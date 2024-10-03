TL;DR: Samsung Galaxy S10 & Note10 Bootloop Issue 📱 Samsung S10, Note10, M51, and A90 devices are getting stuck in bootloops after a SmartThings Framework app update.

app update. ⚠️ Affected devices include the S10, S10e, S10+, Note10, and more.

🌍 Issue is global, with reports from the U.S., Korea, Australia, and other countries.

🔧 To prevent the issue, disable auto-updates in Galaxy Store settings and back up your data.

in Galaxy Store settings and back up your data. ❌ If already affected, a factory reset is the only fix, but it will wipe all data.

is the only fix, but it will wipe all data. 📡 No official fix from Samsung yet—stay tuned.

Earlier today, users across multiple platforms, including Reddit’s r/samsunggalaxy and r/galaxys10 forums, as well as the Samsung Community forum, reported a widespread issue affecting their Galaxy S10 and Note10 series phones.

The devices are getting stuck in an endless bootloop, rendering them unusable.

UPDATE: The problem isn’t limited to the S10 and Note10 series. Reports now confirm that the Galaxy M51 and A90 are also affected.

What’s Causing the Bootloop?

The issue seems to stem from a recent update to the SmartThings Framework app, available through the Galaxy Store. The update, which was pushed earlier today at 3:41 AM GMT-0300, appears to trigger the bootloop while installing.

Coincidentally, the SmartThings Framework hadn’t been updated since July 24th—until today. Just two hours after the update, users started flooding forums with complaints.

The bootloop issue is not isolated to one region—users from countries including the U.S., Korea, Singapore, Australia, Belgium, France, Indonesia, and Germany have all confirmed they are experiencing the same problem. According to some forum posts, people have already begun approaching smartphone repair shops with this issue.

Affected Devices

The following models have been confirmed as affected by the bootloop:

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Galaxy M51

Galaxy A90

While no official reports mention the S10 Lite or Note10 Lite, they are presumed to be affected as well.

What Should You Do?

If you own one of the devices listed, it’s recommended you disable automatic app updates to prevent your phone from installing the problematic SmartThings update. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down to Apps. Find and press Galaxy Store. Open Galaxy Store settings. Set Auto update apps to “Never.”

Additionally, ensure all your data is backed up, especially if your phone is nearing end-of-life (EOL).

Already Stuck in a Bootloop?

Unfortunately, if your phone is already affected, the only current fix is a factory reset, which will erase all data on your device. Users have shared guides online to assist with this process, but there is no known solution to recover lost data at this time.

If you had important files, try checking for cloud backups or files stored on an SD card. Otherwise, it may be best to hold onto your device for a few days in the hope Samsung provides a more data-friendly solution.

What’s Next?

Samsung has yet to release an official statement on the issue. For now, affected users are urged to follow precautionary steps and wait as the situation develops. Stay tuned for updates as this story unfolds.