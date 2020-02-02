Sign up to our newsletter

Know Your Mobile> Phones> What Size Is The Latest iPhone? Here Are The Screen Sizes & Dimensions Of ALL iPhones!

What Size Is The Latest iPhone? Here Are The Screen Sizes & Dimensions Of ALL iPhones!

by | Feb 2, 2020 | Phones

by

02/02/2020 2:47 pm

by | Feb 2, 2020 | Phones

When Apple unveiled the original iPhone back in 2007 things were very easy. The original iPhone came in only one size and shape.

But in the 13 years since, the iPhone has gone through numerous iterations and now even today current iPhones come in multiple screen sizes and dimensions.

If you’ve ever wondered what size or dimension a certain iPhone was, look no further! We’ve assembled this handle list detailing the screen size and physical dimensions of EVERY iPhone.

What screen size and dimensions are the iPhone?

Before we get to the list, two things to keep in mind:

  • Screen size: this refers to the diagonal size of the display. The display is the screen that shows you all the digital elements of the operating system.
  • Dimensions: this refers to the physical size of the entire iPhone–not the screen.

OK, so what size and dimensions are a specific iPhone? Here’s the rundown:

Original iPhone

  • Screen Size: 3.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 115 mm (4.5 in) H x 61 mm (2.4 in) W x 11.6 mm (0.46 in) D

iPhone 3G

  • Screen Size: 3.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 115.5 mm (4.55 in) H x 62.1 mm (2.44 in) W x 12.3 mm (0.48 in) D

iPhone 3GS

  • Screen Size: 3.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 115.5 mm (4.55 in) H x 62.1 mm (2.44 in) W x 12.3 mm (0.48 in) D

iPhone 4

  • Screen Size: 3.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 115.2 mm (4.54 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 9.3 mm (0.37 in) D

iPhone 4S

  • Screen Size: 3.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 115.2 mm (4.54 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 9.3 mm (0.37 in) D

iPhone 5

  • Screen Size: 4 inches
  • Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone 5S

  • Screen Size: 4 inches
  • Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone 5c

  • Screen Size: 4 inches
  • Dimensions: 124.4 mm (4.90 in) H x 59.2 mm (2.33 in) W x 8.97 mm (0.353 in) D

iPhone SE

  • Screen Size: 4 inches
  • Dimensions: 123.8 mm (4.87 in) H x 58.6 mm (2.31 in) W x 7.6 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone 6

  • Screen Size: 4.7 inches
  • Dimensions: 138.1 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.0 mm (2.64 in) W x 6.9 mm (0.27 in) D

iPhone 6 Plus

  • Screen Size: 5.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 158.1 mm (6.22 in) H x 77.8 mm (3.06 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D

iPhone 6s

  • Screen Size: 4.7 inches
  • Dimensions: 138.3 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.1 mm (2.64 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D

iPhone 6s Plus

  • Screen Size: 5.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 158.2 mm (6.23 in) H x 77.9 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D

iPhone 7

  • Screen Size: 4.7 inches
  • Dimensions: 138.3 mm (5.44 in) H x 67.1 mm (2.64 in) W x 7.1 mm (0.28 in) D

iPhone 7 Plus

  • Screen Size: 5.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 158.2 mm (6.23 in) H x 77.9 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D

iPhone 8

  • Screen Size: 4.7 inches
  • Dimensions: 138.4 mm (5.45 in) H x 67.3 mm (2.65 in) W x 7.3 mm (0.29 in) D

iPhone 8 Plus

  • Screen Size: 5.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 158.4 mm (6.24 in) H x 78.1 mm (3.07 in) W x 7.5 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone X

  • Screen Size: 5.8 inches
  • Dimensions: 143.6 mm (5.65 in) H x 70.9 mm (2.79 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone XS

  • Screen Size: 5.8 inches
  • Dimensions: 143.6 mm (5.65 in) H x 70.9 mm (2.79 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone XS Max

  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 157.5 mm (6.20 in) H x 77.4 mm (3.05 in) W x 7.7 mm (0.30 in) D

iPhone XR

  • Screen Size: 6.1 inches
  • Dimensions: 150.9 mm (5.94 in) H x 75.7 mm (2.98 in) W x 8.3 mm (0.33 in) D

iPhone 11

  • Screen Size: 6.1 inches
  • Dimensions: 150.9 mm (5.94 in) H x 75.7 mm (2.98 in) W x 8.3 mm (0.33 in) D

iPhone 11 Pro

  • Screen Size: 5.8 inches
  • Dimensions: 144 mm (5.7 in) H x 71.4 mm (2.81 in) W x 8.1 mm (0.32 in) D

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches
  • Dimensions: 158 mm (6.2 in) H x 77.8 mm (3.06 in) W x 8.1 mm (0.32 in) D

Comments
You might also like...
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap