A dead phone doesn’t mean it’s worthless.

If your iPhone won’t turn on, Apple won’t want it, most trade-in sites will reject it, and high-street shops will try to lowball you.

But here’s the good news: you can still sell it — and get paid — if you know where to go.

Why Most Places Say No to Dead iPhones

Most trade-in services want working phones. When yours won’t power on, they assume the worst — like water damage or hardware failure.

And without being able to test it, they won’t offer much (if anything at all).

Here’s what you’ll usually run into:

Apple won’t take it if it doesn’t power up

if it doesn’t power up Carriers and shops will offer pennies or refuse it outright

will offer pennies or refuse it outright Most trade-in sites classify it as “non-working” and won’t pay a fair price

You can still get a decent payout by using a specialist buyback service that deals with broken or dead phones. 🛠️ Pro Tip: Don't waste money trying to fix it. Repairs can easily cost more than what the phone's worth — especially for older models.

What Buyers Look for in a Dead iPhone

Even if your iPhone won’t switch on, it still has value for parts like:

Logic board (if undamaged)

Camera modules

Battery (sometimes)

Screen (if uncracked)

Housing and buttons

As long as the phone hasn’t been snapped in half or waterlogged beyond repair, there’s usually something salvageable.

What to Do Before You Sell

If possible, do this before sending it off:

Remove your SIM card

Sign out of iCloud (if the phone lets you)

Note down the IMEI (printed on the SIM tray or box)

If it’s truly bricked and you can’t access anything — don’t stress. Just be honest when you fill out the quote form.