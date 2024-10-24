Galaxy AI To Expand To 20 Languages by End of 2024

But how does this compare to language support in Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence?

TL;DR: Galaxy AI Improves But Still Lacks Language Support Compared To Gemini, Apple Intelligence 🆚 Comparison: While Samsung improves language support, Google and Apple push ahead with multi-modal capabilities. 🌍 Google Gemini: Supports 45+ languages, integrating text, images, and audio for a seamless AI experience. 🍏 Apple Intelligence (Siri): Covers 21 languages across 36 countries with strong real-time translation. 📱 Samsung Galaxy AI: Expanding to 20 languages by the end of 2024, focusing on global accessibility. LASTEST SAMSUNG NEWS

Samsung is ramping up its efforts to make language barriers a thing of the past. In an official announcement made on October 23, 2024, Samsung revealed that Galaxy AI would soon support a total of 20 languages, including Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian.

This expansion will also include new dialects for traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe), bringing more inclusivity and accessibility to users across the globe.

This marks a significant leap from the current 16 supported languages, with the new updates set to roll out starting at the end of October. For users of compatible Galaxy devices, these language packs will be accessible via the Settings app, allowing them to download and begin using them immediately.

Galaxy AI: A Competitive Move

This push from Samsung comes amid a growing race in the tech world, where major players are focusing on artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance user experience. Samsung’s efforts to broaden Galaxy AI’s reach mirrors what we’re seeing from competitors like Google and Apple. The expansion of language support places Galaxy AI in direct competition with Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence, both of which have made language processing a central feature of their AI platforms.

Google Gemini supports over 45 languages, while Apple Intelligence (Siri) covers 21 languages across 36 countries. Samsung’s Galaxy AI is expanding to support 20 languages by the end of 2024, making it more competitive in global accessibility. However, Google and Apple’s AI systems also offer advanced multi-modal capabilities, going beyond language to integrate image and audio interaction.

Google Gemini, for instance, already supports a wide array of languages and uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) to assist users with tasks ranging from conversational AI to creative outputs. It also incorporates multi-modal capabilities, meaning it can process images and audio alongside text. Gemini’s ability to seamlessly understand and translate content across various mediums has been one of Google’s standout innovations, and Samsung’s recent announcement seems to be a step toward catching up in that regard.

Similarly, Apple Intelligence, integrated across iOS devices, has focused heavily on language learning and translation as well, with real-time translation and cross-language communication baked into its core. Apple Intelligence continues to evolve, particularly with the rumored launch of even more advanced AI-powered language features in upcoming iOS updates.

What Galaxy AI Brings to the Table

While Samsung’s Galaxy AI may not yet offer the multi-modal capabilities that Google Gemini does or the deeply integrated ecosystem of Apple Intelligence, its focus on language support positions it as a strong player, particularly for international users. By offering more dialects and languages, Samsung is clearly targeting regions where other AIs may not have the same level of penetration or accessibility.

For users in countries like Turkey, Sweden, and Romania, the addition of these new language packs means smoother voice assistant interactions, better language translations, and a more localized experience. This level of accessibility is crucial for users who rely on mobile devices as their primary point of contact with the digital world.