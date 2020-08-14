You know who doesn’t love fishing? Innocent little fish. Thankfully, they can’t read. For the mammals out there who can, and are crazy about fishing, you’ll be happy to know we’ve assembled a list of the best fishing apps out there.

True, these apps won’t turn your iPhone into a rod and reel, but they will help you find the best fishing spots, reveal the best times to fish, and even help you understand the rules and regulations around fishing. So, without further adieu, here are the 5 best iPhone apps for fishing in 2020.

Fishbrain

The app’s official description: Fishbrain is the No. 1 app for people who love fishing. Millions of anglers trust Fishbrain to improve their fishing experience. Fishbrain has over 10 million users and 8 million catches logged, which allows users to gain unique insights and to catch more fish. Fishbrain is your personal fishing log, map, and forecasting tool in one app. Most importantly, you can choose to share your catch location – or not! It’s always your choice. Your secret spots always stay secret.

What it does: Fishbrain is one of the most popular apps for fishermen. It's got a ton of useful tools that help you find the best spots, but it also features cool tools like waypoint dropping and helping you pick out the best bait for the fish you're trying to catch.

How to get it: iOS

Fishing Spots

The app’s official description: Fishing Spots app – The ultimate fishing guide! Discover local fishing spots, get 7-day fishing forecasts, and track all your catches with a robust fishing logbook. Connect with anglers, get tips & share your catches. 100% FREE to use with no hidden charges.

What it does: Fishing Spots is a great app that really focuses on helping you find the best spots. However, we really like another feature of the app: it serves as a fishing social network that lets you connect with other fishermen around the globe.

How to get it: iOS

Fishbox

The app’s official description: Improve your fishing skills, check proven fishing spots near you and find out when exactly the best fishing times occur! Download the best fishing app and get fishing forecast now! Fishbox helps you plan your trips by predicting specific days and times with high probability of fishing success for any location.

What it does: Fishing Forecast is a great app that really wants to help you catch the most fish possible. It does that through its number of forecasting tools that reveal the best times of day to fish at, as well as locations, and more.

How to get it: iOS

Fishidy

The app’s official description: Find the best fishing spots and cast with confidence. Fishidy is the only fishing app powered by Fishing Hot Spots – a trusted name in the industry for over 40 years – and provides the most comprehensive and reliable fishing maps available. Get access to extensively researched fishing tips and techniques specifically tailored to the top fishing destinations in the U.S. You’re only a few taps away from joining over 1 million Fishidy members who are having more success on the water!

What it does: Fishidy is a very U.S.-centric fishing app that is a valuable resource for American fishermen. Best of all it's powered by Fishing Hot Spots, a company every fishing aficionado is sure to know (or should I say aFISHionado!)

How to get it: iOS

Fish Rules

The app’s official description: Fish Rules is a new and innovative way to understand recreational saltwater fishing regulations for state and federal waters from Maine to Texas. Fish Rules simplifies saltwater fishing regulations into an easy to understand format. With a glance, know if a fish is in season, how many you can keep, how big they have to be, and more. Fish Rules uses your phone’s GPS and calendar to show only the regulations you need. No signal – No problem. Manually enter your latitude/longitude or select your fishing location to get the regulations you need.

What it does: This app is like an encyclopedia of fish that also shows you the regulations around them. Use to make sure you're fishing by the rules no matter what time of the year it is.

This app is like an encyclopedia of fish that also shows you the regulations around them. Use to make sure you’re fishing by the rules no matter what time of the year it is. How to get it: iOS