Samsung’s latest foldables are here with a bang. It improves its foldable formula but keeps the same IP rating. So is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 waterproof? Let’s find out…

KEY TAKEAWAYS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

An IP (Ingress Protection) rating is an international standard that indicates a device’s resistance to dust and water.

IPX8 means the device doesn’t come with dust resistance but only water resistance.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 has similar water resistance levels as its other flagships.

Everyone was surprised in 2021 when Samsung announced that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It felt like a huge achievement of itself, as no one expected water resistance to come to foldables that soon.

Samsung continued the same IP rating for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and has launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the same IPX8 rating.

Let us take a look at what the IPX8 rating means for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and if it is water resistant.

What Is An IP Rating?

The IP rating or Ingress Protection rating is an international standard used to rate the protection a device provides to its internal electricals against water or dust. The IP rating is a two-digit grading system that classifies an enclosure of a mechanical or electrical according to various IP-specific levels of protection.

There are two digits in IP rating; the first digit signifies the level of protection against dust (foreign body and particulate ingress), and it can go from 0 or X to a maximum level of 6. The second digit signifies the level of protection against water or moisture. It goes from 0 or X to 9K. Some devices have an X rating, meaning that the device does not protect against dust or water (according to where X is).

What IP Rating Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Have?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

The device is protected against extended immersion under higher pressure at 3.2 feet.

The IPX8 rating means the phone has no protection against dust. It offers the same level of water resistance as any phone with an IP68 rating but doesn’t offer any dust resistance.

Why Isn’t Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Dust Proof?

Samsung doesn’t offer dust resistance with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 because the phone is foldable and comes with gaps between the display and frame when folded. Samsung does offer some brushes at the hinge area to keep the dust out, but that wouldn’t keep the dust out of the interiors of the device entirely. You have to be careful with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 around areas with a higher density of dust to increase the device’s longevity.

Final Thoughts

Having an IPX8 rating doesn’t mean you can immerse the phone in the water as you wish; you need to be more careful about your phone with water, as the warranty does not cover any damages caused by water entering the phone’s insides. While the phone is water resistant, if, in any case, the phone gets damaged by water, the brand will not take responsibility, and you’ll be on your own to repair the phone. As a foldable, the phone would cost a fortune to repair if anything happened to it.

So, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be fine when used near water or under light rain, but it is recommended that you treat it like it’s water-phobic!