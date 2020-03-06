The iPhone 12 is coming in 2020. But how will Apple improve its battery technology and overall performance? Let’s investigate the key factors that could help Apple score more battery performance on its iPhone 12 range…

With the Apple iPhone 12 set to be released in 2020, there have been lots of speculations about the features the new device will incorporate. Not to mention, its camera quality, larger screen, and a new overall design.

However, the most exciting iPhone 12 feature is its battery capacity. What will be the battery capacity of the iPhone 12, and how long will it last?

In this article, we’ll be discussing everything you should know about the Apple iPhone 12 battery life.

What Is the iPhone 12 Battery Type?

Apple uses lithium-ion technology for their batteries. All batteries used on the previous iPhone are rechargeable li-ion batteries with different capacities, and that will not change with the iPhone 12.

Also, we know that the iPhone 12 battery will be non-removable (unless with tools), just like the latest iPhone versions.

What Is the iPhone 12 Battery Capacity?

The last iPhone – iPhone 11 Pro Max – has a battery capacity of 3969 mAh, which is the highest battery capacity of an iPhone ever.

With every new release, Apple tends to increase the battery capacity of its iPhones. Let’s take a look at some of the most recent iPhone versions:

iPhone X series – The iPhone XS had a 2658 mAh battery capacity while the iPhone XR has a 2942 mAh battery capacity, and the iPhone XR has a 3174 mAh battery capacity.

The had a 2658 mAh battery capacity while the iPhone XR has a 2942 mAh battery capacity, and the has a 3174 mAh battery capacity. iPhone 11 series – The iPhone 11 has a 3110 mAh battery capacity while the iPhone 11 Pro has a 3046 mAh battery capacity, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 3969 mAh battery capacity.

Therefore, there is no coincidence that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the latest iPhone and also the best in battery capacity.

This informs us that the iPhone 12 devices are likely to have a better battery capacity than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Interestingly, Apple beat its biggest rival, Samsung, to a better battery capacity with the Samsung S10 having a 3400 mAh capacity.

However, the Samsung S10 plus has since been released with a higher battery capacity of 4100 mAh. And the Galaxy S20 range continued this trend, adding in support for 4000mAh. Apple would want to beat that with any new release.

The Apple iPhone 12 should have a battery capacity higher than 4000 mAh, and upon its release, it will be the iPhone with the highest battery capacity.

While the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts for up to 40 hours on a single charge, the iPhone 12 should be able to last for up to 45 to 50 hours.

Apple’s Efforts to Improve the iPhone Battery Life

In addition to battery capacity, Apple has taken measures to ensure that the iPhone 12 has a higher battery life than previous releases.

Here are some factors that will affect the battery life of the iPhone 12 devices:

#1) The iPhone 12 Display

The display of the iPhone 12 is rumored to be a significant improvement to ensure that the device is more power-efficient. The iPhone is said to feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels.

This panel-type consumes about 15 percent less battery power than the low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED panels used in previous iPhones.

This technology is new to iPhones but not new to Apple products. It is used in Apple’s Watch Series 4 and Watch Series 5. Thankfully, the LTPO panels are produced by LG.

#2) The A14 Chipset

The iPhone 11 and iPhone X series ran on the A13 chipset. With the iPhone 12, Apple is expected to introduce a better performing A14 chipset.

The A13 is said to be the fastest GPU and CPU ever to grace a smartphone. The A14 being a higher version is sure to be faster than the latter – Apple’s custom ARM chips are insanely powerful. If the iPhone 12 comes with an A14 chipset, the smartphone could be as powerful as the Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro.

How Does This Affect Battery Life?

The A14 chipset is expected to introduce a 5 nm process from the 7 nm process of the A13 chipset. Despite the reduced size, the 5 nm process mode will contain up to 15 billion transistors. The number of cores is not specified but speculated to feature up to four efficiency cores and two high-performance cores.

A quad-core GPU will be maintained, which is still very fast and power-efficient. From Apple claims, the 4-core GPU consumes about 40 percent less power while performing about 20 percent faster.

Conversely, the A14 chipset is also expected to have an improved Neural Engine. The Neural Engine on the A13 chipset consumes about 15 percent less power. If the A14 chipset Neural Engine is improved, it should consume about 20 percent less power and operate 25 percent faster.

iPhone 12 Battery Replacement

Replacing the iPhone 12 battery when necessary might be on the high side, considering its high capacity. Looking at previous models, Apple charges a $69 battery replacement fee for iPhone X – iPhone 11 Pro Max. These are currently the iPhone versions with the highest battery capacity.

This amount might be up to $80 – $100 for the iPhone 12 when the shipping cost is added. However, the iPhone 12 battery can be replaced at no cost within the 1-year warranty period or with AppleCare+. The warranty is only available if you purchase your iPhone first hand directly from Apple or a verified iPhone store.

Not to mention, Apple takes between 3 and 5 working days to complete a battery replacement service.

To save costs, you can repair the iPhone 12 battery by using third-party repair services if the price is affordable. Or get yourself an iFixit kit and have a go yourself.

Final Thoughts

From observations, longer battery life should be expected when the iPhone 12 gets released. As a flagship device for a new iPhone generation, Apple is sure to improve from previous versions in various aspects; battery included.

Conversely, the upcoming iPhone 12 device should be able to run for very long hours before it needs to be recharged.

However, the iPhone 12 is yet to be released, so the information provided cannot be 100 percent accurate. Apple might still fail to meet our expectations or, better still, exceed it.

Nevertheless, this information is sure to give you an insight into what to expect for the battery life of the incoming iPhone 12.

