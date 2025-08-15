How To Protect Yourself From Data Brokers: The Only Tool I Use Right Now

Screw Data Brokers Here's How To Remove Your Data From The Web

TL;DR: Best Way To Protect Yourself From Data Brokers?

To deal with data brokers and keep your personal data off their books, you need a tool that works 24/7 for you. And right now, these are the best options for most people with one clear winner.

  • Incogni is the most balanced, effective, and easiest way to protect yourself from data brokers.
  • Aura offers solid automation plus extras like credit monitoring and a VPN.
  • DeleteMe gives you maximum broker coverage with a human touch—just slower and more expensive.
Try Incogni Today

If you’ve ever Googled your name and found your address, phone number, or even family members listed, congrats, you’re already in a data broker’s file. But don’t panic. There are easy ways to fight back and clean up your online footprint.

Here’s how to protect yourself from data brokers—starting with the best tool for the job.

Incogni – The Best All-Around Option For Most People

How To Protect Yourself From Data Brokers: The Only Tool I Use Right NowPin

If you want a “set it and forget it” solution, Incogni is your go-to.

It automates the entire data removal process, handling everything behind the scenes from scanning sites to submitting deletion requests and following up until your info is gone.

What Incogni Does:

Incogni scans hundreds of data broker and people-search sites for your personal data (name, email, address, phone).

Once it finds new entries, it sends legal removal requests under GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws, and it does all of this automatically – you don’t have to do anything.

Once you’re signed up and have a live account, Incogni scans and re-scans and re-sends requests over time to keep your data off the internet.

  • Covers 250–270+ data broker sites
  • Fully automated after a quick setup
  • Works internationally (UK included)
  • Affordable plans (~£7–£15/month)
  • User dashboard shows real-time progress
  • Developed by Surfshark (a reputable security brand)

How It Works:

Sign up, add your details (name, email, addresses). Incogni immediately scans for exposed data and starts deleting. You’ll get weekly updates showing which brokers removed your info. Over time, expect fewer spam calls and less exposure online.

GET INCOGNI TODAY

Aura – Decent Automation, But Less Coverage

How To Protect Yourself From Data Brokers: The Only Tool I Use Right NowPin

Aura combines data broker removal with other tools like a VPN, antivirus, and credit monitoring. It’s more of an all-in-one identity protection suite—but its data removal coverage is limited compared to Incogni.

What Aura Offers:

  • Automated data removal from 30–90 broker sites
  • VPN, antivirus, and identity theft monitoring tools
  • Weekly updates and dashboards similar to Incogni

  • Good value (from ~£7/month)
  • 60-day money-back guarantee (annual plans)
  • Includes extras like credit alerts and ID protection

What You Miss:

  • Fewer brokers scanned and removed, so some of your info might still be out there.
  • Identity theft tools are great, but may be overkill if your main goal is just data removal.

How It Works:

You subscribe, Aura starts scanning and deleting, and you monitor progress via the dashboard. You’ll get some extra peace of mind with credit alerts—but you may need another tool for broader data removal.

DeleteMe – More Manual, But Extremely Thorough

How To Protect Yourself From Data Brokers: The Only Tool I Use Right NowPin

DeleteMe uses actual people to process your data removal requests—no full automation here. That makes it slower but potentially more thorough.

What Makes DeleteMe Unique:

  • Covers up to 750+ data broker sites
  • Human staff handle removals and custom follow-ups
  • Personalized reports and support

  • Most broker coverage of all services
  • More precise and customizable removals

Where It Falls Short:

  • More expensive than Incogni or Aura
  • Slower due to the manual nature of the process

How It Works:

You submit your details, and DeleteMe staff begin removing your records from a wide range of sites. It may take weeks to see results, but you’ll often get more complete removals—especially for hard-to-find listings.

Which One Should You Use?

ToolCoverageAutomationBest For
Incogni250–270+ sitesFullBest overall experience
Aura30–90 sitesFullBundled identity protection
DeleteMeUp to 750 sitesManualDeep removals and thoroughness

My Advice?

Go with Incogni if you want the easiest and most effective protection. Aura is decent for added security features, and DeleteMe is ideal if you want human oversight and don’t mind the slower process.

Quick Tips To Stay Protected From Data Brokers

Even with a removal service, you should still take a few manual steps in your day-to-day life to ensure your personal data stays safe.

You don’t need to be a zealot about it, but if you do the following things you’ll be doing more than 99.8% of people:

  • Regularly check your privacy settings across social accounts, Google, and apps.
  • Freeze your credit with UK agencies like Experian and Equifax to block new account fraud.
  • Use spam filters to reduce unwanted calls and emails.
  • Search your name now and then to see what info is still floating around.

And remember: data brokers don’t stop. Even after removal, they try to re-collect your info. That’s why tools like Incogni are valuable: they keep working in the background, so you don’t have to.

Things To Know About Data Brokers (AKA, The Scum of The Internet)

What Are Data Brokers?

Data brokers are companies that collect, aggregate, and sell your personal information—such as your name, email address, home address, phone number, and even browsing behavior.

They source this data from public records, online forms, loyalty programs, social media platforms, and third-party apps, often without your clear consent.

Once collected, this data gets packaged and sold to advertisers, marketers, insurance providers, and sometimes less ethical buyers, fueling a hidden industry worth billions.

Why You Should Care About Data Brokers

When data brokers publish or sell your personal information, it becomes easier for scammers, spammers, and robocallers to contact you.

Your exposed data can lead to an increase in spam calls, phishing emails, and targeted scams.

Worse, if the information falls into the wrong hands, it can be used for identity theft or fraud.

Even seemingly harmless public listings can compromise your safety and privacy—especially when aggregated across multiple sites.

How Data Removal Works Under Privacy Laws

Under major privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the UK and EU, and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States, individuals have the legal right to request the deletion of their personal information from data broker databases.

These laws require data brokers to honor verified opt-out and removal requests, empowering you to reclaim control over your personal data.

Can You Remove Your Data From Data Brokers Manually?

Removing your data manually from people-search websites and data broker platforms is possible, but the process is labor-intensive.

Many brokers hide their opt-out links deep within their sites, use confusing removal processes, or require ID verification.

You also need to revisit these sites regularly, as your data often reappears after a few months. For most people, using an automated data removal service is faster, more efficient, and more reliable.

Do Data Removal Tools Like Incogni Work in the UK?

Automated data removal tools like Incogni fully support UK residents and are designed to comply with GDPR regulations.

These services operate globally, submitting formal removal requests to data brokers that hold your information, and following up as needed to ensure your data stays offline.

UK users can benefit from ongoing scans, automated deletion requests, and real-time status tracking to stay protected long-term.

