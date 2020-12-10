Apple’s iPhone now comes in a range of shapes and sizes, but only a select few iPhones have 3 cameras on their rear…

Not so long ago, Apple used single lens cameras on ALL of its iPhones. Then it switched to dual-lens cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus. The smaller, non-Plus models retained their single lens status, however (multiple camera lenses have always been reserved for Apple’s flagship models).

The First iPhone With Three Cameras

Save

Apple’s first iPhone with 3 cameras was the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The entry-level iPhone 11 shipped with a dual-lens camera on its rear and does not have an OLED display. This is why it was cheaper.

Apple’s iPhone 11 launched in 2019 and these were the first iPhones, although just the Pro models, to feature 3 cameras on their rear. In 2020, Apple stuck to the same deal with its iPhone 12 range.

Only this time, ALL of Apple’s iPhone 12 models shipped with OLED displays and 5G, a first for any iPhone.

Again, with the iPhone 12 lineup, the only models to feature 3 cameras on their rear is the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These are Apple’s 2020 flagship models. They are the most expensive, but they are also the best when it comes to camera performance.

iPhones With 3 Cameras

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

What Does The Third Camera Do?

On the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, you have two lenses on the rear of the phone:

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″

And this setup is very good, it’s more than enough for most users. Images and video look great, you have a wide-angle lens for capturing landscapes and group shots, and the UX and usability is off the charts.

With the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you have a similar setup, just with the addition of an extra, third lens. The Pro Max, as you’ll see below, also has some exclusive upgrades that you cannot get on any other model.

iPhone 12 Pro Camera Specs

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)

iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Specs

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)

12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)

As you can see, the camera tech on the Pro and Pro Max look kind of similar. But on closer inspection, you will see that the Pro Max has the iPhone 12 Pro beaten in almost every regard.

It has larger sensors, bigger apertures, and far more advanced zoom capabilities. And these are all things that experienced, more professional camera users will notice. Here’s what Apple said about the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera at launch:

Featuring the best camera system ever shipped in an iPhone, the all-new iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts an Ultra Wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera that increases the total optical zoom range from 4x to 5x. The new Wide camera introduces sensor-shift OIS, a first for smartphones, for even better image stabilisation, and with a faster ƒ/1.6 aperture, 47 percent larger sensor, and bigger 1.7μm pixels, enables an 87 percent increase in low-light performance for photos and videos, the biggest gain ever for iPhone. When combined with A14 Bionic, iPhone 12 Pro Max brings to life impressive computational photography features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video capture with Dolby Vision,5 and the all-new Apple ProRAW6 for creative control over colour, detail, and dynamic range. And a new LiDAR Scanner delivers 6x faster autofocus in low light, unlocks Night mode portraits, and brings more realistic augmented reality (AR) experiences – Apple

Everything else is the same, however, save for the display size and the battery. Again, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s is bigger in both contexts. If you can handle the price, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one to go for: it delivers the best of everything and has the best camera by a considerable margin.