What Size Is The Latest iPhone? Here Are The Screen Sizes & Dimensions Of ALL iPhones!

When Apple unveiled the original iPhone back in 2007 things were very easy. The original iPhone came in only one size and shape.

But in the 13 years since, the iPhone has gone through numerous iterations and now even today current iPhones come in multiple screen sizes and dimensions.

If you’ve ever wondered what size or dimension a certain iPhone was, look no further! We’ve assembled this handle list detailing the screen size and physical dimensions of EVERY iPhone.

What screen size and dimensions are the iPhone?

Before we get to the list, two things to keep in mind:

Screen size: this refers to the diagonal size of the display. The display is the screen that shows you all the digital elements of the operating system.

this refers to the diagonal size of the display. The display is the screen that shows you all the digital elements of the operating system. Dimensions: this refers to the physical size of the entire iPhone–not the screen.

OK, so what size and dimensions are a specific iPhone? Here’s the rundown:

Original iPhone

Screen Size: 3.5 inches

Dimensions: 115 mm (4.5 in) H x 61 mm (2.4 in) W x 11.6 mm (0.46 in) D

iPhone 3G

Screen Size: 3.5 inches

Dimensions: 115.5 mm (4.55 in) H x 62.1 mm (2.44 in) W x 12.3 mm (0.48 in) D

iPhone 3GS

Screen Size: 3.5 inches

Dimensions: 115.5 mm (4.55 in) H x 62.1 mm (2.44 in) W x 12.3 mm (0.48 in) D

iPhone 4

Screen Size: 3.5 inches

Dimensions: 115.2 mm (4.54 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 9.3 mm (0.37 in) D

iPhone 4S

Screen Size: 3.5 inches

Dimensions: 115.2 mm (4.54 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 9.3 mm (0.37 in) D

iPhone 5

Screen Size: 4 inches

Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone 5S

Screen Size: 4 inches

Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone 5c

Screen Size: 4 inches

Dimensions: 124.4 mm (4.90 in) H x 59.2 mm (2.33 in) W x 8.97 mm (0.353 in) D

iPhone SE

Screen Size: 4 inches

Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone 6

Screen Size: 4.7 inches

Dimensions: 138.1 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.0 mm (2.64 in) W x 6.9 mm (0.27 in) D

iPhone 6 Plus

Screen Size: 5.5 inches

Dimensions: 158.1 mm (6.22 in) H x 77.8 mm (3.06 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D

iPhone 6s

Screen Size: 4.7 inches

Dimensions: 138.3 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.1 mm (2.64 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D

iPhone 6s Plus

Screen Size: 5.5 inches

Dimensions: 158.2 mm (6.23 in) H x 77.9 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D

iPhone 7

Screen Size: 4.7 inches

Dimensions: 138.3 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.1 mm (2.64 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D

iPhone 7 Plus

Screen Size: 5.5 inches

Dimensions: 158.2 mm (6.23 in) H x 77.9 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D

iPhone 8

Screen Size: 4.7 inches

Dimensions: 138.4 mm (5.45 in) H x 67.3 mm (2.65 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D

iPhone 8 Plus

Screen Size: 5.5 inches

Dimensions: 158.4 mm (6.24 in) H x 78.1 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.5 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone X

Screen Size: 5.8 inches

Dimensions: 143.6 mm (5.65 in) H x 70.9 mm (2.79 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone XS

Screen Size: 5.8 inches

Dimensions: 143.6 mm (5.65 in) H x 70.9 mm (2.79 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone XS Max

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Dimensions: 157.5 mm (6.20 in) H x 77.4 mm (3.05 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone XR

Screen Size: 6.1 inches

Dimensions: 150.9 mm (5.94 in) H x 75.7 mm (2.98 in) W x 8.3 mm (0.33 in) D

iPhone 11

Screen Size: 6.1 inches

Dimensions: 150.9 mm (5.94 in) H x 75.7 mm (2.98 in) W x 8.3 mm (0.33 in) D

iPhone 11 Pro

Screen Size: 5.8 inches

Dimensions: 144 mm (5.7 in) H x 71.4 mm (2.81 in) W x 8.1 mm (0.32 in) D

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Dimensions: 158 mm (6.2 in) H x 77.8 mm (3.06 in) W x 8.1 mm (0.32 in) D