How To Watch Formula 1 In Spain?

Formula 1 has signed with DAZN for exclusive streaming rights for this year. DAZN subscription costs €9.99 per month, and it has Formula 1 streams and other sports such as football, UFC, NFL, and more.

How To Watch Formula 1 In Australia?

Formula 1 fans in Australia can watch F1 live stream on Kayo Sports. The subscription starts from AUD 25 per month and has two more subscription tiers costing AUD 30 per month and AUD 35 per month, respectively. Kayo Sports carries a lot of live streams of motorsports, such as F2, F3, F1 Academy, SBK, Supercars, Nascar, Moto GP, and more.

How To Watch F1 In The Rest Of The World?

Here is the list of live stream providers for other regions:

Austrian GP Schedule

Date Event US Eastern Time (ET) UK Time Friday 30th June Free Practice 1 07:30 – 08:30 12:30 – 13:30 Qualifying 11:00 – 12:00 16:00 – 17:00 Saturday 1st July Sprint Shootout 06:00 – 06:44 11:00 – 11:44 Sprint 10:30 – 11:00 15:30 – 16:00 Sunday 2nd July Race 09:00 14:00

Austrian GP Starting Grid

Max Verstappen takes the pole position for the Austrian GP, with Ferrari taking the second and third positions. Here’s the complete starting grid for Austrian GP:

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 10 Alexander Albon Williams 11 George Russell Mercedes 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 13 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 15 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 18 Logan Sargeant Williams 19 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 Nyck De Vries AlphaTauri

Formula 1 2023 Car & Driver Lineups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg