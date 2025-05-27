I Used Incogni To Beat Data Brokers, Here’s What Actually Happened

Key Takeaways: What It Does, Why It’s Useful
Your personal data is out there. A lot of it. And you probably have no idea just how far it’s spread.
I didn’t either. But after using Incogni, Surfshark’s automated data removal service, I finally feel like I have a bit of control back.
And that’s something you don’t really appreciate until you realize how much of your digital life is floating around in obscure, shady corners of the internet.
Here’s what it was like using Incogni, what it actually does behind the scenes, and why it might be one of the most useful privacy tools you’ve never heard of.
Why I Tried Incogni in the First Place
A friend of mine was doxxed—his home address, phone number, and even old job history were exposed online.
He had no idea how it happened, but it likely came from a data broker or one of the many data breaches that happen all the time.
What shocked him most was that he hadn’t signed up for anything shady. All the info came from so-called “public” sources; people search sites and broker databases that legally collect and share your data without your permission.
That’s when I started wondering what was out there about me.
A quick search of my name on some people-finder sites turned up way too much:
- My full name and age
- Multiple old home addresses
- Family members’ names
- Past job titles
- My personal email and phone number
Yikes, right? I didn’t sign up for any of this. Yet somehow, there it all was.
What Incogni Actually Does (And Why It’s Different)
Most people don’t realize this, but your personal data is bought and sold constantly by hundreds of data brokers: companies that collect and resell information to advertisers, recruiters, insurers, and even background checkers.
Data is basically the new gold. Big Tech mines it to power its services, customize ads, and make billions. Similarly, criminals can use this readily available data for things like fraud and hacking your banking accounts, even faking your identity.
Here’s What Makes It Stand Out:
- Ongoing Protection: Once Incogni removes your data, it also asks brokers to suppress your profile. That means they agree to keep you off their lists going forward—like putting you on a digital “Do Not Call” list.
- Automatic and Regular Removals: Your data doesn’t just disappear forever with a single request. Brokers often reacquire it, especially if you pop up in new public records. Incogni keeps checking and re-requesting removal.
- Covers Public and Private Sources: It’s not just the secretive broker networks—Incogni also targets people search sites that display your info to anyone with an internet connection.
- Powered by Privacy Laws: It uses legal muscle from GDPR and CCPA to force compliance. I don’t know legalese, and I didn’t have to—Incogni handled it all.
- Reduces Real-World Risks: If you’ve ever worried about stalking, identity theft, or targeted scams, this service is a no-brainer. It strips your most sensitive data (like phone numbers and addresses) from public view.
- Minimal Effort Needed: After signing up and entering basic personal info, Incogni did everything else. I didn’t lift a finger afterward.
My Experience With Incogni: Setup to Results
Setting it up took about 10 minutes. I provided my name, email, phone number, and old addresses. Enough for Incogni to start scanning broker databases for matches.
Within a week, the dashboard showed that over 100 brokers had been contacted on my behalf.
And yes, some I’d heard of (Whitepages, Spokeo), but most I’d never even seen mentioned online—obscure sites that clearly knew a lot about me.
Incogni Shows You Everything
- Which brokers were contacted
- What kind of data they had
- Whether they complied with the removal request
- Ongoing updates as more brokers are discovered
It’s like getting a real-time view of how exposed you were—and how that exposure is shrinking.
What Surprised Me Most
What really caught me off guard is how deep Incogni goes. It’s not just about well-known U.S. brokers. It targets:
- International data brokers
- Niche aggregators (like ones used for insurance or credit risk assessments)
- Recruitment profiling firms
- People search engines that scrape social and public records
I couldn’t have found or reached these places on my own. Even if I could, the process would be overwhelming—and I’d have to repeat it every few months.
Who Should Be Using Incogni?
Honestly? Pretty much anyone. But especially if:
- You’ve ever been the victim of identity theft, online harassment, or doxxing
- You work in a public-facing job (teachers, healthcare, media)
- You value your privacy and don’t want your info bought and sold
- You’re not interested in reading privacy laws and sending legal letters to dozens of brokers
Bonus: If you’re a student, healthcare worker, teacher, or veteran, Incogni offers special discounts which is a rare and thoughtful touch for a privacy service.
FAQ
Is Incogni worth the money?
Yes, if you value your privacy, Incogni offers a hands-off, automated way to reduce your online exposure. It’s far more efficient than trying to opt out manually.
Can I remove my data myself instead?
Technically, yes. But it would take dozens of hours and constant follow-up. Incogni automates the process, saving time and ensuring consistency.
Does Incogni work outside the U.S.?
Yes. It uses international privacy laws (like GDPR) to request removals from brokers in Europe and beyond, making it a global tool—not just a U.S.-focused one.
How often does Incogni check for new brokers?
Regularly. The system constantly updates its database and sends new requests as needed. This helps prevent your info from reappearing down the line.
What kinds of personal data can Incogni remove?
Names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, job history, relatives, and more—basically anything brokers gather for profiling or resale.