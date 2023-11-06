ExpressVPN Unveils “FREE” Password Manager Tool, KEYS

11/06/23 • 4 min read

Key Takeaways Launch of KEYS : ExpressVPN has rolled out KEYS, a comprehensive password manager.

: ExpressVPN has rolled out KEYS, a comprehensive password manager. Complimentary for Subscribers : KEYS is free for current ExpressVPN customers.

: KEYS is free for current ExpressVPN customers. Multi-Device Synchronization : The tool integrates across devices for seamless access.

: The tool integrates across devices for seamless access. Zero-Knowledge Encryption : Your passwords remain confidential, with robust encryption.

: Your passwords remain confidential, with robust encryption. Security Suite Expansion: KEYS joins the suite of tools offered by ExpressVPN, reinforcing its commitment to privacy.

ExpressVPN has announced the launch of KEYS, its native password manager. This innovative tool is now available at no additional cost to existing ExpressVPN subscribers, marking a significant step forward in the quest for a safer internet experience.

In a strategic move to enhance its security offerings, ExpressVPN, a trusted name in online privacy solutions, has expanded its suite with the introduction of KEYS, an integrated password manager.

This rollout is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing comprehensive security solutions without compromising user-friendliness.

How It Works

KEYS allows users to generate, store, and autofill passwords, converging with ExpressVPN’s established network security tools. This integration offers a dual layer of protection, combining VPN encryption with password security.

ExpressVPN has made KEYS available at no extra charge to its existing subscribers, acknowledging their continued patronage. This move ensures that the highest standards of security are not just a premium add-on but a fundamental right for its users.

KEYS is engineered to deliver a robust password management system, equipped with features that cater to the diverse needs of digital citizens. It incorporates a password generator, health checker, and data breach alerts, providing a multifaceted shield against cyber threats.

Practical Applications: What You’d Use KEYS For Key Takeaways: Password Management : KEYS generates, stores, and autofills passwords.

: KEYS generates, stores, and autofills passwords. Dual Layer Security : It pairs with VPN services for enhanced protection.

: It pairs with VPN services for enhanced protection. Complimentary Access : Offered free to existing ExpressVPN subscribers.

: Offered free to existing ExpressVPN subscribers. Advanced Features: Includes a password generator, health checker, and breach alerts.

How does KEYS work? What can you use it for? Let’s unpack this with some examples of ways you could use KEYS to bulk up the security on your phone.

Consider this real-world scenario:

You’re signing up for a new online service, and KEYS steps in to create a strong, unique password for you.

This password is then stored securely and will be autofilled the next time you access the service.

No need to remember it, and no need to use risky, repeated passwords.

Let’s say you’re a journalist working on sensitive topics and require robust security. KEYS provides peace of mind by encrypting your passwords with the same commitment to privacy that ExpressVPN applies to your internet connection.

Your sources and communications stay shielded behind a wall of encryption.

KEYS is not a standalone feature; it’s integrated into the ExpressVPN ecosystem. It means that while you are connected to a VPN server, ensuring your IP address and data are encrypted, your passwords are equally guarded by KEYS.

This integration offers comprehensive security that is greater than the sum of its parts.

The platform is designed with an intuitive interface that guides users through maintaining healthy password habits. For instance, a small business owner with various accounts to manage can use the password health checker to identify and update weak passwords, significantly enhancing their company’s digital security posture.

In case of a data breach – a threat no one is immune to – KEYS provides real-time alerts.

So, if your credentials are compromised, you can act swiftly. Imagine you’re on vacation, and KEYS sends you an alert that your email provider has suffered a breach.

Even before the news hits the headlines, you’re already changing your password and securing your account.

The dual nature of KEYS – as both a personal safeguard and a complement to ExpressVPN’s trusted VPN services – makes it an indispensable tool for keeping all of your accounts and data secure.