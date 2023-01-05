20 “Billion-Dollar” Tech Companies That Use Google Workspace

Google Workspace is awesome. But which companies actually use it? Here’s a list of the 20 biggest companies that currently use Google Workspace…

If you’re curious about who uses Google Workspace over, say, something custom built or Microsoft’s ever-popular Office 365 suite, you’re in the right place.

Prior to researching this post, I knew Workspace – especially since its rebrand from G-Suite – was popular with businesses, large and small, but I had no idea JUST how popular it was.

As it turns out, some of the biggest tech companies on the planet are now using Google Workspace to get stuff done, manage their myriad projects, and track and analyze terabytes of data on a daily basis.

And given Workspace’s renewed focus on remote working, this kind of makes sense. More and more people are working remotely. Google recognised this and it pivoted Workspace accordingly, making it easier than ever to remotely collaborate on documents and projects.

Tech Companies That Use Google Workspace Here’s a list of the 20 biggest companies that are confirmed to be using Google Workspace: Google Dropbox Airbnb eBay Uber Spotify Netflix PayPal LinkedIn Tesla Twitter Cisco Adobe Asana Salesforce PwC Accenture Deloitte KPMG McKinsey

What is Google Workspace?

Google Workspace, previously known as G-Suite, is Google’s enterprise-version of Google Drive which is aimed at businesses large and small. Like Microsoft’s Office 365, Workspace includes a raft of tools and applications for creating and collaborating on projects.

Google Workspace includes the following tools in its core offering (meaning all Workspace users get access to these things):

Gmail: A professional email service

Calendar: A scheduling and time management tool

Drive: A cloud storage and file sharing platform

Docs: A word processing and document creation tool

Sheets: A spreadsheet and data analysis tool

Slides: A presentation creation and design tool

Forms: A tool for creating surveys and quizzes

Sites: A tool for creating websites

Meet: A video conferencing and collaboration tool

Chat: A messaging and collaboration platform

Beyond this, Google Workforce comes with things like cloud storage for all your data, built in security and compliance tools, and, best of all, Workspace integrates with loads of third-party apps and services.

Salesforce and Google have a shared vision for enabling collaborative workplaces, particularly in this new all-digital, work from anywhere world. With this launch, we’ll continue to bring together the world’s #1 CRM with Google Workspace to drive customer success for businesses around the globe.” Ryan Aytay, Chief Business Officer at Salesforce

At Deloitte, we shape how work can be done more effectively in the world’s largest enterprises. The latest shifts have been dramatically accelerated with COVID-19. Google continues to be on the leading edge of work collaboration, innovation, teaming, and effectiveness. Google Cloud is one of the highest growth areas for Deloitte, and the launch of Google Workspace builds on its commitment to driving digital work transformation at scale for enterprises, governments, and academic institutions. Tom Galizia, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Workspace plugs into things like Slack, works cross platform on iPhone and Android, as well as via Chrome on all desktops and laptop computers, and this means you can literally access it from anywhere, so long as you have a internet connection.

The upshot of this is that you can start a document on your work computer and then pick it up in the exact place you left off on your iPhone during your commute home. Everything runs via the cloud too, so you don’t even need to worry about saving or syncing data – it’s all done automatically.

I use Workspace literally everyday for this site; the entire team is in there, complete with their @knowyourmobile.com emails, access to important sheets and docs, and we can all chat using its Chat IM app.

You get all the same application as you do with a basic Google Drive account but with Workspace things are a little more beefed out, as the platform is designed to scale-up from small companies to companies that employee tens of thousands of people.

If You Wanted Corporate-Branded Email, You Need Google Workspace

Google Drive – this is the free platform all Gmail and Android users get access to – is aimed at single users, whereas Google Workspace is designed for use by businesses, organisations, and teams of people that are working together on a singular or similar project.

For instance, one massive difference between Google Drive and Google Workspace is that, with Gmail accounts in Workspace, you get corporate-branded email, so it looks like this [email protected] instead of [email protected].

In addition to this, you can add multiple users to your company’s Workspace account. Whether you have 10,000 employees or just two, you can manage everybody inside Workspace with dedicated email, collaborative productivity tools, and communication tools like IM (Chat) and video chat (Meet).

For more information on how the entire platform works in practice, check out our detailed Google Workspace review – it covers literally everything you need to know about getting started with Workspace in one place.

Or, if you’re a non-enterprise user and you just want to start managing your documents and workflow better, check out our mega-guide to Google Drive – again, it covers literally everything you’ll need to know.

