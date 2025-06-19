Whether you’re freelancing across Europe or working remotely in the UK countryside, iD Mobile’s plans strike a decent balance of low cost, high data, and full flexibility .

If you’re a UK-based digital nomad bouncing around Europe, chances are you’re spending way too much on mobile data.

Our research shows that more than 90% of digital nomads are paying nearly three times more than necessary for the data they actually use.

You move fast, work from anywhere, and your internet needs shift with your location. What you need is a high-data, no-strings-attached mobile plan that can keep up.

iD Mobile offers flexible, budget-friendly plans designed exactly for this kind of lifestyle. I know this because I recently stress-tested its roaming and data performance on a 2-week trip to Finland and Spain.

Let’s break down the best iD Mobile data plans available right now—ideal whether you’re living out of a backpack, a van, or an AirBnB.

Why iD Mobile Is Perfect For Digital Nomads

iD Mobile runs on Three’s network, offering strong 5G coverage across the UK and Europe.

But what really makes it ideal for digital nomads is the combination of no-commitment SIMs, massive data allowances, and rock-bottom prices.

✅ One-month rolling contracts

✅ Affordable high-data plans (up to unlimited)

✅ Free roaming in 50+ destinations

✅ Data rollover

✅ No mid-contract price hikes

Let’s go through the best options depending on how much data you use.