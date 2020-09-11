Fairphone 3+ Giveaway

Win a brand new Fairphone 3+ smartphone worth £425

With the Fairphone 3+ being officially released on September 14th 2020, Know Your Mobile have partnered with Box.co.uk and Fairphone to provide our readers with the chance to win this brand new device.

Save

You can enter the competition by clicking here –> https://www.box.co.uk/giveaway

There are 13 ways to enter, with each entry method worth a different total of entry points. Entry methods include visiting and following Know Your Mobile, Box and Fairphone Social accounts as well newsletter sign-ups and visiting YouTube channels. The more actions you take, the more entries you get and the better your chance of winning.

The competition will close on the 18th September 2020, with the Winner announced on Monday 21st September 2020.

Once announced the winner will be contacted via email and the prize will be sent direct from Fairphone’s headquarters.

Terms and Conditions apply and can be viewed by clicking the terms and conditions button at the bottom of the competition widget.

Good luck from everyone at Know Your Mobile!