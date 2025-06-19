TL;DR – What’s The Best Data Plan For Digital Nomads?
- Best budget plan: 20GB for £6 (for light users)
- Best all-rounder: 108GB for £9 (monthly, no contract)
- Best for power users: Unlimited for £16 (annual, with cashback)
- All plans include: 5G, EU roaming, no setup fees, and data rollover
Whether you’re freelancing across Europe or working remotely in the UK countryside, iD Mobile’s plans strike a decent balance of low cost, high data, and full flexibility.
If you’re a UK-based digital nomad bouncing around Europe, chances are you’re spending way too much on mobile data.
Our research shows that more than 90% of digital nomads are paying nearly three times more than necessary for the data they actually use.
You move fast, work from anywhere, and your internet needs shift with your location. What you need is a high-data, no-strings-attached mobile plan that can keep up.
iD Mobile offers flexible, budget-friendly plans designed exactly for this kind of lifestyle. I know this because I recently stress-tested its roaming and data performance on a 2-week trip to Finland and Spain.
Let’s break down the best iD Mobile data plans available right now—ideal whether you’re living out of a backpack, a van, or an AirBnB.
Why iD Mobile Is Perfect For Digital Nomads
iD Mobile runs on Three’s network, offering strong 5G coverage across the UK and Europe.
But what really makes it ideal for digital nomads is the combination of no-commitment SIMs, massive data allowances, and rock-bottom prices.
- ✅ One-month rolling contracts
- ✅ Affordable high-data plans (up to unlimited)
- ✅ Free roaming in 50+ destinations
- ✅ Data rollover
- ✅ No mid-contract price hikes
Let’s go through the best options depending on how much data you use.
Best iD Mobile SIM-Only Deals For Digital Nomads
iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 20GB – £6
- Data: 20GB
- Perfect for: Light users and minimalists
If you mainly use Wi-Fi or don’t rely heavily on cloud services or video calls, this is the cheapest option on the list.
iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 40GB – £7
- Data: 40GB
- Perfect for: Browsing, emails, social media
Good if you’re constantly connected but don’t do much streaming or tethering.
iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 60GB – £8
- Data: 60GB
- Perfect for: Streamers, YouTubers, Zoom users
If your work includes video meetings or regular uploads, this is a great middle ground between price and data.
iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 108GB – £9
- Data: 108GB
- Perfect for: Content creators and remote workers
All the flexibility of a one-month plan, but with enough data to comfortably tether your laptop or stream in HD.
iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 110GB – £10
- Data: 110GB
- Perfect for: Heavy users who still want flexibility
A no-brainer if you want maximum monthly data without any contracts.
Want To Save More? Consider A 12-Month Plan
If you’re okay locking in for a year (many digital nomads do have a UK base), the following plans give you cashback and better value per gig.
iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 60GB – £8 (Effective £6 With Cashback)
- Data: 60GB
- Includes: £25 cashback, EU roaming, data rollover
iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 108GB – £9 (With £24 Cashback)
- Data: 108GB
- Perfect for: Power users who want max value
A solid balance of data and price with added long-term perks.
iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: Unlimited Data – £16 (With £42 Cashback)
- Data: Unlimited
- Perfect for: Digital nomads who run their business from a hotspot
No caps, no throttling, no stress. If you run your laptop tethered most of the day, this plan is worth every penny.
💡 Pro Tip: All iD Mobile SIMs support Wi-Fi Calling and include free EU roaming (within fair use limits), making them ideal if you’re hopping between cafes in Lisbon and co-working spaces in Berlin.
Can I Use iD Mobile Plans Across Europe?
Yes, all iD Mobile plans include EU roaming with fair usage limits. Perfect for digital nomads traveling within Europe.
Does iD Mobile do contracts?
You can choose between 1-month rolling plans (no contract) and 12-month plans (with cashback bonuses).
Does iD Mobile Support 5G?
Yes. All plans include 5G at no extra cost, provided you’re in a coverage area.
Can I Tether My Laptop To These Plans?
Absolutely. There’s no restriction on using your phone as a hotspot.
Want More Smart Mobile Advice Like This?
