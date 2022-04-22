iPhone Colors Comparison: All The Models, All The Colors

Apple’s iPhones are available in a range of colors, and the color options change each year, so here’s a guide to all the iPhone colors from the last few generations of iPhone…
If you’re in the market for an iPhone, chances are you’ll be looking at getting the newest model. Currently, that’s the iPhone 13 but this series of iPhones will be replaced by the iPhone 14 later this year.
Whether you go Pro, Pro Max, standard or mini, you have a range of colors to choose from when you buy a new iPhone. Each new generation of iPhone comes with different colors, and each new model in each new generation has its own, bespoke colors too.
Rather than trawl the internet looking for all the different color options for Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, as well as the iPhone 14 when those phones launch, I figured I’d just put all the latest iPhone color options into a nice handy table, so you can compare all the available iPhone color options right now.
iPhone Color Comparison Chart
|iPhone Model
|Color Options
|iPhone 11
|Purple
Yellow
Green
White
Black
Red
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Midnight Green
Space Grey
Silver
Gold
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Midnight Green
Space Grey
Silver
Gold
|iPhone 12
|Blue
Green
Black
White
Red
Purple
|iPhone 12 Mini
|Blue
Green
Black
White
Red
Purple
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Gold
Pacific Blue
Silver
Graphite
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Gold
Pacific Blue
Silver
Graphite
|iPhone 13
|Red
Starlight
Midnight
Blue
Pink
Green
|iPhone 13 Mini
|Red
Starlight
Midnight
Blue
Pink
Green
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Sierra blue
Graphite
Gold
Silver
Alpine Green
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Sierra blue
Graphite
Gold
Silver
Alpine Green
iPhone 14 Colors
When the iPhone 14 lands later on in 2022, there will almost certainly be new color options for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. None of the phones are official yet, so we don’t know anything empirically but there have been quite a few leaks about Apple’s plans for the color schemes for its incoming iPhone 14 range.
According to leaked information from inside Apple’s supply chain, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be available in the following colors: Midnight, Starlight, Sky Blue, and Red; and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come in Graphite, Silver, and Gold. The Pro models will also get an exclusive dark purple color too, just as the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro come in the exclusive Alpine Green color, while the standard models are just plain old green.
There will be no iPhone 14 Mini this time around; Apple is apparently nixing that model after two years of poor sales. This is not a bad thing either. After using both the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 Mini, I can’t say I will miss them – the battery life, while improving on the 13 mini, was still terrible when compared to the standard iPhone 13 model.
The iPhone 14 Max – the phone that’ll replace the iPhone 14 Mini – will have the same size display and battery as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This should translate into remarkable battery life which, given how good the current iPhone 13 model is, should make the iPhone 14 Max a very popular choice with consumers.
