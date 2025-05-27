I Used Incogni To Beat Data Brokers, Here’s What Actually Happened

It works 24/7 in the background, monitoring for any mention of your details online which means any time you appear somewhere you shouldn’t, you’ll be notified and can take action.

Your personal data is out there. A lot of it. And you probably have no idea just how far it’s spread.

I didn’t either. But after using Incogni, Surfshark’s automated data removal service, I finally feel like I have a bit of control back.

And that’s something you don’t really appreciate until you realize how much of your digital life is floating around in obscure, shady corners of the internet.

Here’s what it was like using Incogni, what it actually does behind the scenes, and why it might be one of the most useful privacy tools you’ve never heard of.

Why I Tried Incogni in the First Place

A friend of mine was doxxed—his home address, phone number, and even old job history were exposed online.

He had no idea how it happened, but it likely came from a data broker or one of the many data breaches that happen all the time.

What shocked him most was that he hadn’t signed up for anything shady. All the info came from so-called “public” sources; people search sites and broker databases that legally collect and share your data without your permission.

That’s when I started wondering what was out there about me.

A quick search of my name on some people-finder sites turned up way too much:

My full name and age

Multiple old home addresses

Family members’ names

Past job titles

My personal email and phone number

Yikes, right? I didn’t sign up for any of this. Yet somehow, there it all was.