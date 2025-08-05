Worried about your personal data being bought and sold online without your consent? You’re not alone. Data brokers are the literal scum of the web and they make big bucks off of your personal data. But you can do something to counter them, and it’s actually really bloody easy too. The fastest, most efficient way to stop data brokers from collecting and reselling your personal info is to use Incogni, a powerful automated data removal service that handles everything for you. Here’s a complete step-by-step guide on how to use Incogni to protect your digital privacy, what it actually does behind the scenes, and why it’s the easiest method available in 2025.

How to Use Incogni: Step-by-Step Pin 1. Create Your Account Head to Incogni’s website and create an account. You’ll enter: Your full name

Email addresses (past and present)

Current and former home addresses This info helps Incogni identify what data brokers are holding about you. 2. Sign the Authorization Form You’ll be asked to sign a digital authorization form. This gives Incogni legal permission to act on your behalf when contacting brokers and submitting removal requests. It’s required by law and enables them to use tools like the GDPR and CCPA. 3. Incogni Gets to Work Once you’re signed up: Incogni scans and identifies the brokers most likely to have your data

It automatically sends removal requests to each broker

It uses legal backing (GDPR, CCPA, etc.) to force compliance 4. Track Removal Progress Your Incogni dashboard gives you real-time updates: View removal status (e.g., “In Progress”, “Removed”, or “Rejected”)

Understand what kinds of personal data were found and removed Some brokers will also email you confirmations directly, though Incogni handles all the communication. 5. Ongoing Monitoring and Suppression Incogni doesn’t just send one-off requests. It keeps working behind the scenes: Re-checks for your data regularly

Resends opt-out requests when needed

Helps prevent your info from resurfacing on other sites Think of it like a long-term “do not call” list for your personal data

Why Incogni Is the Best Solution Pin Incogni automates the entire data removal process. Instead of spending weeks chasing down brokers, you just sign up and let it do the heavy lifting. Here’s why it works so well: Covers 270+ brokers and people search sites

and people search sites Fully automated and backed by global privacy laws (GDPR, CCPA, etc.)

and backed by global privacy laws (GDPR, CCPA, etc.) Tracks progress in a user-friendly dashboard

in a user-friendly dashboard Monitors and re-requests removal to keep your data suppressed long term What Are Data Brokers and Why Should You Care? Data brokers are companies that collect your personal information—things like your name, address, shopping habits, employment history, search activity, and even your location, and then package and sell it to advertisers, insurance companies, or sometimes sketchier third parties. You usually don’t know it’s happening, and opting out manually is a nightmare. The more places your data lives online, the higher your risk for identity theft, phishing, robocalls, spam, and targeted fraud.

Why Removing Your Data Manually Doesn’t Work Trying to scrub your personal info off the internet yourself is incredibly hard: There are hundreds of data brokers , each with different opt-out rules.

, each with different opt-out rules. Many sites require forms, ID verification, or legal requests .

. Even if you remove your data once, it can reappear later from new sources.

later from new sources. It can take hundreds of hours to handle manually—and you’d have to repeat it regularly. Why It’s Worth Using Incogni ✅ Saves You Time Most users save 200+ hours by not doing this manually. ✅ Beginner-Friendly No tech or legal expertise needed. The setup takes 5–10 minutes. ✅ Broad Coverage Targets 270+ brokers, including both well-known people search sites and obscure data aggregators. ✅ Ongoing Protection Regular rechecks mean your data stays off the market. ✅ Strong Legal Backing Incogni leans on laws like the GDPR and CCPA to enforce removals. You don’t need to know the law—they handle it for you. ✅ Reduces Risk Removing your data helps lower the chances of: Identity theft

Phishing and spam

Robocalls and telemarketing

Online scams