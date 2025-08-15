To deal with data brokers and keep your personal data off their books, you need a tool that works 24/7 for you. And right now, these are the best options for most people with one clear winner.

If you’ve ever Googled your name and found your address, phone number, or even family members listed, congrats, you’re already in a data broker’s file. But don’t panic. There are easy ways to fight back and clean up your online footprint.

Here’s how to protect yourself from data brokers—starting with the best tool for the job.

Incogni – The Best All-Around Option For Most People

If you want a “set it and forget it” solution, Incogni is your go-to.

It automates the entire data removal process, handling everything behind the scenes from scanning sites to submitting deletion requests and following up until your info is gone.

What Incogni Does:

Incogni scans hundreds of data broker and people-search sites for your personal data (name, email, address, phone).

Once it finds new entries, it sends legal removal requests under GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws, and it does all of this automatically – you don’t have to do anything.

Once you’re signed up and have a live account, Incogni scans and re-scans and re-sends requests over time to keep your data off the internet.

Covers 250–270+ data broker sites

Fully automated after a quick setup

Works internationally (UK included)

Affordable plans (~£7–£15/month)

User dashboard shows real-time progress

Developed by Surfshark (a reputable security brand)

How It Works:

Sign up, add your details (name, email, addresses). Incogni immediately scans for exposed data and starts deleting. You’ll get weekly updates showing which brokers removed your info. Over time, expect fewer spam calls and less exposure online.