What Size Is The Latest iPhone? Here Are The Screen Sizes & Dimensions Of ALL iPhones!

When Apple unveiled the original iPhone back in 2007 things were very easy. The original iPhone came in only one size and shape.
But in the 13 years since, the iPhone has gone through numerous iterations and now even today current iPhones come in multiple screen sizes and dimensions.
If you’ve ever wondered what size or dimension a certain iPhone was, look no further! We’ve assembled this handle list detailing the screen size and physical dimensions of EVERY iPhone.
What screen size and dimensions are the iPhone?
Before we get to the list, two things to keep in mind:
- Screen size: this refers to the diagonal size of the display. The display is the screen that shows you all the digital elements of the operating system.
- Dimensions: this refers to the physical size of the entire iPhone–not the screen.
OK, so what size and dimensions are a specific iPhone? Here’s the rundown:
Original iPhone
- Screen Size: 3.5 inches
- Dimensions: 115 mm (4.5 in) H x 61 mm (2.4 in) W x 11.6 mm (0.46 in) D
iPhone 3G
- Screen Size: 3.5 inches
- Dimensions: 115.5 mm (4.55 in) H x 62.1 mm (2.44 in) W x 12.3 mm (0.48 in) D
iPhone 3GS
- Screen Size: 3.5 inches
- Dimensions: 115.5 mm (4.55 in) H x 62.1 mm (2.44 in) W x 12.3 mm (0.48 in) D
iPhone 4
- Screen Size: 3.5 inches
- Dimensions: 115.2 mm (4.54 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 9.3 mm (0.37 in) D
iPhone 4S
- Screen Size: 3.5 inches
- Dimensions: 115.2 mm (4.54 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 9.3 mm (0.37 in) D
iPhone 5
- Screen Size: 4 inches
- Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D
iPhone 5S
- Screen Size: 4 inches
- Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D
iPhone 5c
- Screen Size: 4 inches
- Dimensions: 124.4 mm (4.90 in) H x 59.2 mm (2.33 in) W x 8.97 mm (0.353 in) D
iPhone SE
- Screen Size: 4 inches
- Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D
iPhone 6
- Screen Size: 4.7 inches
- Dimensions: 138.1 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.0 mm (2.64 in) W x 6.9 mm (0.27 in) D
iPhone 6 Plus
- Screen Size: 5.5 inches
- Dimensions: 158.1 mm (6.22 in) H x 77.8 mm (3.06 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D
iPhone 6s
- Screen Size: 4.7 inches
- Dimensions: 138.3 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.1 mm (2.64 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D
iPhone 6s Plus
- Screen Size: 5.5 inches
- Dimensions: 158.2 mm (6.23 in) H x 77.9 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D
iPhone 7
- Screen Size: 4.7 inches
- Dimensions: 138.3 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.1 mm (2.64 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D
iPhone 7 Plus
- Screen Size: 5.5 inches
- Dimensions: 158.2 mm (6.23 in) H x 77.9 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D
iPhone 8
- Screen Size: 4.7 inches
- Dimensions: 138.4 mm (5.45 in) H x 67.3 mm (2.65 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D
iPhone 8 Plus
- Screen Size: 5.5 inches
- Dimensions: 158.4 mm (6.24 in) H x 78.1 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.5 mm (0.30 in) D
iPhone X
- Screen Size: 5.8 inches
- Dimensions: 143.6 mm (5.65 in) H x 70.9 mm (2.79 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D
iPhone XS
- Screen Size: 5.8 inches
- Dimensions: 143.6 mm (5.65 in) H x 70.9 mm (2.79 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D
iPhone XS Max
- Screen Size: 6.5 inches
- Dimensions: 157.5 mm (6.20 in) H x 77.4 mm (3.05 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D
iPhone XR
- Screen Size: 6.1 inches
- Dimensions: 150.9 mm (5.94 in) H x 75.7 mm (2.98 in) W x 8.3 mm (0.33 in) D
iPhone 11
- Screen Size: 6.1 inches
- Dimensions: 150.9 mm (5.94 in) H x 75.7 mm (2.98 in) W x 8.3 mm (0.33 in) D
iPhone 11 Pro
- Screen Size: 5.8 inches
- Dimensions: 144 mm (5.7 in) H x 71.4 mm (2.81 in) W x 8.1 mm (0.32 in) D
iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Screen Size: 6.5 inches
- Dimensions: 158 mm (6.2 in) H x 77.8 mm (3.06 in) W x 8.1 mm (0.32 in) D
